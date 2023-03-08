- Home
Geraldi's 20 S University Ave
20 S University Ave
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Food
Antipasti
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese, fresh parsley, dried onions, garlic and a dash of cayenne
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread
Fried Ravioli
Served with parmesan and our homemade marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Our homemade Italian classic. Six hand-battered pieces served with marinara sauce
Calamari
Served with a homemade garlic basil aioli sauce
Caprese Salad
Our homemade fresh mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar glaze
Insalada
Side Caesar
Our classic Caesar in a smaller size
Dinner Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black olives and feta cheese
Full Antipasto
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Half Antipasto
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Full Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Half Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Full Chicken Caesar Salad
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
Half Chicken Caesar Salad
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
Full Spinach salad
Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach
Half spinach salad
Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach
Full Caesar Salad
Half Caesar Salad
Sides & More
Specialty Sandwiches
NY Meatball Sandwich
Homemade Italian meatballs with mozzarella and marinara sauce
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast patty with mozzarella and marinara sauce -
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Italian sausage (mild or spicy), a touch of marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Pesto Veggie Sandwich
Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing
Chicken Geraldi Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and dressing -
"Italian" Geraldi Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and dressing provolone
10" Personal Pizzas
10" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
10" Classic Pepperoni
The classic pepperoni pizza
10" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
10" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
10" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
10" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
10" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
10" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
10" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
10" Garlic Geraldi
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
10" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
14" Medium Pizzas
14" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
14" Classic Pepperoni
The classic pepperoni pizza
14" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
14" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
14" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
14" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
14" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
14" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
14" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
14" Garlic Geraldi
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
14" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
14" Half/Half Pizza
16" Large Pizzas
16" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
16" Classic Pepperoni
The classic pepperoni pizza
16" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
16" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
16" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
16" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
16" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
16" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
16" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
16" Garlic Geraldi
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
16" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
16" Half/Half Pizza
18" Extra Large Pizzas
18" Basic Cheese
Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients
18" Classic Pepperoni
The classic pepperoni pizza
18" Sausage & Mushroom
Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom
18" Meat Lover’s Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs
18" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions
18" Polynesian
Ham and Pineapple
18" Very Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers
18" Pesto Veggie
Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion
18" White Pizza
Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan
18" Garlic Geraldi
Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes
18" Margherita Pizza
Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base
18" Half/Half Pizza
Small Calzones
Large Calzones
Pastas
Lasagna
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; layered with beef and our marinara sauce; served with garlic bread
Spaghetti With Meatballs
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread
Spaghetti With Marinara
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce and garlic bread
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara
Creamy Pesto Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread
Mediterranean Pasta
Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
“Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead
Fettuccine Alfredo
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped with fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
Butter Noodles
"Spicy" Chicken Alfredo
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot!
Half Pastas
Half Spaghetti With Meatballs
Half Spaghetti With Marinara
Half Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Half Creamy Pesto Spaghetti
Half Mediterranean Pasta
Half Chicken Alfredo
Half “Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo
Half Fettuccine Alfredo
Half Butter Noodles
Half "Spicy" Shrimp Alfredo
Catering
Antipasti
Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese, fresh parsley, dried onions, garlic and a dash of cayenne
Full Tray Artichoke Dip
A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread
Half Tray Artichoke Dip
A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread
Caprese Salad
Our homemade fresh mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar glaze
Salads
Full Tray Antipasto
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Half Tray Antipasto
Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Full Tray Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Half Tray Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread
Full Tray Caesar Salad
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
Half Tray Caesar Salad
An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -
Full Tray Spinach salad
Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach
Half Tray Spinach Salad
Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach
Entrees
Full Tray Cheese Lasagna
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce
Half Tray Cheese Lasagna
Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce
Full Tray Meat Lasagna
Our lasagna with seasoned beef
Half Tray Meat Lasagna
Our lasagna with seasoned beef
Full Tray Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara
Half Tray Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara
Full Tray Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
Half Tray Chicken Alfredo
Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread
Full Tray Spicy Shrimp Alfredo
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead
Half Tray Spicy Shrimp Alfredo
Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead
Full Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread
Half Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs
Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread
Full Tray Creamy Pesto Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread
Half Tray Creamy Pesto Spaghetti
Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread
Full Tray Mediterranean Pasta
Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread
Half Tray Mediterranean Pasta
Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread
Sandwiches
6 Foot Italian Geraldi
Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and dressing provolone
4 Foot Italian Geraldi
Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and dressing provolone
6 Foot Pesto Veggie
Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing
4 Foot Pesto Veggie
Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing
6 Foot Mediterranean Veggie
Black olive, bell peppers, cucumbers and feta
4 Foot Mediterranean Veggie
Black olive, bell peppers, cucumbers and feta
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Italian eating place.
20 S University Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701
