A map showing the location of Crimson Lights Bar and Lounge 5114 Richmond Henrico Tpke.View gallery

Crimson Lights Bar and Lounge 5114 Richmond Henrico Tpke.

No reviews yet

5114 Richmond Henrico Tpke.

Richmond, VA 23227

Call

Hours

Directions

Food

Mains

Bacon

$2.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Cheese

Cheese burger combo

$14.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Lettuce,Tomato, onion, Peppers, Pickles, BACON (xtra$2)

Chicken (5) & Shrimp (5) Combo

$21.50

Chicken and Cheese

$10.99

Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$13.99

Double cheese burger

$18.99

Extra cheese

$0.50

Extra gravy

$0.90

Extra green peppers and onions

$2.50

Extra meat chicken cheese

$4.50

Extra meat steak and cheese

$4.50

Extra pickles

$0.50

Fried chicken sandwich

$12.99

Green pepper

Grilled chicken sandwich

$12.99

Grilled/Fried Chicken salad

$15.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Jalapeños

$0.50

Ketchup

Lettuce

Mayo

Meatloaf

$10.99

Meatloaf special

$17.99

Mustard

No mayo

No onion

Onions

Pickles

Raw onions

Shrimp Basket (6)

$13.99

Steak and Cheese

$10.99

Tomatoes

Turkey Club

$10.99

Wings (12)

$21.99

Wings (24)

$42.99

Wings (8)

$14.99

Steak an cheese combo

$15.99

Chicken phill combo

$15.99

Sides

Mashed potato

$3.99

Green

$3.99

French fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.50

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Candied Yams

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

String Beans

$3.99

Cabbage

$3.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Seafood salad

$10.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$2.50

Grape

$2.50

Brisk tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet pepsi

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Sunkist orange

$2.50

Water bottle

$3.00

Coke Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

5114 Richmond Henrico Tpke., Richmond, VA 23227

