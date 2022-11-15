Restaurant header imageView gallery

DORO Marketplace Catering DMP Catering-West Hartford

review star

No reviews yet

1253 New Britain Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Platter for 10 ppl
Bagel Platter
Spinach, Tomato & Feta Quiche

Breakfast Bags

Breakfast Bag-Minimum 10

Choose One Breakfast Sandwich, Comes with Bottled Water and a Chocolate Chip Cookie

Breakfast Bag Plus-Minimum 10

Choice of One Breakfast Sandwich, Comes with a Bottled Water, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Fruit Cup.

Breakfast Platters

Croissant Platter

$60.00

Assortment of croissants which may include: Classic Butter, Pain Au Chocolate, Seasonal Fruit, Chocolate Hazelnut, Almond, Pistachio (Serves 10-12)

Bagel Platter

$32.00

House Baked Bagel & Spreadables (Serves 10-12)

Toast Trio

$80.00

Assortment of Avocado Toast, Hummus Toast, & Ricotta Toast (Serves 10-12)

Breakfast Sides & Entrees

Breakfast Potato (Half Pan)

$45.00

Olive Oil Poached, fried, with herbs and spices (Serves 8-10)

Breakfast Potato (Full Pan)

$90.00

Olive Oil Poached, fried, with herbs and spices (Serves 16-20)

BK Bowl (Half Pan)

$60.00

Potatoes, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pastrami, sunny side up eggs, garlic aioli, fresh herbs (Serves 8-10)

BK Bowl (Full Pan)

$120.00

Potatoes, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pastrami, sunny side up eggs, garlic aioli, fresh herbs (Serves 16-20)

Shakshuka (Half Pan)

$60.00

spiced pepper stew, Albanian sausage, eggs, feta (Serves 8-10)

Shakshuka (Full Pan)

$120.00

spiced pepper stew, Albanian sausage, eggs, feta (Serves 16-20)

Challah French Toast (18 pcs)

$50.00

house made Challah, whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup spiced pepper stew, (Serves 8-10)

Challah French Toast (36 pcs)

$100.00

house made Challah, whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup spiced pepper stew, (Serves16-20)

Belgian Waffles (6 whole cut into quarters)

$50.00

whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup

Belgian Waffles (12 whole cut into quarters)

$100.00

whipped cream, fresh berries, maple syrup

Quiche

Spinach, Tomato & Feta Quiche

$24.00

fresh eggs, spinach, tomato, feta

Broccoli & Potato Quiche

$24.00

fresh eggs, broccoli, olive oil poached potatoes

Ham & Swiss Quiche

$24.00

fresh eggs, smoked ham, swiss cheese

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Quiche

$24.00

fresh eggs, mushrooms, goat cheese

Bacon, Fontina & Shallot Quiche

$24.00

fresh eggs, applewood bacon, fontina, shallots

Sandwich Platter

Sandwich Platter for 10 ppl

$132.00

choose four sandwiches options (serves 10-12)

Bagged Lunch

Lunch Bagged Meal-$16 Each (Minimum 10)

choice of sandwich, 1 bottled water, 1 chocolate chip cookie, bag of chips

Lunch Box Meal-$20 Each (Minimum 10)

choice of sandwich, 1 market salad, 1 hummus snack, 1 bottled water, 1 chocolate chip cookie

Entrees (Family Style)

DORO Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)

$55.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, green rice, chimichurri

DORO Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)

$105.00

pulled rotisserie chicken, smashed avocado, roasted corn, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, green rice, chimichurri

Main Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)

$48.00

quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri

Main Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)

$95.00

quinoa, avocado, radish, green chickpeas, hummus, sweet potato, chimichurri

Mediterranean Bowl Half Pan (serves 5)

$55.00

za’atar chicken, albanian salad, quinoa, hummus, pickled onions

Mediterranean Bowl Full Pan (serves 10)

$105.00

za’atar chicken, albanian salad, quinoa, hummus, pickled onions

Meatballs & Baguettes Half Pan (serves 5)

$60.00

classic tender meatballs with marinara and baguettes for sandwiches

Meatballs & Baguettes Full Pan (serves 10)

$110.00

classic tender meatballs with marinara and baguettes for sandwiches

Chicken Parm Half Pan (serves 5)

$60.00

crispy breaded chicken breast, marinara, pecorin

Chicken Parm Full Pan (serves 10)

$110.00

crispy breaded chicken breast, marinara, pecorin

Sausage & Peppers Half Pan (serves 5)

$55.00

sausage, peppers, onions, and baguettes for sandwiches

Sausage & Peppers Full Pan (serves 10)

$105.00

sausage, peppers, onions, and baguettes for sandwiches

Pasta & Marinara Half Pan (serves 5)

$60.00

imported posta, marinara, parmesan

Pasta & Marinara Full Pan (serves 10)

$110.00

imported posta, marinara, parmesan

Beef Tenderloin Full Pan (serves 10)

$200.00

roast medium rare, sliced and plattered with horseradish sauce

Roasted Salmon Half Pan (serves 5)

$90.00

roasted tomato, arugula, and lemon

Roasted Salmon Full Pan (serves 10)

$170.00

roasted tomato, arugula, and lemon

Chicken Skewer Trio Half Pan (serves 5)

$60.00

Lemon Grass Chicken Harissa Chicken Rosemary Peppercorn Chicken with dipping sauces

Chicken Skewer Trio Full Pan (serves 10)

$110.00

Lemon Grass Chicken Harissa Chicken Rosemary Peppercorn Chicken with dipping sauces

Family Salads, Soups, & Sides

Caesar Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

crispy romaine hearts, pecorino, croutons, garlic dressing

Caesar Full Pan (serves16-20)

$85.00

crispy romaine hearts, pecorino, croutons, garlic dressing

Market Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

hearty lettuces, radish, cucumber, tomato, sherry vinaigrette

Market Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

hearty lettuces, radish, cucumber, tomato, sherry vinaigrette

Mean Green Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$50.00

baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette

Mean Green Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$90.00

baby kale, frisee, quinoa, green chic peas, crispy brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, house vinaigrette

Strawberry Fields Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

Strawberry Fields Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

Grandma's Beef Stew (quart)

$32.00

house made hearty classic beef stew

Vegan Lentil (quart)

$24.00

house made curried lentil soup (vegan)

Green Rice Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

long grain rice, fresh herbs, cumin, coriander

Green Rice Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

long grain rice, fresh herbs, cumin, coriander

Truffle Potatoes Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

crispy olive oil poached potatoes, parmesan, basil, truffle salt

Truffle Potatoes Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

crispy olive oil poached potatoes, parmesan, basil, truffle salt

Roasted Sweet Potato Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

roasted sweet potatoes

Roasted Sweet Potato Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

roasted sweet potatoes

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

crispy brussels sprouts, pickled onions, sherry vinaigrette

Crispy Brussels Sprouts Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

crispy brussels sprouts, pickled onions, sherry vinaigrette

Creamy Polenta Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

creamy cornmeal polenta, parmesan

Creamy Polenta Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

creamy cornmeal polenta, parmesan

Charred Broccoli w/ Sesame Seeds Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

charred broccoli florets, Caesar dressing, sesame seeds

Charred Broccoli w/ Sesame Seeds Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

charred broccoli florets, Caesar dressing, sesame seeds

Street Corn Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

charred corn off the cob, tabasco, parmesan, scallions

Street Corn Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

charred corn off the cob, tabasco, parmesan, scallions

Mac & Cheese Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

house made three cheese sauce, shells

Mac & Cheese Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

house made three cheese sauce, shells

Quinoa Half Pan (serves 8-10)

$45.00

steamed quinoa, olive oil

Quinoa Full Pan (serves 16-20)

$85.00

steamed quinoa, olive oil

Reception Platters

Seasonal Vegetable Cruditè

$60.00

local array of garden and farm vegetables with seasonal dips and accompaniments

Zohara Dips & Spreads

$80.00

hummus, roasted eggplant spread, lebne, grape leaves, sweet pepper spread, pickled vegetables, whipped feta, raw vegetables & fresh pita

Meat & Cheese Platter

$120.00

domestic, local and imported cheese, house-cured and handcrafted salumi, cured ham, breadsticks. crackers, crostini, and traditional accoutrement

Artisanal Cheese Platter

$80.00

domestic, local and imported cheese, breadsticks. crackers, crostini, and traditional accoutrement

Smoked Salmon Platter

$125.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, English cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, dill, capers, DORO Marketplace sliced bagels

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$120.00

jumbo Gulf white shrimp, cocktail sauce, and key lime mustard 30 pieces

Caprese Platter

$90.00

heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and balsamic

DMP Tortilla Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$50.00

house-made tortilla chips with a quart of fresh guacamole and pico de gallo

DORO Cookie Platter

$35.00

4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip

A La Carte Beverages

16 oz Fresh OJ

$3.95

house bottled fresh OJ

16 oz Lemonade

$1.85

house bottled fresh lemonade

16 oz Arnold Palmer

$3.25

house bottled ice tea & lemonade

16 oz Strawberry Boba Lemonade

$3.50

house bottled strawberry boba & lemonade

16 oz. Iced Tea

$2.50

house brewed ice tea

16 oz. Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

house brewed peach tea

12 oz Bottled Water

$1.75

bottled spring water

16 oz Pelligrino Water

$2.95

bottled Pelligrino

16 oz Aqua Panna

$2.50

bottled Aqua Panna

12 oz Chocolate Milk

$2.50

local chocolate milk

96 oz. Box of Joe

$36.00

light or dark roast organic drip coffee, cream, sugar, cups

Morning Mimosas for Two

$9.95

fresh OJ & bubbles

Desserts & Cakes

Whole Ferrero Cake

$60.00

dark and milk chocolate mousse with layers of chocolate cake and granulated hazelnuts, covered in milk chocolate hazelnut shell

Whole Candied Almond Cake

$60.00

vanilla sponge cake, filled with candied almond custard, completely smothered in candied almonds

Red Velvet Cake

$60.00

layered red velvet cake filled with cream-cheese cheesecake filling

Mini Assorted Dessert Platter (8-10ppl)

$80.00

assorted mini tarts, cookies, bars, cake truffles, mousse cups

DORO Cookie Platter

$35.00

4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip

Disposables

Disposable Chafer Set

$15.00

includes full hotel sheet pan, two sternos, and wire rack

Catering Wrap

$1.25

includes fork, knife, and linen like napkin, spoons + $0.10

Verterra 6" Plate

$1.00

palm leave pressed biodegradable plates

Verterra 9" Plate

$1.25

palm leave pressed biodegradable plates

Serving Tongs

$0.75

plastic serving tong

Serving Spoons

$0.75

plastic serving spoon

Napkins (25)

$3.00

paper napkins

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

DORO Marketplace online catering options.

Location

1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DORO Marketplace West Hartford - DMP-WeHa
orange star4.0 • 77
1253 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110
View restaurantnext
Frida West Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
1150 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110
View restaurantnext
Cora Cora Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
162 Shield Street West Hartford, CT 06110
View restaurantnext
G-Monkey Fast Food - 625 New Park Avenue Suite G
orange starNo Reviews
625 New Park Avenue West Hartford, CT 06110
View restaurantnext
The Russell Grab & Go - 881 New Britain Ave
orange star5.0 • 1
881 New Britain Ave Hartford, CT 06106
View restaurantnext
Seoul BBQ - New Britain
orange star4.3 • 1,395
593 Hartford Rd New Britain, CT 06053
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Hartford

Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 3,904
991 Farmington Avenue West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Treva
orange star4.8 • 3,384
980 Farmington Ave. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Avert Brasserie
orange star4.4 • 2,994
35A La Salle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Bricco
orange star4.6 • 1,771
78 LaSalle Rd West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 842
43 Lasalle Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Prai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 497
23 LaSalle Road West Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Hartford
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Wethersfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)