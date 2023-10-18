Food Menu

Dinner

Rigatoni Formaggio
$22.00

gruyere, grana padano, breadcrumbs, truffle oil

Half Rigatoni
$17.00

gruyere, grana padano, breadcrumbs, truffle oil

Braised Beef Short Rib
$35.00

fork tender, garlic whipped potato, heirloom baby carrots, demi-glace

Kobe Beef Burger
$21.00

1/2 lb. AKB burger, extra sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ice box pickles, truffle frites, garlic aioli

Skagit Valley Chicken Breast
$28.00

creamy herb parmesan polenta, kale pesto

Coulotte Steak
$35.00

6 oz USDA prime grade beef, garlic whipped potato, heirloom baby carrot, house-made steak sauce

Duck Breast
$37.00

roasted and sliced, kale pesto, roasted carrot risotto

Lamb Bolognese
$32.00

fettuccine pasta, san marzano tomato, pecorino romano, fresh basil

Cacio e Pepe
$22.00

fettuccine pasta, lemon, cracked black pepper, pecorino romano add dungeness crab $18

Clams
$20.00

calabrian spiced tomato brodo, scallions, toasted baguette

Short Rib Pappardelle Entree
$31.00

shallot cream sauce, arugula, grana padano

Entree Risotto
$20.00
Flatbread
$11.00

roasted garlic & shallot puree, grana padano

Flatbread w/ Olive Tapenade
$17.00
Margherita Pizza
$21.00

basil, san marzano tomato, fresh mozzarella

Fig & Bleu Pizza
$23.00

garlic olive oil, caramelized onion, fontina, fresh thyme

Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
$24.00

garlic olive oil, fontina, truffle oil, grana padano

Spicy Sausage Mushroom Pizza
$24.00

house-made spicy pork sausage, mushroom, fontina

Dinner Small Plates

Little Gem
$15.00

pangrattato, anchovy, shallot vinaigrette, grana padano

Fall Salad
$16.00

kale, whipped pumpkin mascarpone, shaved fennel, toasted quinoa, dijon vinaigrette

Wedge Salad
$16.00

baby iceberg, salami, apple, walnut, gorgonzola vinaigrette

Frisee Salad
$16.00

endive, poached cranberry, pomegranate, pepitas, feta, cranberry vinaigrette

Baguette
$6.00

whipped butter & sea salt

Oven Blasted Cauliflower
$16.00

grana padano

Brussels
$17.00

bacon, garlic, lemon, chili flake, butter

Burrata
$21.00

blistered tomato, basil, arbequina olive oil, crostini

Side Demi
$4.00
Side Mashed
$3.00
Side Risotto
$7.00
Side Tapenade
$6.00
Side Tomato
$2.00
Side Vegetables
$4.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Breast
$10.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza
$11.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
$11.00
Kid's Pasta Butter & Cheese
$10.00
Kid's Pasta with Butter (No Cheese)
$10.00
Kid's Pasta Marinara
$10.00
Kid's Ice Cream
$5.00
Side Fruit
$4.00
Side Fries
$4.00

Desserts

Zeppole
$8.00

handmade doughnuts dusted with cinnamon & sugar, salted caramel

Chocolate Truffle Torte
$12.00

salted caramel, whipped cream, caramel cacao nibs

Affogato
$8.00

salted caramel, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, fonte espresso

Banana Bread Pudding
$12.00

served ala mode, house-made vanilla bourbon caramel glaze, toasted hazelnut

House Ice Cream
$9.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.00
Sorbet
$9.00

N/A Beverages

Americano
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Club Soda
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Root Beer
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Raspberry Lemonade
$4.00
Coffee Fonte
$4.00
Decaf
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Purezza Water
$4.00
Espresso
$3.00
Decaf Espresso
$3.00
Double Espresso
$4.50
Macchiato
$4.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Roy Rogers
$3.00
Mocha
$5.50
Hot Chocolate
$5.00
Oat Milk Latte
$6.00
Latte
$5.00
Milk
$3.00
Sweet Tart
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Virgin Margarita
$6.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Virgin Mule
$6.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Mocktail
$7.00