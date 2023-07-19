Bungalow on Rose
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
254 Rose Street, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Danville
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant