Restaurant header imageView gallery

Huntington Beach House

review star

No reviews yet

21601 Pacific Coast Hwy Bldg A

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Food

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$10.00

Surfer Burrito

$15.00

Cali Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Strips w/fries

$14.00

Quesadilla w/ Fries

$10.00

HB Hot Mess Fries

$15.00

HB Burger w/fries

$15.00

BBQ Bacon Burger w/fries

$16.00

Impossible Burger w/fries

$15.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SPREAD

HB Dog w/fries

$12.00

Chicago Dog w/fries

$14.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$10.00

BLTA w/fries

$14.00

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Ahi Poke Bowl

$18.00

Chick Sand W/ Fries

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Asada Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Wings 6pc

$8.00

Wings 12pc

$15.00

3 Taquitos

$7.00

Nachos

$15.00

Rice And Beans

$3.00

Side

Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Avacado

$3.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Bean

$2.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary w Bacon

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Lebowski

$14.00

Teq Sunrise

$14.00

Grand Rising

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

GS of Morning

$14.00

Brkfst Shooter

$12.00

Just Josh'n

$14.00

Summer Solstice

$14.00

Don Julio ’Danger Zone’ Watermelon Margarita

$16.00

No Points for Second Place Mai Tai

$14.00

Vodka Red Bull

$15.00

CALL

Call

$12.00

$1 Floater

$1.00

$2 Floater

$2.00

Premium

Premium

$15.00

$1 Floater

$1.00

$2 Floater

$2.00

Beer

Domestic

$8.00

Import

$9.00

IPA

$10.00

Mchelada

$10.00

Slap N Tickle

$12.00

Duck Beer

$11.00Out of stock

Seltzers

Seltzers

$10.00

Brewery X Blkberry Mojito

$14.00

RTD

RTD

$9.00

WINE

COPPOLA

$12.00

Corkage

$35.00

WATER

FIJI

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

RED BULL

REGULAR RED BULL

$4.00

YELLOW RED BULL

$4.00

WATERMELON RED BULL

$4.00

Weird Tea

Weird Tea

$4.00

MAKERS MARK BOURBON, BITTERS, SUGAR

32oz Cocktail

32oz cocktail

$35.00

32oz Mimosa

32oz mimosa

$20.00

VODKA

PINNACLE VODKA

PINNACLE VODKA

TITOS VODKA

$5.00+

GREY GOOSE VODKA

GIN

BOMBAY SAFIRE GIN

RUM

BACARDI SILVER RUM

GOSSLINGS DARK RUM

TEQUILA

EL JIMIDOR TEQUILA

ESPELON TEQUILA

PATRON TEQUILA

Don Julio 70

$30.00

1942 TEQUILA

$40.00

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Weird Tea

$4.00

MIXERS

CRANBERRY

$4.00

TONIC

$4.00

SODA WATER

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Bottles

Call Btl 1 Ltr

$350.00

Premium Btl 1 Ltr

$500.00

Super Premium 1 Ltr

$700.00

Call Btl 1.75 Ltr

$450.00

Premium Btl 1.75 Ltr

$600.00

Btl Champagne

$38.00

Btl Prosceco

$42.00

FAST BAR

Call

$12.00

Premium

$15.00

$1 Floater

$1.00

$2 Floater

$2.00

Brunch

Brkfst Muff & Potatoes

$13.00

Impossible Muff & Potatoes

$14.00

Chicken & Waffle Kabobs

$13.00

Skinny Brkfst Bowl

$14.00

Fatty Brkfst Bowl

$16.00

Brkfst Burrito

$15.00

French Toast Sticks

$14.00

Divorced Chilaquiles

$14.00

Cali Toast Sandwich

$12.00

Hb Slam

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

King Hawaiian Monte Cristo Sliders

$14.00

Merch

Regular Hat

$20.00

Premium Hat

$25.00

Tshirt

$25.00

Sweater

$35.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Lng Sleeve Shirt

$30.00

Fire Wood Bundle

Fire Wood Bndl

$25.00

Fire Pit w/wood

$125.00

Desserts

RootBeer Float

$8.00

Van Ice Cream

$6.00

Smores Kit

$30.00

Fruit Granola Parfait

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21601 Pacific Coast Hwy Bldg A, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Directions

Gallery
The Huntington Beach House image
The Huntington Beach House image
The Huntington Beach House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bear Flag Fish Company - HB
orange starNo Reviews
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Sahara Sandbar & Pizza - 21601 Pacific Coast Highway #B
orange starNo Reviews
21601 Pacific Coast Highway #B Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Nori Poke & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
21016 BEACH BLVD Hungtington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Matter of Craft
orange starNo Reviews
21022 Beach Blvd #105 Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
The Ria Pizzeria @ Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
401 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Longboard Restaurant & Pub on Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
217 Main Street Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston