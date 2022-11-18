Restaurant header imageView gallery

Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato

No reviews yet

220 Railroad Ave

Edmonds, WA 98020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
SHOREPINE LATTE

COFFEE/ESPRESSO

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

Fresh brewed drip coffee. Rotating blend courtesy of Middle Fork Roasters.

SHOREPINE LATTE

$4.80+

Espresso with our house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup and steamed milk poured over top. Mostly liquid milk with a lower ratio of smooth micro-foam. Comes with whole milk and 2 shots of espresso by default.

LATTE

$4.50+

Espresso with steamed milk poured over top. Mostly liquid milk with a lower ratio of smooth micro-foam. Comes with whole milk and 2 shots of espresso by default.

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

Espresso with extra foamy steamed milk placed over top. Higher ratio of stiff micro-foam to liquid milk.

AMERICANO

$3.25+

Espresso gently poured over hot water in order to preserve a beautiful crema. Add cream or sugar to taste.

MOCHA

$4.80+

Espresso mixed with Torani dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk poured over top. Comes with whole milk and a double shot of espresso by default.

ESPRESSO

$2.75+

Medium Roast. Middle Fork Roaster's Full City Espresso roast extracted according to our strict parameters. This blend is optimized for a thicker extraction.

CORTADO

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with an equal ratio of steamed milk poured over top. One might be forgiven for calling it a "mini latte".

MACCHIATO

$3.50

Double shot of espresso with a single dollop of stiff milk foam.

SHOREPINE PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$4.80+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice puree made with roasted pumpkin, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and maple syrup, served with espresso and milk of your choosing. Non dairy option available.

COLD BREW

$4.50+

WEEKLY SPECIALS

APPLE PIE LATTE

$4.80+

Espresso w/ Pumkin spiced puree and white chocolate - topped with festive sugar

PUMPKIN PIE

$8.00

CRANBERRY CURD TART

$8.00

CARMEL APPLE CRUMBLE

$8.00

GELATO

SINGLE SCOOP

$3.00

A single scoop of Gelatiamo Gelato.

DOUBLE SCOOP

$5.50

Two scoops of Gelatiamo Gelato.

TRIPLE SCOOP

$7.80

Three scoops of Gelatiamo Gelato.

QUAD SCOOP

$10.00

Four scoops of Gelatiamo Gelato.

AFFOGATO

$5.50

A scoop of Gelatiamo gelato topped with a shot of hot espresso.

TEA & MORE

TEA

$3.25+

A Stash Teamaker tea sachet in hot water. Add milk and/or sugar and/or honey to your taste.

LONDON FOG

$3.25+

Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup, steamed milk poured over top.

SHOREPINE CHAI

$4.50+

Shorepine Chai concentrate mixed with a milk of your choosing and steamed to slightly spicy perfection. Made with whole milk by default

MATCHA LATTE

$2.99+

Gently steamed milk mixed with Matcha powder, We'll top it with whipped cream if you ask (you should).

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

Gently steamed milk mixed with Torani dark chocolate. We'll top it with whipped cream if you ask (you should).

STEAMER

$2.80+

Steamed milk. Add a flavor or enjoy it plain.

ICED TEA

$3.00+

Fresh house brewed iced black tea.

COLD MILK

$2.80+

Locally sourced whole milk.

ITALIAN SODA

$3.00+

PEAR CIDER

$4.00+

FOOD

BAGEL- PLAIN

$2.49

MadRy organic sourdough bagel.

BAGEL- CHEESE

$2.70

MadRy organic sourdough cheese topped bagel

BAGEL- EVERYTHING

$2.70

MadRy organic sourdough seed and spice mix topped bagel

APPLE CINNAMON PULL APART

$4.50Out of stock

A sweet brioche dough is rolled with cinnamon baked apples and finished with a sweet icing on top.

BANANA WALNUT PAN LOAF SLICE

$4.00Out of stock

A supremely moist walnut studded bread made with pureed bananas and topped with cinnamon sugar.

BISCOTTI- CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT- MINI

$1.49

Mini chocolate hazelnut espresso biscotti

BISCOTTI- CRANBERRY ORANGE- MINI

$1.49

Mini cranberry orange almond biscotti

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.00Out of stock

Brioche rolled with cinnamon, brown sugar and butter topped with a cream cheese glaze.

COOKIE- SUGAR PUMPKINS

$3.50

A sugary, buttery delight. Decorated with kaleidoscope colored sugar.

COOKIE- CHOCOLATE CHIP

$1.98Out of stock

COOKIE- OAT CHOCOLATE CHIP PEANUT BUTTER- MINI

$1.98

A chewy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips and peanut butter.

COOKIE- GINGER MOLASSES - MINI

$1.98

A spicy, chewy drop cookie made with fresh ginger and finished with a sprinkle of sugar.

CROISSANT- BUTTER

$4.50Out of stock

CROISSANT- CHOCOLATE

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky croissant filled with batons of semisweet chocolate

CROISSANT - TWICE BAKED ALMOND

$6.00Out of stock

Macrina croissant, house made vanilla simple syrup with frangipane, almonds and a dusting of powdered sugar.

MUFFIN APPLE PECAN BRAN

$3.76Out of stock

MUFFIN- BLUEBERRY CORNMEAL

$3.76

Sweet buttery cornmeal muffin studded with blueberries and topped with streusel

MUFFIN- FRUIT -GF

$3.76Out of stock

GF muffin filled with seasonal fruit and topped with cinnamon sugar.

MUFFIN- PUMPKIN

$3.79Out of stock

ORANGE HAZELNUT PINWHEEL

$4.50Out of stock

Croissant dough rolled with roasted hazelnuts and topped with fresh orange glaze.

SAVORY PINWHEEL

$4.50Out of stock

GF MARIONBERRY BISCUIT

$4.00Out of stock

GF lightly sweetened cream biscuit with marionberry preserves.

POUND CAKE - GF RASP. LEMON

$4.00Out of stock

GF blackberry plum bunt cake with a light refreshing icing.

SCONE - BLUEBERRY

$3.76Out of stock

A delicious buttermilk scone studded with sweet, tangy blueberries and laced with orange zest.

SCONE- RASPBERRY OAT- VEGAN

$3.76Out of stock

Oats add texture and a delicate flavor to these lightly sweetened vegan scones. Moist raspberries flavor every bite, a hint of orange zest rounds out the taste

SCONE- PUMPKIN VEGAN

$3.76

SCONE - BACON PARM

$3.79Out of stock

BREAKFAST SAMMY- PESTO AND SUNDRIED TOMATO

$8.50Out of stock

Egg, pesto, sundried tomato and feta between a Macrina croissant.

BREAKFAST SAMMY- BACON EGG AND CHEDDAR

$8.50

Bacon, whole eggs, and Tillamook cheddar between a Macrina croissant.

B-FAST SAMMY CHEESE ONLY

$7.50Out of stock

BEVERAGE

GLASS BOTTLE COCA COLA

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50

ARANCIATA SPARKLING ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

WATER CUP

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.00

CATERING

BOXED BREAKFAST

$10.00

COFFEE ONLY

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Coffee, Gelato and Pastries by the Edmonds seaside. Located in the Edmonds Waterfront Center, Shore Pine offers premium treats though our beachside window.

Website

Location

220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

