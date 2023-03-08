A map showing the location of Geraldi's 20 S University AveView gallery

Geraldi's 20 S University Ave

No reviews yet

20 S University Ave

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Food

Antipasti

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.50

Baked mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese, fresh parsley, dried onions, garlic and a dash of cayenne

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread

Fried Ravioli

$10.50

Served with parmesan and our homemade marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Our homemade Italian classic. Six hand-battered pieces served with marinara sauce

Calamari

$10.50

Served with a homemade garlic basil aioli sauce

Caprese Salad

$8.40

Our homemade fresh mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar glaze

Insalada

Side Caesar

$5.25

Our classic Caesar in a smaller size

Dinner Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, black olives and feta cheese

Full Antipasto

$12.60

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Half Antipasto

$7.00

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Full Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad

$12.60

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Half Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.60

An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -

Full Spinach salad

$12.60

Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach

Half spinach salad

$7.00

Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach

Full Caesar Salad

$10.60

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sides & More

Garlic Bread w/ Marinara Dipping Sauc

$6.30

Cheese Bread with Marinara Sauce

$8.40

Side of Meatballs (2) with Marinara

$6.30

Side of Sausage

$4.20

Side of Pesto

$2.10

Side of Alfredo

$2.10

Side of Ranch

$1.05

Side of Marinara

$1.05

Pizza Bread

$8.40

Specialty Sandwiches

NY Meatball Sandwich

$11.55

Homemade Italian meatballs with mozzarella and marinara sauce

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.55

Breaded chicken breast patty with mozzarella and marinara sauce -

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.55

Italian sausage (mild or spicy), a touch of marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Pesto Veggie Sandwich

$11.55Out of stock

Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing

Chicken Geraldi Sandwich

$11.55

Breaded chicken breast with ham, mustard, mayo, provolone, tomato, onion, lettuce and dressing -

"Italian" Geraldi Sandwich

$11.55

Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and dressing provolone

10" Personal Pizzas

10" Basic Cheese

$10.50

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

10" Classic Pepperoni

$11.55

The classic pepperoni pizza

10" Sausage & Mushroom

$12.60

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

10" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$16.80

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

10" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$16.80

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

10" Polynesian

$12.60

Ham and Pineapple

10" Very Veggie

$15.75

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

10" Pesto Veggie

$17.85

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

10" White Pizza

$12.60

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

10" Garlic Geraldi

$14.70

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

10" Margherita Pizza

$12.60

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

14" Medium Pizzas

14" Basic Cheese

$14.70

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

14" Classic Pepperoni

$16.80

The classic pepperoni pizza

14" Sausage & Mushroom

$17.85

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

14" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$24.15

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

14" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$24.15

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

14" Polynesian

$17.85

Ham and Pineapple

14" Very Veggie

$22.05

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

14" Pesto Veggie

$24.15

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

14" White Pizza

$17.85

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

14" Garlic Geraldi

$19.95

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.85

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

14" Half/Half Pizza

$1.00

16" Large Pizzas

16" Basic Cheese

$16.80

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

16" Classic Pepperoni

$18.90

The classic pepperoni pizza

16" Sausage & Mushroom

$21.00

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

16" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$28.35

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

16" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$28.35

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

16" Polynesian

$21.00

Ham and Pineapple

16" Very Veggie

$24.15

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

16" Pesto Veggie

$28.35

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

16" White Pizza

$19.95

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

16" Garlic Geraldi

$22.05

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

16" Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

16" Half/Half Pizza

$1.00

18" Extra Large Pizzas

18" Basic Cheese

$18.90

Perfect as is, or make your own combination, adding any of our ingredients

18" Classic Pepperoni

$21.00

The classic pepperoni pizza

18" Sausage & Mushroom

$23.10

Sweet Italian sausage and mushroom

18" Meat Lover’s Pizza

$30.45

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, bacon, ham and meatballs

18" Geraldi's "Mama Mia" Supremo

$30.45

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, black olives and onions

18" Polynesian

$23.10

Ham and Pineapple

18" Very Veggie

$26.25

Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, onion and bell peppers

18" Pesto Veggie

$30.45

Sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onion

18" White Pizza

$22.05

Olive oil-brushed dough topped with provolone, mozzarella, feta and parmesan

18" Garlic Geraldi

$24.15

Our white pizza topped with garlic and roma tomatoes

18" Margherita Pizza

$23.10

Our fresh homemade mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, over a garlic olive oil base

18" Half/Half Pizza

$1.00

Small Calzones

SM Cheese Calzone

$10.50

SM Pepperoni and Sausage Calzone

$13.65

SM Ham Calzone

$12.10

SM Tomato, Garlic, and Basil Calzone

$13.65

Large Calzones

LG Cheese Calzone

$16.80

LG Pepperoni and Sausage Calzone

$19.95

LG Ham Calzone

$18.90

LG Tomato, Garlic, and Basil Calzone

$19.95

Pastas

Lasagna

$14.70

Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese; layered with beef and our marinara sauce; served with garlic bread

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$13.65

Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread

Spaghetti With Marinara

$9.45

Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce and garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.70

Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara

Creamy Pesto Spaghetti

$13.65

Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread

Mediterranean Pasta

$14.70

Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$15.75

Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread

“Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo

$15.75

Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.60

Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped with fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread

Butter Noodles

$8.40

"Spicy" Chicken Alfredo

$15.75

Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot!

Half Pastas

Half Spaghetti With Meatballs

$6.85

Half Spaghetti With Marinara

$5.25

Half Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$7.35

Half Creamy Pesto Spaghetti

$6.85

Half Mediterranean Pasta

$7.35

Half Chicken Alfredo

$7.85

Half “Spicy” Shrimp Alfredo

$7.85

Half Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.30

Half Butter Noodles

$5.25

Half "Spicy" Shrimp Alfredo

$7.85

Drinks

Soda Machine

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonadee

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Cocca-Cola

$2.50

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50

Bottled Sodas

Coca-cola Zero

$2.50

IBC Black Cherry

$2.50

IBC Cream Soda

$2.50

IBC Ginger Ale

$2.50

S.Pelligrino

$2.50

Fanta

$3.00

Desserts

Dulce

Classic Cheesecake

$5.25

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.30

Chocolate Cake

$6.30

Carrot Cake

$5.75

Italian Creme Cake

$5.75

Tiramisu

$6.30

Lemon Berry Cake

$6.30

Catering

Antipasti

Stuffed Mushrooms

$1.50

Baked mushroom caps stuffed with cream cheese, fresh parsley, dried onions, garlic and a dash of cayenne

Full Tray Artichoke Dip

$200.00

A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread

Half Tray Artichoke Dip

$125.00

A luxurious blend of spinach, artichoke, and cheese. Served with garlic bread

Caprese Salad

$3.00

Our homemade fresh mozzarella with heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar glaze

Salads

Full Tray Antipasto

$65.00

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Half Tray Antipasto

$40.00

Provolone, Genoa salami, ham, black olives, onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini served on a bed of mixed greens, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Full Tray Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad

$65.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Half Tray Mama Geraldi's Garden Salad

$40.00

Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, artichoke hearts, black olives, feta cheese, and feta vinaigrette dressing; served with garlic bread

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$65.00

An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$40.00

An Italian classic topped with grilled chicken; served with garlic bread -

Full Tray Spinach salad

$65.00

Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach

Half Tray Spinach Salad

$40.00

Bacon, red onion, croutons, gorgonzola on a bed of mixed greens and spinach

Entrees

Full Tray Cheese Lasagna

$180.00

Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce

Half Tray Cheese Lasagna

$90.00

Homemade with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, layered with our marinara sauce

Full Tray Meat Lasagna

$200.00

Our lasagna with seasoned beef

Half Tray Meat Lasagna

$100.00

Our lasagna with seasoned beef

Full Tray Chicken Parmesan

$200.00

Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara

Half Tray Chicken Parmesan

$100.00

Breaded chicken breast served over a bed of pasta and topped with mozzarella and marinara

Full Tray Chicken Alfredo

$200.00

Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread

Half Tray Chicken Alfredo

$100.00

Our homemade sauce over fettuccine, topped w/ grilled chicken and fresh parmesan; served with garlic bread

Full Tray Spicy Shrimp Alfredo

$200.00

Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead

Half Tray Spicy Shrimp Alfredo

$100.00

Using smoked paprika, ancho chile and cayenne, this dish is smoking hot! Available with grilled chicken instead

Full Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs

$180.00

Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread

Half Tray Spaghetti with Meatballs

$90.00

Imported Italian spaghetti, served with our homemade marinara sauce, meatballs and garlic bread

Full Tray Creamy Pesto Spaghetti

$180.00

Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread

Half Tray Creamy Pesto Spaghetti

$90.00

Spaghetti topped with creamy basil pesto, heirloom tomato, fresh chopped basil and olive oil; served with garlic bread

Full Tray Mediterranean Pasta

$200.00

Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread

Half Tray Mediterranean Pasta

$100.00

Pesto spaghetti topped with fresh tomato, garlic, black olives, feta and artichokes; served with garlic bread

Sandwiches

6 Foot Italian Geraldi

$100.00

Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and dressing provolone

4 Foot Italian Geraldi

$80.00

Ham, Pepperoni, and Salami, comes with mayo, mustard, onion, tomatoes, lettuce, and dressing provolone

6 Foot Pesto Veggie

$100.00

Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing

4 Foot Pesto Veggie

$80.00

Pesto Sauce, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and onions, toasted then topped with tomato, lettuce and dressing

6 Foot Mediterranean Veggie

$100.00

Black olive, bell peppers, cucumbers and feta

4 Foot Mediterranean Veggie

$80.00

Black olive, bell peppers, cucumbers and feta

Sides

Meatball with sauce

$2.50

2.50 per meatball

Sausage with Sauce

$3.00

3.00 per sausage

Garlic Bread

$7.00

7 per loaf

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Italian eating place.

Location

20 S University Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions

