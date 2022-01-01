- Home
Joey's Pizza Pie
No reviews yet
353 Park Rd
W Hartford, CT 06119
Popular Items
Wine by the Bottle & Local Craft Beer
Red Wines
Any wine and/or beer ordered for delivery, will not be delivered and will be credited back to the form of payment used.
White Wines
Local Craft Beer
Beverages
Family Style Meals - Sun-Thurs Only
Starters
Boneless Wings
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.
Eggplant Fries
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Garlic Bread
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
House Made Meatballs
Three house made meatballs topped with a dollop of ricotta and served with toasted Italian bread.
Joey's Chicken Wings
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Sweet Potato Wedges
Thick planks of sweet potatoes fried to perfection.
Greens
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
Romaine and spring mix, onions, tomatoes, and bacon topped with fresh chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
Avocado Salad
Balls of fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and basil over mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled in balsamic reduction.
Caesar Salad
A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.
Chef Salad
A mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, purple onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes peppers, sliced turkey, ham, provolone and hard boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado.
Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes and peppers topped with warm goat cheese, a drizzle of honey and pistachios, served with raspberry walnut vinaigarette.
House Salad
A mix of field greens, romaine, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.
Just Greens
Baby greens, arugula and romaine lettuce, tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
Meatball Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers with balsamic vinegar dressing. Topped with meatballs and Romano.
Grinders
Chicken Parm Grinder
Breaded chicken, sauce, provolone and your choice of sauteed spinach or peppers.
Eggplant Parm Grinder
Breaded eggplant, peppers, sauce and Provolone.
Ham Grinder
Fresh sliced ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
Meatball Grinder
Meatballs, sauce, peppers and Provolone.
Philly Cheese Grinder
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Ragu Combo Grinder
Sausage, meatballs, peppers, sauce and Provolone.
Sausage Grinder
Sausage, sauce, peppers and Provolone.
Turkey Grinder
Fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.
**NEW** Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of breaded chicken cutlets or grilled chicken tossed in out house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and creamy gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens and balsamic glaze. Served with housemade chips.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served with house made chips.
Pasta
Brocolli Rabe & Sausage
Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes.
Crazy Alfredo
Creamy alfredo sauce with chicken, sausage, pepperoni, cayenne, roasted peppers, ricotta and romano.
Lemon Chicken Pasta
A simple white wine lemon sauce with fresh chicken breast tossed with your choice of pasta.
Pasta Aglio E Olio
Olive oil, roasted garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes, and anchovy topped focaccia crumbs.
Pasta Bolognese
Sauce with beef, pork, garlic, onions, red wine, crushed tomato, cream and basil.
Pasta Marinara
Marinara, garlic, basil, and Romano.
Pasta Piccata
Chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with garlic, & capers tossed with your choice of pasta
Pasta w/ Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.
Pasta w/ Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella.
Penne Alfredo
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano
Penne Alla Vodka
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
Ravioli Alla Rosa
Cheese ravioli, tomato sauce, cream, garlic, basil and Romano.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Linguini tossed with shrimp in our house made fra diavolo sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
Spinach Patch Penne
Penne pasta, chicken, spinach, red peppers, garlic, EVOO, and romano.
Tortellini Romano
Cheese tortellini tossed in Romano cream sauce with tomato and roasted peppers.
Pizzas & Calzones
Lg Cheese
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Sm Cheese
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Sm Gluten Friendly
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano. **Gluten Allergy Notice - We work with wheat flour on all other pizzas. Therefore, we cannot guarantee a transfer of gluten will not occur.
Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta, Mozzarella and your choice of fillings.
**NEW** Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Roasted chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and roasted red peppers.
**NEW** Meat Craver Calzone
Pepperoni, meatball, sausage and shredded mozzarella.
Specialty Pizzas
Sm Margherita
Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Sm Bianca
White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.
Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage
White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, hot cherry peppers and EVOO.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
**NEW** Sm Double Pep
For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.
Sm Carbonara
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
**NEW** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbed bacon, & ranch dressing.
Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
Sm Fresh Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.
Sm Gary & Mary's Garden
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.
Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.
Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx
Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.
Sm Hot Oil Pizza
Our traditional mozzarella pizza with our house made special blend of spicy olive oil.
Sm Javy's Special
Sausage, pesto, tomato.
Sm Kitchen Sink
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.
**NEW** Sm Mashed Potato Pie
White pie with mozz cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.
Sm Marc’s Masterpiece
White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.
Sm Meat Pie
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.
Sm Spinach Patch
White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Romano, Mozzarella.
Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz
Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano
Sm Veggie Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella , ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Lg Bianca
White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.
Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes and EVOO.
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
Lg Carbonara
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
**NEW** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbed bacon, & ranch dressing.
Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
**NEW** Lg Double Pep
For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.
Lg Fresh Mozz
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.
Lg Gary & Mary's Garden
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.
Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza
Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.
Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx
Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.
Lg Hot Oil Pie
Our traditional mozzarella pizza with our house made special blend of spicy oil.
Lg Javy's Special
Sausage, pesto & tomato.
Lg Kitchen Sink
Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.
**NEW** Lg Mashed Potato Pie
White pie with mozz cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.
Lg Marc’s Masterpiece
White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.
Lg Margherita
Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.
Lg Meat Pie
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.
Lg Spinach Patch
White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Romano, Mozzarella.
Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz
Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano.
Lg Veggie Bronx
Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.
Square Pizzas - Detroit, Grandma & Sicilian
Grandma Pie
Square pizza with a slightly thick crust cooked in an olive oil coated pan and topped with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add up to 3 toppings.
Grandma Bakery Pie
Our bakery version of the grandma pie leaves out the mozzarella and is topped only with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and imported romano cheese.
Sicilian Pie
Thick crust Sicilian pizza topped with fresh sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese.
Detroit Red Top
Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano and Joey's special blend of cheeses. Add up to 3 toppings.
Detroit White Pie
White pie topped with mozz, romano, garlic, EVOO topped with fresh, hand dipped creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Add up to 3 toppings.
Detroit Hot Honey
Fresh tomato sauce, pepperoni, diced hot cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey.
Detroit Motor City
Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano cheese, fresh New Haven sausage, Peppadew peppers and pepperoni.
Kid’s Menu
Dessert
Sides
Family Style
Chicken Parm w/ Penne
Lightly breaded tender chicken breasts topped with marinara sauce and lots of mozzarella.
Eggplant Parm w/ Penne
Tender slices of breaded eggplant, browned and topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella.
Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken
Our version of a classic. Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka tossed with chicken.
Penne w/ Meatballs
A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese
Penne w/ Sausage
A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese
Chicken Piccata w/ Pasta
Perfectly browned chicken breast, bathed in a sauce of lemon, white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over pasta.
Lemon Chicken w/ Pasta
A simple white wine, lemon sauce with fresh chicken over pasta.
Penne Bolognese
This famous Northern Italian meat sauce contains beef, pork, garlic, onions, white wine, basil and a touch of cream.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Linguini tossed with shrimp in our house made fra diavolo sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano tossed with chicken.
Ravioli alla Rosa
Cheese ravioli, tomato sauce, cream, garlic, basil and Romano.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
353 Park Rd, W Hartford, CT 06119