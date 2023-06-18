  • Home
  • /
  • Jackson
  • /
  • Coffee Prose Midtown - Coffee Prose Midtown
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Prose Midtown Coffee Prose Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1619 N. West St.

Jackson, MS 39202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee & Drinks

Coffee

Medium Roast Drip Coffee

$2.50

Medium Roast Drip

Dark Roast Drip Coffee

$2.50

Dark Roast Drip

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

Your Choice of Medium or Dark Roast. Drink To Your Heart's Content

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Espresso With Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

Smooth and Sweet

Espresso

$2.25

Try Alone, Or Add It On!

Latte

$4.00

The Basic Latte

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foamed Milk

Cortado

$3.50

Equal Parts Espresso & Steamed Milk. Equally Delicious

Americano

$3.50

Espresso & Hot Water. Strong & Smooth.

Green Gable

$4.50

Green Gable

Joe-2-Go (Medium Roast)

$20.00

Drip Coffee For Your Occasion!

Joe-2-Go (Dark Roast)

$20.00

Drip Coffee For Your Occasion!

Tea

English Breakfast Black Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Golden Chamomile Herbal Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Earl Grey Lavender Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Organic Tropical Green Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Ginger Twist Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Marrakesh Mint Organic Tea

$3.50

For Our Non-Coffee People

Inaka Tea

$3.00

For Our Non-Coffee People

Single Tea Bag

$3.00

For Our Non-Coffee People

Smoothie

The Pippi Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

The Giant Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Peach Smoothie

Lemonade Smoothie

$5.00

Lemonade Smoothie

Other Drinks

Steamer

$4.00

Steamed Milk With Your Choice of Flavors. No Caffeine

Coffee-Free Frappe

$4.50

Frappe With Your Choice of Flavors. No Caffeine

London Fog

$4.75

Earl-Grey Tea, Steamed Milk, Vanilla Syrup.

San Pelligrino

$2.00

Sparkling Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Good ol' H20!

Coca Cola Zero Bottle

$2.97

Coke Zero

Coca Cola Classic Bottle

$2.97

Regular Coke

Coca Cola Diet Bottle

$2.97

Diet Coke

Sprite Bottle Coca Cola

$2.97

Sprite

Monster Drink Lo Carb Monster

$4.50

Monster Energy. For Our Non-Coffee AND Non-Tea People

Juice Apple Simply Bottle

$1.76

Bottled Apple Juice

Juice Orange Simply Bottle

$1.76

Bottled Orange Juice

Canned Soda

$1.25

Regular & Diet Varieties

Juice Box

$1.25

Juice.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

Chai

Chai (Hot, Iced, or Frozen)

$5.00

Black Tea. Strong Spices. Think Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cloves, and Ginger

Frozen Chai Lemonade

$2.00

Frozen Chai Lemonade: As Delicious As It Sounds!

Speciality Lattes

The 221B: Chocolate & English Toffee Latte

$5.00

Chocolate Sauce & English Toffee Syrup

Cream & Punishment: Irish Cream Latte

$5.00

Irish Cream Syrup

Cup of Gold: Caramel Latte

$5.00

Caramel Sauce

Delta Wedding: White Chocolate & Almond Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Almond Roca Syrup

The Gatsby: Caramel & Almond Latte

$5.00

Caramel Sauce & Almond Roca Syrup

Heart of Darkness: Dark Chocolate & Rasberry Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce & Rasberry Syrup

Mad Hatter: White Chocolate & Hazelnut Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Hazelnut Syrup

Minn of Mississippi: Chocolate, Butter Pecan, & Hazelnut Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & Caramel Sauce, Butter Pecan Syrup

Moby Dick: White Chocolate & Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

White Chocolate Sauce & Butter Pecan Syrup

My Dog Sip: Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & White Chocolate Sauce

Nancy Brew: Vanilla & Cinnamon Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Syrup & Fresh Ground Cinnamon

Scrumdiddlyumptious: Chocolate & Butterscotch Latte

$5.00

Dark Chocolate Sauce & Butterscotch Syrup

Retail

Retail Coffee Bags

12 Oz. Coffee By-The-Bag - Medium Roast

$13.50

We can grind it for you!

12 Oz. Coffee By-The-Bag - Dark Roast

$13.50

We can grind it for you!

12 Oz. Coffee By-The-Bag - Espresso Blend

$13.50

We can grind it for you!

5 Lb. Coffee-By-The-Bag

$99.00

We can grind it for you!

New Books

Used Books

Take A Page Out Of Our Book!

Merchandise

CP Grey & White Mug

$20.00

White and Grey Mug

CP Monochrome Thermos 16 oz

$28.00

16 oz Monochrome Thermos

CP Swirly Thermos 16 oz

$30.00

16 oz Swirly Thermos

CP Thermos 20 oz

$20.00

20 oz Thermos

CP GIRL Long-Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Retro Coffee Prose Shirt

Prose Pop Shirt

$20.00

Prose Pop Shirt

Short Sleeve CP Shirt

$20.00

Short Sleeve For The Summer Months

Coffee Prose Sweatshirt

$30.00

For The Colder Months

Chane Hat

$25.00

Chane Hat

Chane Mug

$10.00

Chane Mug

Chane Pins

$2.00

Chane Pin

Coffee Prose Blue Mug

$30.00

Blue Mug

Chane Cozy

$3.00

Chane Cozy

Room Reservations (hourly)

Midtown Room Reservations

$25.00

Want To Reserve Our Study Space for a Meeting? Let us know!

Food

Breakfast

Pork Belly Breakfast Press

$8.00

Pork Belly, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Sourdough, Egg Batter, Mayo, Mustard

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

Brown Sugar, Cinnamon Sugar, Butter, Almond Milk

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$5.00

Seasonal! Ask Your Server!

Pork Belly Cheese Grits

$8.00

Cheese Grits, Scrambled, Pork Belly, Toast

Eggs Your Way

$7.50

Eggs, Grain Toast, House Hot Sauce, and Tomatoes

Buttery Croissant

$5.00

Croissant, Served With Butter. Simple. Delicious

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Seasonal! Ask Your Server!

Lunch

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Ask Your Server!

Mississippi Gumbo

$7.00

Only The Best: Black Eyed Peas, Delta Brown Rice, Okra, Turkey, Collards, Butterbeans, Gumbo File

Garden Greens Salad

$12.00

Gorganzola, Pecans, Satsumas, Fine Herbs, Agave Champagne Vinaigrette, Protein Topping (Pressed Chicken, Pork Belly, Gulf Shrimp)

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Turkey, Pickles, Tomatoes, Avocado, Onions, Pork Belly, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Eggs, Crisp Lettuce

Cafe Fried Eggplant Press

$10.00

Seared Eggplant, Tomato Mayo, Argula, Fresh Tomato, Mozzarella, Sourdough

Beets

$11.00

Red & Golden Beets, Candy Beets, Kale, Black Garlic Balsamic Vinaigrette

Gulf Shrimp

$12.00

Gulf Shrimp, Green Garbanzo, Blood Orange, Cerignola Olives, Watermelon, Purple Radishes, Rock Chives

Bacon & Mushroom Flatbread

$11.00

Mushroom Ragout, Flatbread, Pecorino, Arugula, Crispy Bacon

Open Faced Chicked Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad on Open Faced Brioche - Served with Fresh Fruit or Cafe Fries

Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Smoked Cheddar & Tomato Grilled Cheese - Served with Tomato Soup

Rigatoni

$12.00

Rigatoni, Pomodoro Sauce, Artisanal Pecorino Cheese, Basil Oil, Crispy Basil

Cafe Patty Melt

$12.00

Cafe Patty Melt, Aged Cheddar, Fig & Tomato Marmalade, Meyer Lemon Aioli - Served with Cafe Fries

Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken, Mozzarella, Spinach, Heirloom Tomato, Basil Dill Pesto - Served with Cafe Fries

Dessert

Cookie Tart

$3.00

Cookie Tart, Berry Preserve, Chantilly Creme

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$3.00

White Chocolate, Bread Pudding, Chantilly Creme

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$4.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake, Orange Creamcheese Mousse, Cranberry Jam

Chocolate Ganache MS Mud Bar

$4.00

Chocolate Ganache MS Mud Bar, Strawberry Chantilly, Passionfruit Coulis, Candied Almonds

Sides

Cafe Chips

$2.00

House Seasoned with Nick's 26

Fries

$2.00

House Seasoned with Nick's 26

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Seasonal! Ask Your Server!

Side Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad or Chopped Salad. You Decide.

Side Soup

$3.00

MS Gumbo or Soup of the Day!

Soup

Soup

$5.00

Call Ahead or Ask Your Server!

Pastry & Baked Goods

Bacon & Asiago Cheese Scone

$4.00

The Perfect Savory Breakfast Item

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

Coffee & Cake? Is There A Better Combo?

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

The Classic Blueberry Muffin W/ A Twist!

Bubba Brownie

$4.00

Decadent and Delicious Chocolate Brownie

Caramel & Chocolate Knot

$3.75

Caramel Filled; Chocolate Dipped. Knot Something You Want To Miss!

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Another Perfect Savory Breakfast Item

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Plain; Anything But Normal

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$1.50

One Of Our Best Sellers

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

The Classic

Cereal Bar

$1.00

Rice Krispy; Homemade

Biscotti

$1.25

Twice Baked; Italian Almond Biscuit

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Bubba Jr. Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate & Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Raspberry Cheesecake Square

$2.50

Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00

Prose Pops

Atlas (Coffee & Cream)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Birthday Cake

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Goodnight Moon (Buttermilk)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Cookie Monster (Cookies & Cream)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Chocolate Coconut Cream

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Peter Pan Pop (Cucumber Lime)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Violet Beauregard (Blackberry Orange)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Berry Potter (Mixed Berry)

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Gourmet. House Made.

The 601 Special

$5.50

2 Pops for $6.01

Creole Cream Cheesecake

$3.75

Pippi (Strawberry Banana)

$3.75

Giant Peach (Peach, Pear Apricot)

$3.75

Margarita Pop (Adults Only!)

$3.75

Blueberry Cream Cheesecake

$3.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.75

Good Omens (coffee & cookies)

$3.75

Banana Pudding

$3.75

Furry Friends

Pup Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee | Prose | Pops | Rooted Café Coffee Prose is excited to be offering a unique mixture of coffee, specialty lattes, and cuisine prepared by Nick Wallace.

Location

1619 N. West St., Jackson, MS 39202

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Elvie's
orange star5.0 • 83
809 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Good Bar - 807 Manship Street
orange starNo Reviews
807 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Pulito
orange starNo Reviews
800 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Cups in Children's Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
2500 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Cups - UMMC
orange starNo Reviews
1350 E Woodrow Wilson Drive Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (18 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston