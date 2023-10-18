Epulo Bistro 190 Sunset Ave, Suite B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 5:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
190 Sunset Ave, Suite B, Edmonds, WA 98020
Gallery