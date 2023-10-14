SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Aquavit Aperol Cocktail

$12.00

Aquavit, Aperol, lime, bitters

Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, lime, agave, triple sec

Paloma

$12.00

tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Vodka, lemon, triple sec

Bee Smoker

$12.00

tequila, mezcal, honey, lemon, Ancho Reyes

Pickle Martini

$10.00

vodka, house-made pickles

Hibiscus Cosmo

$11.00

vodka, hibiscus, lime, triple sec

Brooklyn to Burlington

$13.00

Rye, dry vermouth, turmeric, anise, maraschino liqueur

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Espresso, vodka, maple cream liqueur

Tom Cat and Ginger

$14.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin, ginger ale, honey, lemon, simple

North Ave Negroni

$12.00

Gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange twist

Jane's Rum Punch

$11.00

Bacardi white rum, Gosling’s dark rum, orange, pineapple, grenadine, splash of soda

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

M.R. Maple Cask Rum Old Fashioned

$14.00

Mad River Distillers Maple Cask Rum, lemon, orange, chocolate bitters

Barr Hill Bees Knees

$14.00

Barr Hill gin, honey, lemon

Switchy Rosemary

$10.00

Garden Party Spritz

$12.00

Elderflower Spritz

$12.00

Disarrano Fizz

$12.00

Havana Yacht Club

$14.00

Dark rum, apricot brandy, sweet vermouth

BEVERAGES - N/A

Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Kid Beverage

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Mocktails

Mock Margarita

$8.00

Enjoy the fun flavors of the margarita without the tequila.

Coffee/Tea

Coffee Here

$2.75

Coffee Small ToGo

$2.50

Coffee Large ToGo

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.25

Hot Cider

$4.00

NA Beers/Wines

N/A Rescue Club

$5.00

N/A Athletic Brewing

$5.00

Zietz Rose

$9.00