Main picView gallery

City Tap Fort Point

review star

No reviews yet

10 Boston Wharf

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Brunch Entrees 🍳

Morning Toast

$13.75

Breakfast Quesadilla

$14.75

Brewer's Breakfast

$14.75

Pecan Pie French Toast

$14.50

Tap Burger

$15.50

The Big Chick

$15.25

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Solo Waffle

$4.00

Chicken & Waffles

$19.50

Hangover Pizza

$14.25
Brunch Shrimp & Grits

Brunch Shrimp & Grits

$22.50

prosciutto, white cheddar grits, cajun beurre blanc, ham hock braised collard greens.

Garden Frittata

$13.50

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$8.00

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Hummus

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Side Bacon (Brunch)

$4.00

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Kielbasa

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Egg(s)

$1.50+

Biscuit

$3.00

Bar Favorites

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$13.75

ranchero beans, colby jack cheese, mexican crema, cilantro, scallions, red onions, avocado mash.

Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$9.75

fontina, herbed bread crumbs.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$10.75

crispy fried, city tap hot sauce, ranch.

Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$9.75

miso glaze, pomegranate.

Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl

$6.00
Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup

$4.00
Classic Tomato Bowl

Classic Tomato Bowl

$6.00
Classic Tomato Cup

Classic Tomato Cup

$4.00
Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

$14.25

citrus remoulade, honey-thyme butter.

Elote "street corn" dip

Elote "street corn" dip

$9.75

jalapenos, chili powder, cotija, cilantro, chips.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.75

olive pepper relish, flatbread, olive oil, lemon.

Korean Short Rib Tacos

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$13.75

kimchi, chili sauce, cilantro.

Pretzels & Pimento

Pretzels & Pimento

$11.50

Southern pimento cheese spread, maple - bourbon mustard, soft pretzel sticks.

Ten Spice Wings

Ten Spice Wings

$14.25

blue cheese ranch, crisp vegetables.

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$13.25

miso glaze, pomegranate.

Salads & Bowls 🌿

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.85

romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing.

City Tap Chop Salad

City Tap Chop Salad

$12.85

bacon, blue cheese, olives, roasted tomatoes, croutons, crispy shallots, shaved onions, egg, white balsamic dressing.

Delhi Chicken Bowl

Delhi Chicken Bowl

$16.85

chopped chicken, curried farro salad, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted tomatoes.

East Side Poke Bowl

East Side Poke Bowl

$18.50

marinated tuna, farro, arugula, avocado, scallions, cilantro, pickled onions, miso sauce, sesame.

Greens & Grains Salad

Greens & Grains Salad

$11.85

baby kale, arugula, farro, quinoa, cucumbers, peas, red onions, green goddess dressing.

Italian Deli Salad

Italian Deli Salad

$12.85

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$10.00

arugula, romaine, crispy shallots, roasted tomato, cucumber, white balsamic dressing.

Pizza 🍕

Abe Froman

Abe Froman

$15.00

fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, caramelized onions and peppers.

Four Fathers

Four Fathers

$16.50

bacon, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, sliced red onion, cherry peppers.

Logan Square

$14.75
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.75

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, chili flake.

The G.O.A.T.

$13.85

sliced red onion, pistachio pesto, rosemary, truffle honey.

Margherita

$13.25

Sandwiches 🍔

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.25

white cheddar, arugula, sunny side egg.

City Tap Cubano

City Tap Cubano

$15.00

roasted pork, prosciutto, pickles, maple-bourbon mustard, toasted sourdough.

City Tap Prime Burger

City Tap Prime Burger

$15.50

Brioche bun, American Cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

pickled green tomatoes, pimento cheese spread, shredded romaine.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.50
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.75

wild rice, black bean and beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, roasted tomato, arugula.

Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$14.00

Entrees 🍝

BBQ Meatloaf

BBQ Meatloaf

$18.25

mashed potatoes, charred brussels, honey thyme butter.

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$19.50

maple syrup, red pepper jam, honey thyme butter

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.50Out of stock
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$19.75

prosciutto, white cheddar grits, cajun beurre blanc, ham hock braised collard greens.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$16.75

cojita, pickled onions, diced cherry pepper, smoke pineapple glaze, ranchero rice and beans.

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.85

hummus, tabbouleh salad, pomegranate, olive oil, lemon, cilantro.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$17.50+

Our fried rice without beef.

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$16.50

Dessert 🍰

Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$10.00
Cookie Smash

Cookie Smash

$9.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Best you ever had! Made on the premises.

Strawberry Waffle Tower

Strawberry Waffle Tower

$13.25Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato

$3.00

Cake Pops

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$12.00

Our waffle stacked high with macerated strawberries & mascarpone whipped cream.

Halloween

Pumpkin Ravioli

$19.50

Poison Apple

$9.00

GF Bar Favorites

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.25

GF Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

GF Elote Dip

$9.75

GF Hummus

$9.50

GF Korean SR Lettuce Cups

$13.50

GF Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$12.75

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

GF Four Fathers

$16.50

GF Abe Froman

$14.75

GF The G.O.A.T

$13.75

GF Logan Square

$14.50

GF Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$9.75

GF City Tap Chop Salad

$12.75

GF Greens & Grains Salad

$11.75

GF Delhi Chicken Bowl

$16.75

GF Entrees and Sandwiches

GF East Side Poke Bowl

$17.25

GF Steak Frites

$32.00

GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.25Out of stock

GF Pancho Mussels

$16.95

GF Short Rib Fried Rice

$18.95

GF Shrimp & Grits

$19.25

GF Spicy Shrimp Lettuce Cups

$16.25

GF Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.75

GF Tap Burger

$15.75

GF Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

GF Veggie Burger

$14.00

GF BBQ Meatloaf

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for joining us! Hope to see you again soon!

Website

Location

10 Boston Wharf, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Serafina - Boston Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
11 Fan Pier Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
orange star4.5 • 324
57 Boston Wharf Road Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
orange starNo Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston