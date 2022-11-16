Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZZAAM! Kokee Midlothian

review star

No reviews yet

4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway

Midlothian, VA 23112

Order Again

Popular Items

Zzaam Bowl
Korean Street Ramen
Korean Chicken Wing (30 minutes)

Appetizers

Mandoo

Mandoo

$5.50

Six (6) fried or steamed pork & vegetable OR vegetable dumplings

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$3.50

Two (2) fried vegetable eggrolls

Korean Chicken Wing (30 minutes)

Korean Chicken Wing (30 minutes)

$10.50+

Your Favorite Wings with more flavors! Try 'em ALL!!

New Specials

Kimchee Fried Rice

Kimchee Fried Rice

$10.49

Our House made Kimchi with fresh stir-fry vegetable mix, pinch of spicy seasoning, and fried egg on the top. Don’t forget about green onion and cilantro.

Kimari

Kimari

$5.99

Korean deep-fried seaweed rolls stuffed with glass noodles and vegetables. Comes with our house-made ZZAAM sauce.

Korean CornDog

Korean CornDog

$3.99

A mix of Fish Cake Sausage and Mozzarella cheese coated in panko breading with potato powder. Serves with Z-kick and Creamy Chili sauces

Tempura Florets
$5.95

Tempura Florets

$5.95

NEW Cinnamon Lovers!

Cinnamon Milk Tea - Black tea with NON-Dairy creamer plus cinnamon spice. Comes with Tapioca (honey boba). Cinnamon Coffee Cake - sweet and tasty with the mix of brown sugar, coffee and cinnamon powder on the top...
Cinnamon Milk Tea
$6.00

Cinnamon Milk Tea

$6.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.75

ZZAAM

Zzaam Bowl

Zzaam Bowl

$11.79

Your choice of protein and up to 6 toppings served in a bowl of rice, noodle or salad and your choice of sauce

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$6.40

Your choice of protein and up to 3 toppings served in a bowl of rice, noodle or salad and your choice of sauce

Kim-Chee Burrito

Kim-Chee Burrito

$11.79

Your choice of protein mixed with rice, toppings (up to 6) and sauce, served in a flour tortilla.

Korean Tacos

Korean Tacos

$11.69

Your choice of protein, toppings (up to 3 per taco), and sauce, served in a flour tortilla. Mix and Match for each taco!

Korean Street Ramen

Korean Street Ramen

$12.49

Your choice of protein served with rice and kim-chee on the side. Includes carrots, onions, & zucchini and cooked egg.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$3.89

Your choice of protein, toppings (up to 3), and sauce, served in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$13.99

Breaded and fried chicken cutlet drizzled with our famous Creamy Chili and Teriyaki sauce. Served with rice, kimchee, and salad.

Galbi (Korean BBQ)

Galbi (Korean BBQ)

$16.00

Korean BBQ served on hot plate with rice, salad, and kimchee on the side.

Man Doo Guk

Man Doo Guk

$12.89

Seven dumplings (pork or vegetable) in a signature broth with noodles and veggies (carrots, onion, and zucchini). Includes egg white.

Tofu Soup

$12.89

Your choice of protein in a signature broth, served with rice and kimchee on the side. Includes cooked egg, carrots, onion, and zucchini.

KOKEE Bubble Tea

Mango Passionfruit Tea

Mango Passionfruit Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with mango and passionfruit

Classic Thai Tea

Classic Thai Tea

$5.70

Overnight brewed Thai tea with cream on top

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.66

A blend of fresh cold milk, brown sugar caramel, and honey boba (tapioca)

Dalgona Brown Sugar Latte

$5.66

A whipped coffee drink with icy cold milk and hint of brown sugar for the ultimate pick me up! Add Tapioca bubble for the best taste.

Dalgona Coffee Milk Tea

$5.66

A whipped coffee drink with icy cold milk and dalgona coffee for the ultimate pick me up! Add Tapioca bubble for the best taste.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.66

100% Pure Matcha Tea with fresh milk.

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$5.19

Signature taro milk. Rich, creamy, and full of unique sweet flavor and no caffeine.

Virgin Mojito

Virgin Mojito

$5.29

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with key lime and fresh mint. Select your flavor

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted premium black tea with creamer and natural sugar cane syrup

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.19

Traditional Matcha tea with fresh milk on top

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.79

Hand-crafted premium black tea and overnight brewed Thai tea with cream on top

Berry Berry Green Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with strawberry and raspberry.

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with Coconut and fresh milk

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.19

Classic Thai iced coffee

Flavored Green Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with your choice of flavor

Flavored Milk Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with creamer and your choice of flavor

Green Milk Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with creamer and natural sugar cane syrup

Kokee Milk Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted earl grey black tea with milk

Lychee on Lychee

$5.49

Premium lychee black tea with lychee jelly

Mango Burst

$5.49

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with Mango and Mango jelly

Oreo Milk Tea

$5.19

Crushed Oreo cookies in premium black tea

Peach on Peach

$5.49

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with Peach and Peach Poppers

Rose from San Fransisco

$5.19

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with lychee and rose

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.19

Hand-crafted premium black tea with strawberry

Tropical Twist

$5.49

Hand-crafted jasmine green tea with Pineapple & Passionfruit. Comes with coconut jelly

Beverages

Bottled Water
$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
Coke Bottle Drink

Coke Bottle Drink

$2.89

20 fl oz. bottles

Gold Tea

$2.75
Ramuné Soda

Ramuné Soda

$3.99

Ramune is a delicious Carbonated Drink served in a unique bottle with a marble inside.

Deserts

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.39

Made with buttermilk almonds cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate chips this delicious treat showcases variety and profitability. You can serve it as a morning pastry with coffee as a plated dessert or - because they come individually wrapped - as a grab-and-go impulse add-on. One bite of the almond filling between two chocolate cake layers and your dine. (US Food)

Gosomi

Gosomi

$0.99

A perfect combination of sweetness followed by saltiness and finished off with a touch of sesame. A savory, crispy, salty-sweet cookie cracker that melts in your mouth. Grab-and-go packaging**

Korean Cream Waffles

Korean Cream Waffles

$0.39

Korean Cream Waffles with Hazelnuts

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.60

Rich, gooey, fudgy, melt-in-your-mouth-y, chewy, molten, sweet-and-salt-tactic, and perfect in every way. One bite and you’re in brownie heaven. Grab-and-go packaging**

SC Cookie

SC Cookie

$2.20

Topped with Pretzel Salt and Golden Demerara Sugar. Each bite of this salty sweet mashup is Dangerously better than the last. (US Food.) Grab and Go packaging

SS Rice Crispy

SS Rice Crispy

$2.10

Marshmallow Cream and Mini-Marshmallows- Both Home-made. All Natural and GMO-FREE. Get folded with Gluten-Free Crispy Rice Puffs and a touch of Browned Butter for a Subtle Caramel note. (US Food). Gran and Go packaging.

Manifesto Brownie

Manifesto Brownie

$2.25

Peruvian chocolate manifesto. Dense and Fudgy with a chewy crust.

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00

Two different semi-sweet chocolate chunks. Two different salts. Two different kinds of butter. (US Food)

Extra Sides

Kimchee

$3.50+

Seaweed salad

$3.50+

Pickle Cucumber

$3.50+

Pickle Radish

$3.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fast, Fresh and Delicious alternative to today's dining options, coupled with hand-cratfed, all natural Kokee bubble teas.

Website

Location

4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

