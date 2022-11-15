A map showing the location of Breakfast Club 231 South Michigan StreetView gallery

Breakfast Club 231 South Michigan Street

231 South Michigan Street

South Bend, IN 46601

Small Plates

Oysters On A Half Shell*

Oysters On A Half Shell*

$3.00Out of stock

fresh lemon, bloody mary hot sauce

Charbroiled Oysters On The Half Shell*

Charbroiled Oysters On The Half Shell*

$3.50Out of stock

butter, parmigiano reggiano, italian parsley, garlic, oregano

Soup Dumplings*

Soup Dumplings*

$8.00

(4) crispy ground pork dumplings filled with a ginger scallion pork broth, soy sauce, ginger vinegar dipping sauce, sunny side egg, hollandaise foam

Latkes

Latkes

$7.00

*cannot be made vegetarian (3) crispy fried potato pancakes, sour cream chive hollandaise, fresh dill, honey crisp apple powder

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$10.00

house made granola, rose water puffed rice, grilled fig molasses, charred beet greek yogurt, fermented honey, granulated apple, zaatar, edible flowers *substitutions are politely declined

Brûléed Orange

Brûléed Orange

$6.00

vine ripened Valencia orange, brûléed with brown sugar, champagne syrup, pistachios, yogurt, granola, blackberry

Mandarin Muffin

Mandarin Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

whole mandarin, lemon poppy batter, honey butter

Shrimp Toast*

Shrimp Toast*

$8.00

fried shrimp toast points, hollandaise foam, sunny side up egg

Sweet

Japanese Soufflé Pancake

Japanese Soufflé Pancake

$12.00

salted caramel custard, powdered sugar, dark brown sugar syrup

Mini Waffle Stack

Mini Waffle Stack

$12.00

short cake waffles, honey butter, marshmallow fluff, Nutella, strawberry maple syrup

Hong Kong French Toast

Hong Kong French Toast

$10.00

grilled fig jam and peanut butter layered French toast, condensed milk, powdered sugar

Lemon Poppy Seed Dutch Baby

Lemon Poppy Seed Dutch Baby

$12.00

lemon curd, charred sweet ricotta, pear, candied grapefruit, fermented honey

Frankenbread French Toast

Frankenbread French Toast

$10.00Out of stock

maple syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar

Savory

The Classic*

The Classic*

$12.00

two eggs (your way), Nueske's bacon or sausage patty, crispy potatoes, carb of your choice *cannot be made vegetarian

Pozole*

Pozole*

$14.00

hominy, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, crispy masa, roja braised pork shoulder, lime, sunny side egg, tajin slaw

Salmon Lox + Frankenbread*

Salmon Lox + Frankenbread*

$17.00Out of stock

everything Frankenbread, dill and chive cream cheese schmear, artichoke chips, English cucumber, pickled red onion, fried capers, lemon, dill

Breakfast Ramen*

Breakfast Ramen*

$16.00

braised thick cut pork belly, crispy pork dumpling, green onion, bok choy, shitake mushroom, ramen spice, sunny side up egg

Fried Chicken + Biscuits*

Fried Chicken + Biscuits*

$15.00

tender fried chicken, house made layered biscuits, sausage gravy, sunny side up egg, hollandaise foam

Salsa Roja y Mole Stewed Pork Tacos*

Salsa Roja y Mole Stewed Pork Tacos*

$12.00

braised pork shoulder, roasted jalapeño, radish slaw, daikon sprouts, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, refried hominy, lime

Savory Charred Carrot Dutch Baby

Savory Charred Carrot Dutch Baby

$12.00

fried haloumi cheese, hollandaise, chives, zaatar, dill yogurt sauce, spicy cucumbers, pear

Savory Soufra*

Savory Soufra*

$10.00

filo dough, olive oil, feta cheese, parsley, chive, garlic marinated sun roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hollandaise foam, sunny side up egg

Breakfast Udon*

Breakfast Udon*

$14.00

white udon noodles, ground bacon, green onion, bok choy, shiitake mushroom, sunny side up egg

Sandwiches

Egg Sando

Egg Sando

$8.00

Milk bread, egg salad, soft boiled egg, chive. Served with crispy potatoes.

Breakfast Burger*

Breakfast Burger*

$12.00

English muffin, ground beef and breakfast sausage patty, candied bacon, sunny side up egg, latke, American cheese, bloody mary hot sauce mayo. Served with crispy breakfast potatoes.

Bacon Egg + Cheese*

Bacon Egg + Cheese*

$10.00

Croissant, egg your way, Nueske bacon, American cheese, latke, hollandaise. Served with crispy breakfast potatoes.

Sausage Egg + Cheese*

Sausage Egg + Cheese*

$11.00

Sausage patty, egg your way, American cheese, latke, English muffin, umami mayo. Served with crispy breakfast potatoes.

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$3.00

(2) slices Nueske's bacon

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.00

(3) pieces of candied belly

One Egg*

One Egg*

$2.00
Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock
Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$4.00

Made W/ Sausage + Bacon

Side of Crispy Potatoes

Side of Crispy Potatoes

$3.00

Qty (2) *cannot be made vegetarian

Single Latke

Single Latke

$2.00

*cannot be made vegetarian

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$3.00
Granola Cup

Granola Cup

$5.00

served with milk

Single Souffle Pancake

Single Souffle Pancake

$5.00Out of stock

served with maple syrup and butter

Single Soup Dumpling

Single Soup Dumpling

$2.00
Single Mini Waffle

Single Mini Waffle

$3.00

served with maple syrup and butter

Lox*

Lox*

$7.00
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$3.00
Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$0.50
Hollandaise Butter

Hollandaise Butter

$0.50
Bloody Mary Hot Sauce

Bloody Mary Hot Sauce

$0.50
Side of Hollandaise

Side of Hollandaise

$0.50
Side of Jam

Side of Jam

$1.00

GF Items

Oysters On A Half Shell*

Oysters On A Half Shell*

$3.00Out of stock

fresh lemon, bloody mary hot sauce

Charbroiled Oysters On The Half Shell*

Charbroiled Oysters On The Half Shell*

$3.50Out of stock

butter, parmigiano reggiano, italian parsley, garlic, oregano

Latkes

$7.00

(3) crispy fried potato pancakes, sour cream chive hollandaise, fresh dill, honey crisp apple powder *gluten contaminate from shared fryer

Granola Bowl

Granola Bowl

$10.00

house made granola, rose water puffed rice, grilled fig molasses, charred beet greek yogurt, fermented honey, granulated apple, zaatar, edible flowers *substitutions are politely declined

Brûléed Orange

Brûléed Orange

$6.00

vine ripened Valencia orange, brûléed with brown sugar, champagne syrup, pistachios, yogurt, granola, blackberry

The Classic (Gluten Free)

$12.00

two eggs (your way), Nueske's bacon or sausage patty, crispy potatoes. *potatoes share fryer with glutenous items

Pozole*

Pozole*

$14.00

hominy, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, crispy masa, roja braised pork shoulder, lime, sunny side egg, tajin slaw

Salsa Roja y Mole Stewed Pork Tacos*

Salsa Roja y Mole Stewed Pork Tacos*

$12.00

braised pork shoulder, roasted jalapeño, radish slaw, daikon sprouts, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, refried hominy, lime

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.50

House Cocktails

Afterword

$12.00

A refreshing slightly spicy mezcal & tequila cocktail with cucumbers and tajin. Ingredients: mezcal, tequila, three chili spice syrup, citrus, cucumber

Espresso Martini

$11.00

A classic brunch essential crafted with A Roaster Called Revenant's signature espresso blend.

Make It So

$12.00

This Rishi Earl Grey infused gin sour is exactly what Captain Jean Luc Picard would order if he came to brunch.

Bourbon & Clyde

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon based coffee cocktail with some hints of nuttiness and bitterness. Perfect for the mornings. Ingredients: Jefferson Bourbon, Fernet Branca, salted pecan syrup, Revenant cold brew, maple syrup

Flicker & Fade

$11.00

Moments of spiced pear and allspice make this tequila based cocktail feel like the perfect fall margarita.

New American Classic

$12.00

Nomad whisky and Rishi Chai come together to create a toasty autumn inspired Old Fashioned perfect for any time of day.

Fireside Chat

$12.00

Rum infused with croissants from Pink Lemonade, lime juice, and a house made fig syrup. A childhood snack inspired daiquiri that hits the nail on the head.

The Blanche

$13.00Out of stock

Orange & Japanese tangerine gin mixed with chai - creates such a delicious breakfast cocktail. Think orange creamsicle but adult style. Ingredients: Hayman's Old Tom Gin, Komasa Japanese Tangerine Gin, Tattersal Orange Crema, orange marmalade, egg white, citrus

Hall Pass Signature Bloody Mary

$10.00

Non-traditional & globally inspired house made mix crafted with more than 100 ingredients.

Mimosa

$8.00

Beer

Bell's Oberon

$7.00

Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00

Goose Island Beer Hug

$7.00

High Life

$4.50

Maplewood Helles Lager

$7.00

Revolution Freedom of Speach

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Nev. Hazy Little Things

$7.00

Sun King Wee Mac

$8.00

Warpigs Foggy Geezer

$8.00Out of stock

PBR

$3.50

10 Barrel Raspberry

$7.00

3 Floyds Barbarian Haze

$7.00

Atwater Vanilla Porter

$6.00

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust

$7.00

Hamms

$3.50

Mich. Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00

Narragansett Lager

$4.00

Hi- Wire Pink Lemonade Sour

$6.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Can

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Wine - Glass

Almacita Brut Rose

$14.00

Notes of dried strawberries, raspberries, with creamy bubbles on the finish. From Mendoza region of Argentina & 100% Pinot Noir grapes used.

Aupa Pipeno Red Wine

$10.00

A red wine that has bright notes of raspberry, wild strawberry, and follows up with underlying flavors of herbs, mint, eucalyptus, and fennel. It's a light and bright fruit driven wine from Chili.

Avia Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

A true Pinot Grigio in its light and refreshing style. Profile brings bright notes of fresh peach on the nose and green apples on the palate.

Avinyó Sparkling White Wine

$12.00Out of stock

Avinyó is a bright sparkling white wine with tastes of peach blossom, green pear, and white peach. Comes from the Catalonia region of Spain and is 100% organic

Domain de Bel-Air 'Les Granits Bleus' Beaujolais

$11.50

This easy drinking red is packed with cherry fruits & hints of banana. It has some underlying tastes of black pepper to give it some depth.

Fritzz Elderflower & Lime Sparkling

$8.00

A slightly sweeter sparkling wine, with notes of elderflower and then refreshing kicks of lime.

Ja! Tempranillo

$8.50

100% certified organic this red is rich and intense with dark fruit, citrus, white flowers, and exotic fruits. The finish is nice and long, drying your mouth out slightly.

Segura Viudas Cava Brut

$8.00

A flavorful sparkling wine with big notes of white fruits, citrus, and tropical fruits.

The Curator Red Wine

$11.00

This red is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cinsalt, Grenache, and Shiraz grapes from South Africa. This creates a bold wine that is still light and easy to drink.

Wine - Bottles

Notes of dried strawberries, raspberries, with creamy bubbles on the finish. From Mendoza region of Argentina & 100% Pinot Noir grapes used.

Almacita Brut Rose - Bottle

$36.00

Notes of dried strawberries, raspberries, with creamy bubbles on the finish. From Mendoza region of Argentina & 100% Pinot Noir grapes used.

Domain de Bel-Air 'Les Granits Bleus' Beaujolais - Bottle

$46.00

This easy drinking red is packed with cherry fruits & hints of banana. It has some underlying tastes of black pepper to give it some depth.

Ja! Tempranillo - Bottle

$34.00

100% certified organic this red is rich and intense with dark fruit, citrus, white flowers, and exotic fruits. The finish is nice and long, drying your mouth out slightly.

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Aperol & sparkling wine

Aviation

$11.00Out of stock

Gin, violette, citrus, & maraschino

Boulevardier

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

French 75

$11.00

Last Word

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$11.00

Mint Julep

$12.00Out of stock

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00Out of stock

Mocktails

The Black Spot

$10.00

Lyre's Amaretti, Revenant's cold brew, salted pecan syrup, citrus

Beachfront Property

$10.00

Lyre's Gin, green tea, cucumber, citrus, sugar

Laid Back

$10.00

Seedlip Grove, orange bitters, orange marmalade, citrus, sugar, soda

Vodka

American

$11.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Rum

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Plantation OFTD (overproof rum)

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$11.00

San Zanj (Haitian White Rum)

$9.00

Gin

Gordan's

$8.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Jin Jiji

$8.00

Komasa (Japanese tangerine)

$15.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

Roku

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00Out of stock

Tattersal Aquavit

$9.00

The Botanist

$11.00

Agave

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Campo Bravo Blanco

$8.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$10.00

Whiskey

Akashi (Japanese Whisky)

$12.00

Angels Envy (Bourbon)

$13.00

Blanton's

Out of stock

Buffalo Trace (Bourbon)

$9.00

Cardinal Rye (Rye)

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Four Roses - yellow label (Bourbon)

$8.00

Iwai 45 (Japanese Whisky)

$10.00

Jack Daniel's (Tennessee Whiskey)

$9.00

Jameson (Irish)

$9.00

Jefferson's (Bourbon)

$9.00

Jefferson's Ocean (Bourbon)

$20.00

Jim Beam (Bourbon)

$8.00Out of stock

Kentucky Owl Wiseman (Rye)

$14.00

Maker's Mark (Bourbon)

$9.00

New Riff (Rye)

$13.00

Nomad

$11.00

Old Forester 1920 (Bourbon)

$15.00

Old Forester Statesman

Out of stock

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$18.00

Rittenhouse Rye (Rye)

$8.00

Slane (Irish)

$10.00

Two Stacks (Irish)

$10.00

Woodford Reserve (Bourbon)

$9.00

Sake

Lucky Dog Sake

$12.00

Cordials

Antica Torino

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bechrovka

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Capertif

$8.00

Cardamaro

$8.00

China China

$9.00

Cynar 70 proof

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Zucca

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.50

BBQ

HALF Rack Ribs

$16.00

FULL Rack Ribs

$32.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

1/2 lb Brisket

$27.00Out of stock

Pinto Beans

$4.00

Elote Corn Salad

$4.00

Za

MFL

$7.00

Cheese

$6.00

The Rossa

$6.00

Red Light Special

$7.00

Banchans

Elotes

$6.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Mains

Quesabirria Tacos (2)

$20.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.00

Korean Noodles

$12.00

Drinks/Desserts

Hibiscus Ginger Tea

$4.00

Peach Blueberry Agua Fresca

$5.00

Oaxacan Tell A Seoul

$12.00

Rice Cake Churros

$7.00

Drinks

Specialty Cocktail

$8.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

High Life/PBR Draft

$4.00

Tecate Can

$4.00

PBR + Shot

$8.00

Shot

$5.00

Two Hearted

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
231 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601

