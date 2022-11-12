Restaurant header imageView gallery

Incredible Burger Lakeline

Lakeline Mall Drive

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Popular Items

The BBQ Bacon
The Signature Incredible
Seasoned Fries

Burgers

The Signature Incredible

The Signature Incredible

$9.99

Our Most Popular burger, a Signature Classic Burger. Fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The BBQ Bacon

The BBQ Bacon

$11.99

Love BBQ Sauce? Enjoy this satisfying gourmet fresh, never frozen made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, melted American Cheese, Beef Bacon & BBQ Sauce.

The Nacho Man

The Nacho Man

$10.99

Jalapenos and Nacho Chips give this burger a nice kick! Made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Coolio

$10.99

Who knew Ranch would be this great with our Incredible Patties! Cool Ranch Chips give this burger a perfect crisp to go with the fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, American Cheese, Ranch, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Shroominator

$10.99

Mushroom lovers crave our Shroominator made with a fresh, never frozen, made from scratch patty, in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Mushrooms and Onions, American Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

The Flamin' Hot

The Flamin' Hot

$10.99

One of our most popular burgers! Hot Cheetos & Jalapenos give this burger an awesome twist that surprisingly goes amazing together with our Incredible Patties! Together in a toasted Brioche bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, and our popular Incredible Sauce!

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Combo Fries & Drink

$4.99

Combo Cheese Fries & Drink (+$1)

$5.99

Drinks & Dessert

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Can

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.00

Sauce Cups

Ranch Sauce Cup

$0.29

Incredible Sauce Cup

$0.39

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.59

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.39

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Incredible Burgers to enjoy at the mall!

Lakeline Mall Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

