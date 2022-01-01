Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hill East Burger

review star

No reviews yet

1432 Pennsylvania Ave SE

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

Curly-ish Fries
the 'OK' Burger
the Lancaster

Soft Drinks (add Booze!)

Ginger Chipotle (House Draft)

$4.00
Orange-Mexican Oregano (House Draft)

Orange-Mexican Oregano (House Draft)

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Black iced tea. Add one of our flavored syrups, or ask your server for complimentary plain simple syrup.

Salted Lemonade

$4.00

Topo Chico 6.5 oz bottle

$2.00

Coke 7.5 oz can

$2.00

Diet Coke 7.5 oz can

$2.00

Sprite 7.5 oz can

$2.00

Q Tonic Water 7.5 oz can

$2.00

Nugs

chicken & veggie nuggets

Chicken Nugs

$10.00

Battered and deep fried. With your choice of sauce on the side.

Veggie Nugs

$10.00

Fried grits and black eyed peas. With your choice of dipping sauce on the side.

Sides

Curly-ish Fries

$5.00

Seasoned, curl-ish wedges. Add a house sauce if you like.

Salad

$5.00

Arugula, cherry tomato & pickled onions. Dressed with a chili vinaigrette.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

w/ cilantro, pickled jalapeño, pickled onion, poblano relish, crema

Poblano Cheese

$10.00

Smoked cheddar, beefonaise, poblano relish. Served with a side of pork rinds. Add pickles or a half smoke.

Sauces

3 oz of house made delicous-ness.

Beefonaise

$1.00

Tallow confit garlic mayo.

Poblano Relish

$1.00

Smoked & seasoned poblano and onion.

Tomato Relish

$1.00

smashed cherry tomatoes with chipotle en adobo

HEB Sauce

$1.00

A blend of deliciousness.

Kansas City

$1.00

Traditional tomato based BBQ sauce

Georgia Gold

$1.00

Tangy mustard based BBQ sauce

Between Buns (or on greens) & Chili

Served on a Pop's potato bun or on a bed of dressed arugula.
the Puebla

the Puebla

$12.00

Beef patty, poblano relish, beefonaise, smoked cheddar, arugula, mustard

the 'OK' Burger

the 'OK' Burger

$12.00

beef patty, HEB Sauce, the peoples cheese, griddled onions, pickles

the Lancaster

the Lancaster

$12.00

beef patty, bacon, smoked cheddar, arugula, tomato relish, pickled onion

the Tomball, TX

the Tomball, TX

$12.00

Buttermilk brined & fried chicken thigh, country gravy, pickled Jalapeno

the Fifty-First

the Fifty-First

$12.00

Sloppy Mama's BBQ Half Smoke, chili, mustard, onion, cheese

the Savannah

the Savannah

$12.00

Grit & black eyed pea patty, tomato relish, arugula, pickled onion

Bowl of Chili

$15.00

Texas-style red chili w/ great toppers

Merch

HEB Tee: Mustard

HEB Tee: Mustard

$20.00
HEB Tee: Green

HEB Tee: Green

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A smoked burger saloon w/ stiff drinks in Hill East, DC

Website

Location

1432 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

