Sahara Sandbar & Pizza 21601 Pacific Coast Highway #B

21601 Pacific Coast Highway #B

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

APPETIZERS

HOMEMADE MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

Hand Cut Mozzarella Sticks with a Thick Crispy Crust. Served with a Side of Ranch & Red Sauce for Dipping.

SLICES

Personal Cheese

$15.00

Personal Pepperoni

$15.00

Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Boars head pastrami, Swiss cheese, homemade thousand island, pickles. Served open faced with a side of mustard

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Honey Ham Sandwich

$16.00

SWEET AS PIE

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Merchandise

BLACK VISOR

$25.00

WHITE VISOR

$25.00

BLACK BEENIE

$25.00

BLACK TANK TOP

$25.00

WHITE TANK TOP

$25.00

BLACK TSHIRT

$25.00

WHITE TSHIRT

$25.00

BLACK HOODIE

$50.00

Firewood

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

21601 Pacific Coast Highway #B, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

