French Toast Bistro- Plymouth 40370 Five Mile Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
French Toast Bistro - Best Brunch in Town! Detroit may be a long way from New Orleans, but now, you can still get a taste of authentic French-Inspired Cajun cuisine at our restaurant French Toast Bistro! We are a scratch kitchen, serving dishes prepared primarily from locally sourced ingredients. We are proud to bring you those big Southern flavors and French refinement in a Michigan way!
Location
40370 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, MI 48170
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Plymouth
4.5 • 2,073
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurant