Coffee Prose Midtown Coffee Prose Midtown

All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee | Prose | Pops | Rooted Café Coffee Prose is excited to be offering a unique mixture of coffee, specialty lattes, and cuisine prepared by Nick Wallace.
Location
1619 N. West St., Jackson, MS 39202
