Charred Swift Creek

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Charred Burger
Fried Brussels Sprouts

STARTERS

Burrata Bruschetta

$12.75

tomatoes, caramelized onions, basil, arugula and balsamic vinegar. Served with grilled garlic toast.

Hummus Board

Hummus Board

$12.00

Our housemade hummus with fried chickpeas, parsley, tomato, red onions and feta. Served with toasted pita

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crispy fried and tossed in your choice of Fresno Buffalo, Sriracha Honey or Smoky BBQ. Served with cucumber and ranch dressing.

Wood Oven Meatballs

Wood Oven Meatballs

$12.00

Mixture of beef, pork and veal meatballs served with roasted tomato sauce, pecorino and parsley. Served with House Bread.

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

sesame crusted rare tuna, ponzu, bok choy slaw, wasabi and pickled ginger

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

fried crispy, hot honey, toasted almonds, pickled fresnos and ricotta salata

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Oven roasted, large Medjool dates wrapped in smoked bacon and filled with whipped goat cheese, topped with pepper honey.

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Wood oven roasted peppers and 2 year English Cheddar. Served with house bread

White Cheddar Corn Bread

$6.00

House made and Served with whipped honey butter, sea salt and chive

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

HANDHELDS

Sandwiches, Burgers and Tacos

Charred Burger

$15.25

Local brioche, Seven Hills Angus beef, pimento cheese, house bacon, pickled fresno relish, shredded lettuce.

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

Local Brioche with Seven Hills Angus Beef.

WOOD OVEN PIZZA

4 Cheese

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fontina, provolone, parmesan and parsley.

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil and sea salt

DOUBLE PEPPERONI

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni cups, cured pepperoni, mozzarella and pecorino.

White Chicken

$15.00

Bechamel, oven roasted chicken, smoked bacon, pecorino, caramelized onion and parsley.

Wild Mushroom

$15.00

Bechamel, roasted maitake/oyster/cremini mushrooms, arugula, lemon, pecorino and chile flake.

Charred Signature

$16.00

San Marzano meatball sauce, house meatballs, provolone & fontina cheese blend, pickled fresno peppers, pepper honey, and fresh basil

ENTREES

Grilled Sirloin

$28.00

served w/ roasted fingerlings in paprika aioli, charred broccolini and chimichurri.

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

pimento grit cake with andouille sausage, saffron tomato cream and green tomato chow chow.

Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

Meditterranean spice rubbed, basil pistachio pesto, farro risotto, grilled asparagus.

Seared Sea Scallops

$36.00

butternut squash puree, braised collard greens, black garlic butter and lemon

Spaghettini Scampi

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp, housemade spaghettini, San Marzano tomato, preserved lemon, roasted garlic oil and calabrian chile.

LIGHTER FARE

Grilled Caesar

$10.50Out of stock

House made croutons, baby romaine hearts, anchovy dressing, parmesan, ricotta salata

Kale Salad

$10.00

toasted pine nuts, parmesan reggiano cheese, roasted cherry tomato, pickled garlic, lemon mustard vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

spinach/kale/arugula, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemon mustard vinaigrette

Fall Spinach Salad

$13.00

roasted butternut squash, candied pistachios, goat cheese, pickled fennel, orange white balsamic vinaigrette

SWEETER SIDE

Crème Brûleé Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Limoncello

$7.00

Triple Chocolate Special

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kid's Pasta with butter

$6.50

Homemade spaghetti with butter

Kid's Pasta and Meatballs

$10.00

Homemade spaghetti with San Marzano tomato sauce and two home made meatballs.

Kid's Pasta with Marinara

$8.00

Kid's Burger with american cheese

$10.00

4 oz. Seven Hills Beef, local brioche bun, american cheese, cooked through out. Served w/ fries

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10" pizza, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

10" pizza, San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni

A LA CARTE SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Pimento Grit Cake

$4.00

Side Collards

$5.00

Side Sauces/Dressings

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Charred Swift Creek! We hope you enjoy

Website

Location

13451 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
Charred image
Charred image
Charred image

