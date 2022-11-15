- Home
Breakfast Club 231 South Michigan Street
231 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46601
Small Plates
Oysters On A Half Shell*
fresh lemon, bloody mary hot sauce
Charbroiled Oysters On The Half Shell*
butter, parmigiano reggiano, italian parsley, garlic, oregano
Soup Dumplings*
(4) crispy ground pork dumplings filled with a ginger scallion pork broth, soy sauce, ginger vinegar dipping sauce, sunny side egg, hollandaise foam
Latkes
*cannot be made vegetarian (3) crispy fried potato pancakes, sour cream chive hollandaise, fresh dill, honey crisp apple powder
Granola Bowl
house made granola, rose water puffed rice, grilled fig molasses, charred beet greek yogurt, fermented honey, granulated apple, zaatar, edible flowers *substitutions are politely declined
Brûléed Orange
vine ripened Valencia orange, brûléed with brown sugar, champagne syrup, pistachios, yogurt, granola, blackberry
Mandarin Muffin
whole mandarin, lemon poppy batter, honey butter
Shrimp Toast*
fried shrimp toast points, hollandaise foam, sunny side up egg
Sweet
Japanese Soufflé Pancake
salted caramel custard, powdered sugar, dark brown sugar syrup
Mini Waffle Stack
short cake waffles, honey butter, marshmallow fluff, Nutella, strawberry maple syrup
Hong Kong French Toast
grilled fig jam and peanut butter layered French toast, condensed milk, powdered sugar
Lemon Poppy Seed Dutch Baby
lemon curd, charred sweet ricotta, pear, candied grapefruit, fermented honey
Frankenbread French Toast
maple syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
Savory
The Classic*
two eggs (your way), Nueske's bacon or sausage patty, crispy potatoes, carb of your choice *cannot be made vegetarian
Pozole*
hominy, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, crispy masa, roja braised pork shoulder, lime, sunny side egg, tajin slaw
Salmon Lox + Frankenbread*
everything Frankenbread, dill and chive cream cheese schmear, artichoke chips, English cucumber, pickled red onion, fried capers, lemon, dill
Breakfast Ramen*
braised thick cut pork belly, crispy pork dumpling, green onion, bok choy, shitake mushroom, ramen spice, sunny side up egg
Fried Chicken + Biscuits*
tender fried chicken, house made layered biscuits, sausage gravy, sunny side up egg, hollandaise foam
Salsa Roja y Mole Stewed Pork Tacos*
braised pork shoulder, roasted jalapeño, radish slaw, daikon sprouts, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, refried hominy, lime
Savory Charred Carrot Dutch Baby
fried haloumi cheese, hollandaise, chives, zaatar, dill yogurt sauce, spicy cucumbers, pear
Savory Soufra*
filo dough, olive oil, feta cheese, parsley, chive, garlic marinated sun roasted tomato, pickled red onion, hollandaise foam, sunny side up egg
Breakfast Udon*
white udon noodles, ground bacon, green onion, bok choy, shiitake mushroom, sunny side up egg
Sandwiches
Egg Sando
Milk bread, egg salad, soft boiled egg, chive. Served with crispy potatoes.
Breakfast Burger*
English muffin, ground beef and breakfast sausage patty, candied bacon, sunny side up egg, latke, American cheese, bloody mary hot sauce mayo. Served with crispy breakfast potatoes.
Bacon Egg + Cheese*
Croissant, egg your way, Nueske bacon, American cheese, latke, hollandaise. Served with crispy breakfast potatoes.
Sausage Egg + Cheese*
Sausage patty, egg your way, American cheese, latke, English muffin, umami mayo. Served with crispy breakfast potatoes.
Sides
Bacon
(2) slices Nueske's bacon
Pork Belly
(3) pieces of candied belly
One Egg*
Biscuit
Side of Gravy
Made W/ Sausage + Bacon
Side of Crispy Potatoes
Qty (2) *cannot be made vegetarian
Single Latke
*cannot be made vegetarian
Sausage Patty
Granola Cup
served with milk
Single Souffle Pancake
served with maple syrup and butter
Single Soup Dumpling
Single Mini Waffle
served with maple syrup and butter
Lox*
Fried Chicken
Honey Butter
Hollandaise Butter
Bloody Mary Hot Sauce
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Jam
GF Items
The Classic (Gluten Free)
two eggs (your way), Nueske's bacon or sausage patty, crispy potatoes. *potatoes share fryer with glutenous items
Pozole*
hominy, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, crispy masa, roja braised pork shoulder, lime, sunny side egg, tajin slaw
Salsa Roja y Mole Stewed Pork Tacos*
braised pork shoulder, roasted jalapeño, radish slaw, daikon sprouts, queso fresco, sunny side up egg, refried hominy, lime
N/A Drinks
House Cocktails
Afterword
A refreshing slightly spicy mezcal & tequila cocktail with cucumbers and tajin. Ingredients: mezcal, tequila, three chili spice syrup, citrus, cucumber
Espresso Martini
A classic brunch essential crafted with A Roaster Called Revenant's signature espresso blend.
Make It So
This Rishi Earl Grey infused gin sour is exactly what Captain Jean Luc Picard would order if he came to brunch.
Bourbon & Clyde
Bourbon based coffee cocktail with some hints of nuttiness and bitterness. Perfect for the mornings. Ingredients: Jefferson Bourbon, Fernet Branca, salted pecan syrup, Revenant cold brew, maple syrup
Flicker & Fade
Moments of spiced pear and allspice make this tequila based cocktail feel like the perfect fall margarita.
New American Classic
Nomad whisky and Rishi Chai come together to create a toasty autumn inspired Old Fashioned perfect for any time of day.
Fireside Chat
Rum infused with croissants from Pink Lemonade, lime juice, and a house made fig syrup. A childhood snack inspired daiquiri that hits the nail on the head.
The Blanche
Orange & Japanese tangerine gin mixed with chai - creates such a delicious breakfast cocktail. Think orange creamsicle but adult style. Ingredients: Hayman's Old Tom Gin, Komasa Japanese Tangerine Gin, Tattersal Orange Crema, orange marmalade, egg white, citrus
Hall Pass Signature Bloody Mary
Non-traditional & globally inspired house made mix crafted with more than 100 ingredients.
Mimosa
Beer
Bell's Oberon
Country Boy Cougar Bait Blonde
Golden Road Mango Cart
Goose Island Beer Hug
High Life
Maplewood Helles Lager
Revolution Freedom of Speach
Sierra Nev. Hazy Little Things
Sun King Wee Mac
Warpigs Foggy Geezer
PBR
10 Barrel Raspberry
3 Floyds Barbarian Haze
Atwater Vanilla Porter
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
Elysian Space Dust
Hamms
Mich. Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Narragansett Lager
Hi- Wire Pink Lemonade Sour
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Can
Tecate
Two Hearted
Wine - Glass
Almacita Brut Rose
Notes of dried strawberries, raspberries, with creamy bubbles on the finish. From Mendoza region of Argentina & 100% Pinot Noir grapes used.
Aupa Pipeno Red Wine
A red wine that has bright notes of raspberry, wild strawberry, and follows up with underlying flavors of herbs, mint, eucalyptus, and fennel. It's a light and bright fruit driven wine from Chili.
Avia Pinot Grigio
A true Pinot Grigio in its light and refreshing style. Profile brings bright notes of fresh peach on the nose and green apples on the palate.
Avinyó Sparkling White Wine
Avinyó is a bright sparkling white wine with tastes of peach blossom, green pear, and white peach. Comes from the Catalonia region of Spain and is 100% organic
Domain de Bel-Air 'Les Granits Bleus' Beaujolais
This easy drinking red is packed with cherry fruits & hints of banana. It has some underlying tastes of black pepper to give it some depth.
Fritzz Elderflower & Lime Sparkling
A slightly sweeter sparkling wine, with notes of elderflower and then refreshing kicks of lime.
Ja! Tempranillo
100% certified organic this red is rich and intense with dark fruit, citrus, white flowers, and exotic fruits. The finish is nice and long, drying your mouth out slightly.
Segura Viudas Cava Brut
A flavorful sparkling wine with big notes of white fruits, citrus, and tropical fruits.
The Curator Red Wine
This red is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cinsalt, Grenache, and Shiraz grapes from South Africa. This creates a bold wine that is still light and easy to drink.
Wine - Bottles
Almacita Brut Rose - Bottle
Notes of dried strawberries, raspberries, with creamy bubbles on the finish. From Mendoza region of Argentina & 100% Pinot Noir grapes used.
Domain de Bel-Air 'Les Granits Bleus' Beaujolais - Bottle
This easy drinking red is packed with cherry fruits & hints of banana. It has some underlying tastes of black pepper to give it some depth.
Ja! Tempranillo - Bottle
100% certified organic this red is rich and intense with dark fruit, citrus, white flowers, and exotic fruits. The finish is nice and long, drying your mouth out slightly.
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol & sparkling wine
Aviation
Gin, violette, citrus, & maraschino
Boulevardier
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
French 75
Last Word
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Sidecar
Sour
White Russian
Mocktails
Rum
Gin
Agave
Whiskey
Akashi (Japanese Whisky)
Angels Envy (Bourbon)
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace (Bourbon)
Cardinal Rye (Rye)
Crown Royal
Four Roses - yellow label (Bourbon)
Iwai 45 (Japanese Whisky)
Jack Daniel's (Tennessee Whiskey)
Jameson (Irish)
Jefferson's (Bourbon)
Jefferson's Ocean (Bourbon)
Jim Beam (Bourbon)
Kentucky Owl Wiseman (Rye)
Maker's Mark (Bourbon)
New Riff (Rye)
Nomad
Old Forester 1920 (Bourbon)
Old Forester Statesman
Rabbit Hole Dareringer
Rittenhouse Rye (Rye)
Slane (Irish)
Two Stacks (Irish)
Woodford Reserve (Bourbon)
Cordials
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
231 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601