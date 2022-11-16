ZZAAM! Kokee Midlothian
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fast, Fresh and Delicious alternative to today's dining options, coupled with hand-cratfed, all natural Kokee bubble teas.
Location
4508 Commonwealth Centre Parkway, Midlothian, VA 23112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uptown Alley Richmond - 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway
No Reviews
6101 Brad McNeer Parkway Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Midlothian
Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurant
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurant