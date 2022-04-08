  • Home
French Toast Bistro- Plymouth 40370 Five Mile Road

No reviews yet

40370 Five Mile Road

Plymouth, MI 48170

Popular Items

Shrimp and Grits
Baked FT
2 Eggs Breakfast

Brunch

2 Eggs Breakfast

$10.00

Any Style - Choice of Ham, Thick Cut Bacon, or Sausage, House Hash, Redskin Poratoes, Grits or Potato Pancake, Toast or Biscuit

Mama FT

$10.00

Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar, Topped with Fresh Berries

Baked FT

$12.00

Layered with Cream Cheese, Mixed Berries, Topped with Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup, and Powdered Sugar

Flake FT

$12.00

Topped with Banana Foster Sauce, Candied Pecans, Mixed Berries, Powdered Sugar

Peaches & Cream FT

$12.00

Sweet Peaches, Candied Pecans, Topped with Banana Foster Sauce, Powdered Sugar, and Whipped Cream

Pancakes

$10.00

Two Pancakes, Candies Pecans, Banana Foster Sauce, Topped with Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries, and Powdered Sugar

Chicken & Waffle

$15.00

Buttermilk Waffle, Louisiana Style Fried Chicken Brease, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Red Hot Honey

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Dearborn Ham, Poached Eggs, Biscuit, Hollandaise Sauce, House Hash, Redskin Potatoes, Grits or Potato Pancake, Mixed Greens

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.00

Maryland Crab Cakes, Poached Eggs, Biscuit, Hollandaise Sauce, Pico De Gallo, House Hash, Redskin Potatoes or Grits or Potato Pancake, Mixed Greens

Arcadian Benedict

$14.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Spinach, Poached Eggs, Biscuit, Hollandaise Sauce, House Hash, Redskin Potatoes, Grits or Potato Pancake, Mixed Greens

Florentine Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Crispy Redskin Potatoes, Biscuit

Meat Lover's Omelette

$15.00

Dearborn Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Detroit Breakfast Sausage, American Cheese, Potato Pancake, Mixed Greens, Biscuit

Lobster Omelette

$17.00

Wild Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Cruyere Cheese, White Cheddar Grits, Mixed Greens, Biscuit

Cajun Hash

$14.00

Poblano Peppers, Onions, Andoullie Sausage, Sunny Side Up Eggs, Salsa Verde, Mixed Greens, Biscuit

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

2 White Corn Tortillas, 2 Eggs Over Easy, Chorizo, Lime Creme, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde, Avocado

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

Pork Sausage Gravy, 2 Buttermilk Biscuits, 2 Eggs Scrambled with White Cheddar Cheese, Mixed Greens

Avocado Toast

$15.00

2 Slices of Rye Toast, Avocado Mousse, 2 Poached Eggs, Cherry Tomoatoes, Arugula, Cucumbers, Goat Cheese, Pickled Red ONions, served with Redskin Potatoes, Dearborn Ham

Sweet Potato Bowl

$14.00

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Asparagus, Bourbon Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Wild Mushrooms, Cherry Tomoatoes

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$4.00

BYO OML

$10.00

Appetizers

Baked Brie Board

$11.00

Brie, Fresh Berries, Strawberry Preserves, Candied Pecans, Bagel Chips

Fried Creole Board

$12.00

Fried Green Tomoatoes, Fried Shrimp, Cajun Aioli

FGT App

$6.00

Soup

Gumbo Cup

$5.00

Gumbo Bowl

$6.00

Gumbo Quart

$12.00

Soup of Day$4

$4.00

Soup of Day$5

$5.00

Soup of Day$6

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Salad Greens, Cherry Tomoatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Herb Vinaigrette

Seafood Salad

$17.00

Baby Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, Boiled Egg, Shrimp, Crab, Louie Dressing

Chopped Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Tomatoes, Black Beans, White Cheddar, Hardboiled Egg, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Tortilla, Chipotle Ranch

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed Salad Greens, Cherry Tomoatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Herb Vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Entrees

Voodoo Burger

$12.00

House Ground USDA Aged Beef, Leaf of Romaine, Fresh Tomatoes, Sweet Onion and Pepper Jam, Chose Pepper Jack Cheese, Brioche Bun, House Fries

CFC Sandwich

$12.00

Louisiana Style Fried Chicken Breast, Mustard Slaw, Scratch Pimento Cheese, Brioche Bun, House Fries

Shrimp Po'boy

$13.00

Blackened Jumbo Shrimp, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Tartar Sauce, Grilled Bun, House Fries

FGT Po'boy

$13.00

Cajun Aioli, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Potato Fries

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced Beef Ribeye, Gruyere Cheese, Bourbon Onions, Wild Mushrooms, Au Jus, Steamed Hoagie, House Fries

Plain Burger

$12.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Beer Battered Dayboat Cod, House Cut French Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon

Blackened Salmon

$19.00

Sauteed Spinach, White Cheddar Grits, Biscuit

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp, Andoullie Sausage, Tomatoes, White Cheddar Grits, Cajun Shrimp Veloute, Biscuit

Pork Chop

$16.00

Chipotle Marinated Fried Pork Chop, Grilled Asparagus, Oven Roasted Sweet Poatoes, White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Crispy Onions

Walleye

$21.00

Sauteed Pecan Crusted Walleye, Grilled Asparagus, Rice Pilaf, Lemon Herb Hollandaise, Chef's Choice of Garnish

Side Catfish

$9.00Out of stock

2 Piece Cod

$10.00

1 Piece Crab Cake

$7.00

1 Piece Pork Chop

$10.00

1 Piece Salmon

$8.00

1 Piece Chicken

$5.00

Bourbon Burger

$12.00

Backyard Burger

$12.00

Adult Chk Tenders

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Redskin Potatoes

$5.00

House Hash

$5.00

Potato Pancake

$5.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Braised Greens

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Candied Pecans

$2.00

Cajun Aioli

$0.75

Tomato Slices

$2.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Mushroom

$1.00

Peppers

$1.00

Applesauce

$1.00

S+G Sauce

$3.00

Cheese

$1.00

Fosters

$1.50

Chocolate Chips

$1.25

Red Hot Honey

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.50

Candied Pecans

$2.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Mixed Greens

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

FGT

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Add Ons

Dessert

Chef's Cobbler

$7.00

Rotating Housemade Cobbler, Vanilla Ice Cream

Chef's Cheesecake

$7.00

Rotating Housemade Cheesecake, Chef's Choice

Beignets

$5.00

With Chocolate Sauce, or Cinnamon and Sugar

Kid's Menu

Kid Mac, Side of Fruit

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.00

Kid Egg, Pancake, Bacon

$7.00

Buttered Noodles, Side of Fruit

$7.00

Kids Drink

Non-Acoholic

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

French Press

$9.00

FP & Beignets

$12.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Fresh Bar Smoothies

Berry Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas

Green Land Smoothie

$7.00

Pineapple, Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Lime, Orange Juice

Tropical Smoothie

$7.00

Mango, Pineapple, Banana Yogurt

Gift Card/ Open

Open Food

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendrick's

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Lunazul

$6.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.50

Jameson

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewar's

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bailey's

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

French 77

$10.00

LA Lemonade

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry Crush

$9.00

French Mule

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mojito

$10.00

Beer-Mosa

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Manmosa

$11.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Green Tea Cooler

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

French Toast Martini

$10.00

Espressotini

$12.00

Pom Martini

$11.00

Champagne glass

$7.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Draft Beer

Stella

Blue Moon

Out of stock

Two-Hearted

Out of stock

Bottles

Heineken

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Two Hearted

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

Red Glass

High Note Malbec

$10.00

Bonanza

$10.00

Meiomi

$11.00

14 Hands Cab

$8.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$8.00

Red Bottle

High Note Malbec

$38.00

Bonanza

$38.00

Meiomi

$42.00

14 Hands Cab

$30.00

Cotes Du Rhone

$30.00

White Glass

White Bordeaux

$8.00

Ruffino

$8.00

Benzinger

$10.00

White Bottle

White Bordeaux

$30.00

Ruffino

$30.00

Benzinger

$38.00

Rose

Menage Hot Pink Glass

$9.00

Menage Hot Pink Bottle

$34.00

Champagne

BTG Champagne

$9.00

BTB Champagne

$35.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

French Toast Bistro - Best Brunch in Town! Detroit may be a long way from New Orleans, but now, you can still get a taste of authentic French-Inspired Cajun cuisine at our restaurant French Toast Bistro! We are a scratch kitchen, serving dishes prepared primarily from locally sourced ingredients. We are proud to bring you those big Southern flavors and French refinement in a Michigan way!

Location

40370 Five Mile Road, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

