Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works

review star

No reviews yet

559 Main Street #101

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzels
Brewers' Grain-Fed Burger
Beer & Cheese Soup

Appetizers

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$9.50

buttermilk-battered fried cauliflower florets, bleu cheese, celery, choice of wing sauce

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

house smoked pulled pork, frizzled onions, Monterey cheddar jack cheese, Fegley's stout BBQ sauce

Hand-Pressed Pierogies

$9.50

Mom and Pop's potato & cheddar pierogies, sautéed onions, garlic sour cream

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$9.50

soft pretzels, butter, garlic, parsley, parmesan, Beer & Cheese soup for dipping

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

flash-fried brussels sprouts, soy honey ginger glaze, pickled carrots, red cabbage

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.50

cornflake crusted shrimp, boom boom sauce

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

hand-battered panko breaded chicken, choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$12.50

hand-battered panko breaded chicken, choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard

Buffalo Wings

$15.50

10 wings, bleu cheese, celery

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

battered mozzarella served with house made marinara sauce

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

cheddar jack cheese, red onion, black olives, green peppers, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream, salsa

Boneless Wings

$12.50

breaded white meat chicken chunks, blue cheese, celery, choice of wing sauce

Salads

Steelgaarden Cobb

$15.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, hard-boiled egg, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar

$11.00

romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan, hard-boiled egg, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons, garlic & honey vinaigrette

Taco Bowl

$15.00

chopped romaine, black bean pico, beef, cheddar jack cheese, taco sauce, served in a tortilla bowl

Soups

Beer & Cheese Soup

$6.50

Wisconsin sharp cheddar, Fegley’s Valley Golden Ale

Steelworker's Chili

$6.50

Koehler Farms ground beef, kidney beans, Fegley’s Steelworkers’ Stout, cheddar jack cheese

Stout Onion Soup

$6.50

Fegley’s Steelworker’s Stout, caramelized onion, toasted crostini, swiss, provolone

Soup of the Day

$6.50Out of stock

Flatbreads

Christmas City

$13.00

apple cider smoked bacon, carmelized onions, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, arugula, balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

chicken, mild wing sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, ranch drizzle, scallions

Neapolitan Pizza

$11.00

house made marinara sauce and shredded mozzarella baked to golden brown perfection

Entrées

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$17.50

lightly battered haddock, lemon, french fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw

Whiskey Glazed Salmon

$22.00

pan-seared salmon, whiskey glaze, roasted carrots, grilled asparagus

Steak Frites

$22.00

sous-vide flat iron steak, chimichurri compound butter, Belgian pomme frites

Baby Back Ribs 1/2

$18.00

Slow roasted dry rubbed baby back ribs, Fegley's stout bbq sauce, french fries, coleslaw

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$23.00

Slow roasted dry rubbed baby back ribs, Fegley's stout bbq sauce, french fries, coleslaw

Brewer's Meatloaf

$17.00

Koehler farms beef, bacon, house smoked ketchup, frizzled onions, yukon gold mashed and baby carrots.

Bessemer's Bratwurst

$14.00

Alpine Wurst and Meat House German bratwurst, Fegley's ESB mustard gravy, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, carrots

Bethlehem Pasta

$16.00

Our original signature dish returns! chicken breast, mushrooms, tomato, fettuccine, Cajun-spiced alfredo sauce

Main St Fettuccini

$15.00

Fettuccine, asparagus, peppers, grape tomatoes, brussels sprouts, red pepper flakes, parmesan, white wine butter

Sandwiches

Pig Iron Pulled Pork

$12.50

house-smoked Breakaway Farms pasture-raised pork, Fegley's stout BBQ sauce, coleslaw, toasted bun

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

house-smoked shredded brisket, pickled jalapeños, Fegley's stout BBQ sauce, sauteed onions, aged cheddar, toasted brioche

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$13.50

pickle-brined buttermilk chicken, arugula, hot & honey sauce, pickles, toasted bun

Fegley's French Dip

$13.50

Fegley’s signature slow-cooked roast beef, onions, gruyere cheese, burgundy gravy, toasted bun, side of beer cheese soup

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.50

authentic Philadelphia style cheesesteak, sautéed onions, American cheese, steak roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.50

Cajun-spiced chopped chicken, pepper jack, roasted red pepper, toasted ciabatta

Foundry Bratwurst

$12.00

Alpine Wurst & Meat House German bratwurst, stone ground mustard, Fegley’s Valley Golden Ale sauerkraut, steak roll

BREWben

$12.00

Fegley’s Valley Golden Ale sauerkraut, Swiss, shaved corned beef, house-made smoked thousand island dressing, toasted marble rye

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

romaine, shredded parmesan, chilled grilled chicken, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

chilled grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, house-made buffalo sauce

Smoky BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.50

chilled diced chicken, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, frizzled onions, BBQ sauce, flour tortilla

Sunrise Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cooper cheese, fried egg, apple cider bacon, natural cut fries, toasted brioche

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

blend of Koehler farms beef & bacon, Cooper cheese, frizzled onions, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

pulled BBQ chicken, gruyere, fried onions, toasted bun

Fish Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Tacos

Burgers

Brewers' Grain-Fed Burger

$13.50

½ pound Koehler Farms, raised on up-cycled brewers' grains used to make Fegley’s Brew Works beer

Chicken Breast Griller

$13.00

marinated, herb-rubbed, grilled all-natural chicken

Turkey Burger

$12.50

all-white turkey breast meat, blended with sea salt, garlic and spices

Garden Veggie Burger

$12.00

vegetable burger made with carrots, onions, mixed beans, zucchini, spinach, broccoli, corn, peppers, cajun aioli

Bison Chipotle Burger

$17.00

bison blended with Southwestern spices and chipotle chilies

Mac 'n' Cheese

High Gravity Mac 'n' Cheese

$12.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, toasted bread crumbs

Buffalo Chicken Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, buffalo gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled chicken

Bethlehem Pasta Style Mac 'n' Cheese

$16.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, grilled chicken, cajun spices

Jalapeño Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese

$15.00

Rotini, brew works bechamel, jalapeno, apple cider smoked bacon bits, toasted breadcrumbs

BBQ Meat Lover Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.00

Cooper cheese, rotini, gruyere & aged cheddar béchamel, pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, toasted bread crumbs

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.50

Kids Flatbread

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Meatloaf

$6.50

Kids Pasta

$6.50

Features/Specials

Shep Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Side Sauces

Au Jus

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Black Bean Salsa

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Gravy

Guac

$2.00

Honey Garlic Vinagrette

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Hot & Honey

$0.50

Ketchup

Marinara

$0.75

Mayo

Mesquite BBQ Dry Rub

$0.50Out of stock

Mild

$0.50

Oil and Vingegar

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Smoked Ketchup

$1.00

Smoked Thousand Island

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soy Honey Ginger Glaze

$0.50

Stout BBQ

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Whiskey Glaze

$0.50

Boom Boom Sauce

$1.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Brew City Fries

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Asparagus

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

559 Main Street #101, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

Gallery
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works image
Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Casa Del San-Gwich - 20 W Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 W Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Casa Del Mofongo - 553 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
553 Main St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Edge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
74 West Broad St Suite 220 Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar - 526 Main Street
orange star3.9 • 406
526 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethlehem

The Melting Pot - Bethlehem PA
orange star4.7 • 3,537
1 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
orange star4.6 • 2,098
306 S New St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
orange star4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.2 • 935
506 E 3rd St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Flying Egg - 451 Main Street
orange star4.3 • 860
451 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Roasted Bethlehem
orange star4.6 • 800
22 W 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethlehem
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston