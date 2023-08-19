BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.49

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.49

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.99

Add Flavor

$1.00

Tea & Lemonade

Unsweet Tea

$3.69

Sweet Tea

$3.69

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.99

Lemonade Refill (1)

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Milk

Small Milk

$2.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Large Milk

$3.49

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Juice

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Small Apple Juice

$2.50

Small Orange Juice

$2.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Orange Juice

$3.99

BREAKFAST

Appetizer

Blueberry Fritters (6)

Blueberry Fritters (6)

$7.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)

Half Order Blueberry Fritters (3)

$5.99

Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!

Loaded Potato Pancakes

Loaded Potato Pancakes

$6.95

2 crispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions served with a side of sour cream.

Potato Pancakes APP

$4.99

Plain

Biscuits for a Cause

Biscuits for a Cause

$7.99

Three Biscuits fresh baked & handmade served with our homemade Berry Jam, Apple Butter & Housemade Jalapeno Red Pepper Jelly

Egg Favorites

Served with our seasoned Red Bliss potatoes, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, homemade grits or oatmeal.
Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast

$10.99

Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.

Berry Fresh Slam

Berry Fresh Slam

$13.99

Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.

Eggs Any Style

Eggs Any Style

$8.99

Two extra large grade AA eggs cooked to order, served with your choice of seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced tomatoes or fresh homemade grits and your choice of a biscuit or toast.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Burrito stuffed with chorizo sausage, eggs, pepper jack cheese, trio of peppers and onions, topped with enchilada sauce. Drizzled with chipotle cream and served with salsa, sour cream and home-fried red bliss potatoes.

One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

One Biscuit & Gravy with Eggs

$10.99

One freshly baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy served with two any style eggs and red bliss potatoes.

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Two eggs scrambled on our toasted brioche with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.

Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs

Loaded Potato Pancake with Eggs

$12.99

Cispy potato pancakes topped with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, green onions, diced tomatoes and two eggs any style served with a side of sour cream and home-baked wheat toast.

Veggie Breakfast Scramble

$11.99
Two Biscuits & Gravy

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Two freshly baked biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.50

Birria Breakfast Taco

$12.99

3 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.

Big Daddy Slam

$16.99

Omelets

Omelets are made with 3 extra large grade AA eggs and served with fresh fruit salsa. Served with our seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced vine ripe tomatoes, homemade grits or oatmeal. All omelets include toasted whole wheat bread.
Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$10.99

Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.

Butcher Shop Omelet

Butcher Shop Omelet

$12.99

Ham, apple smoked bacon and sausage topped with our homemade sausage gravy.

Bacon Avocado & Cheese Omelet

$12.99
KETO Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet No Bisc

KETO Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar Omelet No Bisc

$11.99

Crispy applewood smoked bacon, fresh sliced avocado and cheddar cheese.

The Griddle

All Griddle items are served with warm syrup.
Pancake Special

Pancake Special

$10.99

One giant pancake with bacon or sausage served with COFFEE!

Pancakes

Pancakes

$9.99

A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$11.99

"Newly Famous" pancakes, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." Moist, fluffy pancakes topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)

Gluten Free Pancakes

Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.99

2 fluffy gluten free pancakes.

Challah Bread French Toast

Challah Bread French Toast

$10.99

Challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Coconut French Toast

Coconut French Toast

$10.99

3 slices of challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Gluten Free French Toast

$10.99
Captain Crunch French Toast

Captain Crunch French Toast

$13.99

Challah bread dipped in our almond French toast batter. Topped with strawberries, blackberries and sliced bananas. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Bananas & Blueberries Foster French Toast

Bananas & Blueberries Foster French Toast

$13.99

Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.

Waffle

Waffle

$10.99

Fresh made waffle with a light dusting of powdered sugar and warm syrup.

Chicken & Waffle

$12.99
Half Order Pancake

Half Order Pancake

$5.99

One fluffy homemade buttermilk pancake.

Half Order Lemon Ricotta Pancake

Half Order Lemon Ricotta Pancake

$6.99

Our "Newly Famous" pancake, mixed with fresh lemon and ricotta cheese. "You'll never have plain pancakes again." One moist, fluffy pancake topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and a lemon twist. (Batter contains almond extract)

Half Order Gluten Free Pancake

Half Order Gluten Free Pancake

$6.49

A fluffy gluten free pancake.

Half Order French Toast

Half Order French Toast

$6.49

2 slices of challah bread dipped in French Toast batter. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Half Order Coconut French Toast

Half Order Coconut French Toast

$6.49

2 slices of challah bread dipped in French toast batter and rolled in fresh, toasted coconut and grilled to perfection. Sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

1/2 Capt. French Toast

$7.49

Tres Leches Pancake

$13.99

Eggs Benedict

All Egg Benedicts are served with fresh made Hollandaise sauce and your choice of a side.
Traditional Eggs Benedict

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Irish Eggs Benedict

Irish Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Toasted English muffin topped with our homemade corned beef hash, poached eggs and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Redneck Eggs Benedict

Redneck Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Homemade freshly baked biscuit with fresh sausage patties and poached eggs. Topped with sausage gravy and freshly made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Veggie Eggs Benedict

Veggie Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.

Hashes & Grits

All Hashes served with a freshly baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.
Nashville Hot Chicken Hash

Nashville Hot Chicken Hash

$13.99

Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken breast dipped in a spicy oil & served on a bed of Comeback Sauce with your choice of a side.

O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash

O.M.G. Corned Beef Hash

$13.99

Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers, onions and potatoes. Grilled and served with two eggs plus your choice of a side.

Side of Corned Beef Hash

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.99

Slow roasted brisket, chopped with a trio of peppers and onions.

Big Country Hash

Big Country Hash

$13.99

Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash

Chicken Bacon Avocado Hash

$13.99

Free range chicken, bacon bits, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar and Pepper Jack Cheeses over red bliss potatoes. Topped with two eggs, enchilada sauce and drizzled with chipotle cream. Served with a freshly bake biscuit and apple butter.

O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits

O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits

$15.99

Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.

Healthy Options

Muffin

Muffin

$4.99

Our Homemade, fresh baked muffin. Bursting with fresh fruit. Served toasted or not. Your choice.

Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss

Greek Yogurt Berry Bliss

$10.99

Chilled Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries, granola and Florida honey. Served with a fresh baked muffin of the day.

Old Fashion Oatmeal

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$7.99

Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Half Order Oatmeal

Half Order Oatmeal

$5.99

Made fresh daily with whole milk and topped with brown sugar and raisins.

Acapulco Avocado Toast

Acapulco Avocado Toast

$12.99

Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and ea salt topped with two basted eggs and served with fresh fruit.

Bowl Fresh Fruit

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Freshly cut berries and seasonal nuts.

Energy Wrap

Energy Wrap

$10.99

Fluffy egg whites, fresh tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach wrapped in a tortilla. Served with fresh fruit and a side of salsa.

Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)

Spring Berry Acai Bowl (What's Fresh)

$11.99

Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple. Drizzled with Florida honey.

Scoop of Acai

Scoop of Acai

$8.49

A scoop of Organic Acai Sorbet only. No toppings.

Healthy Start Chicken Eggwhite Scramble

Healthy Start Chicken Eggwhite Scramble

$12.99

Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, avocado mash and diced tomatoes. Served with fresh fruit.

Just Acapulco Avocado Toast

$14.99

Multi-grain toast with avocado mash, EVOO, lemon and sea salt topped with two just egg patties and served with fresh fruit.

Vegan

JUST Egg: Plant-Based - made entirely from plants, packed with clean, sustainable protein, cooks and tastes just like eggs. It’s cholesterol-free, egg-free, dairy-free, kosher and non-GMO
VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

VEGAN Breakfast Sandwich

$10.99

JUST Egg*, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms & avocado mash vegan cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side

VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl

VEGAN Spring Berry Acai Bowl

$10.99

Organic Acai puree on a bed of granola topped with coconut, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and pineapple.

VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit

VEGAN Bowl Fresh Fruit

$8.99

Cantalope, melon, grapes, strawberries, blueberries & orange slices. Fresh-cut everyday!

Sides

Eggs

$0.98

Toast

$2.49

Side of Bacon

$4.99

1/2 Side of Bacon

$2.99

Side Of Sausage

$4.99

Side of Chicken Sausage

$4.99

Side Ham

$4.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Side Potatoes

$3.49

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.49

Side Grits

$3.49

Side Oatmeal

$3.49

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Side Greek Yogurt

$3.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Real Maple Syrup

$1.75

Side Chorizo

$4.99

LUNCH

Soup

Made fresh daily!

Cup

$4.49

Bowl

$5.99

Handhelds

All sandwiches, paninis and wraps include your choice of crispy fries, homemade red bliss potato salad, quinoa or homemade coleslaw.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand-breaded antibiotic-free chicken breast dipped in a spicy oil and served on a bed of coleslaw, pickles with Comeback sauce. Served with your choice of a side.

Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich (What's Fresh)

Open Faced Green Goddess Turkey Sandwich (What's Fresh)

$12.99

Multi-grain toast with leaf lettuce, avocado, oven roasted turkey, fire roasted yellow and red tomatoes and fire roasted artichokes, , alfalfa sprouts. Served open faced with a Green Goddess dressing drizzle. Served with Fresh Fruit.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and rosy tartar sauce. Your choice of a side.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$11.99

Slow-roasted corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Your choice of a side.

BFC Club Sandwich

BFC Club Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Swiss & American Cheeses, Tomato, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce and Mayo. Served on a thick white toast. Your choice of a side.

Old Fashioned BLT

Old Fashioned BLT

$10.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise on freshly baked honey wheat bread. Your choice of a side.

Gluten Free BLT

Gluten Free BLT

$11.99

Berry Fresh Cafe famous BLT made with crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomatoes & chipotle mayonnaise on toasted Udi’s Gluten-Free bread.

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, sliced tomato and pesto on ciabatta bread. Your choice of a side.

Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

Dill Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our made-from-scratch dill chicken salad (contains nuts) in a wrap or your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Our made-from-scratch tuna salad in a wrap or croissant with lettuce and tomato or on a bed of greens. Your choice of a side.

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.99

Whole wheat wrap layered with artichoke aioli, goat cheese, roasted artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Birria Sammie

$12.99

A rustic roll stuffed with birria beef, onions, cotija cheese, and cilantro. Served with consommé for dipping and choice of side.

Beef Barbacoa Torta

$12.99

Hangover dog

$12.99

Smash Burgers & Chicken Sammies

Fresh-ground, hand formed 1/3 pound burgers, grilled juicy and served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with crispy fries, homemade red bliss potato salad, sun-dried tomato quinoa salad or homemade coleslaw.
Chicken Brunch Style

Chicken Brunch Style

$13.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Chicken Cheddar Bacon Style

Chicken Cheddar Bacon Style

$12.99

Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.

Chicken WOW Style

Chicken WOW Style

$13.99
Smash Burger Brunch Style

Smash Burger Brunch Style

$13.99

Grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayonnaise, sliced tomato, lettuce and pickles. Your choice of a side.

Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style

Smash Burger Cheddar Bacon Style

$12.99

Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon.

Smash Burger WOW Style

Smash Burger WOW Style

$13.99
3 Grain Veggie Burger

3 Grain Veggie Burger

$11.99

3 grain veggie burger grilled and served on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato, vegan cheddar cheese, cucumber, sprouts and avocado aioli with homemade salsa on the side. Your choice of a side.

Salads

Salads served with a homemade biscuit.
Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

$14.99

Our mixed greens with apple slices, layered with antibiotic-free roasted turkey, topped with fire roasted artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house made green goddess dressing.

Lite Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

Lite Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

$11.99

Our mixed greens with apple slices, layered with antibiotic-free roasted turkey, topped with fire roasted artichoke hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house made green goddess dressing.

BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad

BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99
Lite BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad

Lite BFC Farm House Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99
Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$13.99

Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Lite Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

Lite Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$10.99

Mixed fresh greens, grilled free range chicken breast, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$14.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with a 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

Lite Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

Lite Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$11.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with a 3 grain veggie burger, fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions, with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

BFC Keto Salad Bowl w/ Chicken

$12.99

Cornflake Shrimp Elote Salad

$14.99

Quiches

2 slices of baked-daily fresh quiche topped with homemade Hollandaise sauce and served with your choice of fresh fruit, grits homes fries or a small bistro salad with blueberry balsamic dressing.
Seasonal Quiche

Seasonal Quiche

$12.99

A fresh baked daily quiche with applewood smoked bacon pieces, sweet onions and smoked Gouda cheese topped with fresh made Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of fresh fruit or a small bistro salad.

Vegan

Sandwiches made with our bread products are vegan.
Vegan Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

Vegan Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$13.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.

Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

Half Vegan Quinoa Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$10.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, vegan cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onions with Gluten-free bread & low fat citrus dressing.

Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich

Vegan Hippie Picnic Sandwich

$11.99

Oven roasted sandwich on toasted multi-grain with artichoke aioli, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted artichoke hearts & roasted tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh greens, avocado mash, pickled red onions, alfalfa sprouts. Served with your choice of side.

Side

Scoop of Tuna

$4.99

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Fries

$3.49

Sweet Fries

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Small Bistro Salad

$4.99

Side of Pickles

$0.99

CATERING

Hot Breakfast

Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich and Complete Breakfast. Minimum 6-10 people per breakfast. ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $10.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich

$8.99

Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage. Minimum 6 people. ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $10.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Complete Breakfast

Complete Breakfast

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, home-fried red bliss potatoes, bacon and fresh baked biscuits. Min 10 ***ALL ONLINE CATERING ORDERS MUST BE MADE 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE*** Delivery available for $100.00 min. orders. Please allow 24 hours for delivery. A $10.00 delivery fee will be added to your order.

Bakery Fresh Bagels & Muffins

Fresh baked Bagels and Muffins. Minimum 6.
Bagels

Bagels

$3.99

Minimum 6

Muffins

Muffins

$3.99

Minimum 6.

Bagel & Muffin Tray

$3.99

Light & Healthy - Fruit Trays

Fresh Fruit Tray (Small)

$45.99

Fresh Fruit Tray (Large)

$59.99

BYO Berry Granola Bowl

$8.99

Lunch Trays

Cafe Sandwiches, Wraps, or Berry Fresh Bistro Sandwiches. Minimum 6 per tray.
Café Sandwich Tray

Café Sandwich Tray

$9.99

Choose from turkey, ham, or pimento cheese on wheat, white or rye. Served with lettuce and tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese. Mayonnaise and mustard served on the side.

Berry Fresh Wrap Tray

Berry Fresh Wrap Tray

$10.99

Choose from Dill Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Veggie filled gourmet tortilla wraps. Min. 10

Berry Fresh Bistro Tray

Berry Fresh Bistro Tray

$11.99

Choose from BFC club, roasted turkey apple brie sandwich, vegetarian sandwich or BLT, all served on our Cuban bread with lettuce & tomato, choice of American or Swiss cheese with mayonnaise & mustard on the side.

Salad Trays

Served family-style with utensils, plates, and napkins. Serves 6 - 8 per tray.

Bistro Salad

$49.99

Mixed greens with candied walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Mixed Berry Superfood Power Salad

$59.99

Fresh spinach mixed with kale, red cabbage, carrots, craisins & sliced almonds. Topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, goat cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers & red onion. Served with Gluten-free & low-fat citrus dressing.

Green Goddess Apple Turkey Salad

$59.99

Fresh mixed green with apple slices, layed with antibotic-free roasted turket, topped with fire-roasted tomatoes, artichokes hearts & alfalfa sprouts. Drizzled with our house-made Green Goddess dressing.

Grilled Chicken & Strawberry Salad

$59.99

Mixed greens, grilled free-range chicken, strawberries, blue cheese crumbs, walnuts and tomatoes with blueberry balsamic dressing.

Fresh Baked Quiches

***MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED*** Please Call For Further Information.

Full Tray (Serves 24)

$69.99

***MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED*** Please Call For Further Information.

Half Tray (Serves 12)

$49.99

***MINIMUM OF 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED*** Please Call For Further Information.

Ala Carte & Additions

Choose any of these homemade sides to compliment your selection.

1/2 Pan Sausage Gravy

$39.99

Applewood Bacon (2 slices)

$3.49

Chicken Apple Sausage (2 Links)

$4.99

1/2 Pan Hot Grits

$25.99

Breakfast Potatoes (serves 10)

$29.99

Oven Fresh Biscuit

$2.99

One dozen fresh baked biscuits

1/2 Pan Scrambled Eggs

$49.99

Full Pan Scambled Eggs

$99.99

1/2 Egg White Scamble

$59.99

Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 10-15

Full Pan Egg White Scamble

$109.99

Scrambled Egg White with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Onions. Serves 25-30

Potato Salad (serves 18-20)

$24.99

Pint

Cole Slaw (serves 18-20)

$24.99

Pint

Fresh Baked Desserts

Choose from fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Tray. Assorted Dessert Tray, or by the portion includes Crumb Cake, Brownies, and Hello Dolly Bars.

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (per person)

$1.50

Beverages

Choose from Orange Juice, Coffee, Iced Tea, Lemonade and Bottled Water.

Box of Joe (serves 10-12)

$19.99

Fresh Gound Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee with creamers & sweetners. Serves 10-12

Florida Orange Juice (serves 10-12)

$19.99

Gallon - Serves 10-12

Sweet Tea (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Unsweetened Tea (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Homemade Lemonade (serves 10-12)

$16.99

Gallon - Serves 7-8

Bottled Water (each)

$1.50

Single Serving

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Specialty Coffee

All coffee available in Decaf!

Latte

$5.99

Cappucino

$5.99

Espresso

$4.99

Americano

$4.99

Cold Brew

$5.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Macchiato

$4.99

Coconut Cold Brew

$6.99

Caramel Coconut Cold Brew

$6.99

Specialty Tea & Lemonade

Tea Freshly Brewed Everyday! Lemonade Freshly Made Everyday!

Handshaken Tea

$3.69

Handshaken Lemonade

$3.99

Smoothies 16 oz.

Made with Low-Fat Yogurt topped with whipped cream. 16 oz.

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberry Smoothie

$6.99

Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.99
Green Colada (Super Foods)

Green Colada (Super Foods)

$7.99

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

Acai Berry (Super Foods)

$7.99

Organic Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Milk, garnished with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Fresh Pressed Juices

16 oz.

Beet Retreat

$7.99

Carrots, Ginger, Oj, Apples, Beets, Lime

Sunshine Punch

$7.99

Strawberry, Pineapple, Oj, Ginger, Carrots