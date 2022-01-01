Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers

Joey's Pizza Pie

No reviews yet

353 Park Rd

W Hartford, CT 06119

Popular Items

Lg Cheese
Sm Cheese
Philly Cheese Grinder

Wine by the Bottle & Local Craft Beer

Red Wines

Any wine and/or beer ordered for delivery, will not be delivered and will be credited back to the form of payment used.

White Wines

Local Craft Beer

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

20 oz Soda

$2.00

Family Style Meals - Sun-Thurs Only

Family Style Meals Sun-Thurs Only

Select from the family menu from the drop down above. Appears Sun-Thurs only.

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.49

Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.

Eggplant Fries

Eggplant Fries

$10.99+

Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.99+

Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.

House Made Meatballs

House Made Meatballs

$8.99

Three house made meatballs topped with a dollop of ricotta and served with toasted Italian bread.

Joey's Chicken Wings

Joey's Chicken Wings

$12.99

Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;

Sweet Potato Wedges

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.99

Thick‎ planks of sweet potatoes fried to perfection.

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Romaine and spring mix, onions, tomatoes, and bacon topped with fresh chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce and served with creamy gorgonzola dressing.

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$13.99

Balls of fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and basil over mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled in balsamic reduction.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.49

A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99

A mix of field greens and romaine lettuce, purple onions, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes peppers, sliced turkey, ham, provolone and hard boiled egg, served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado.

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes and peppers topped with warm goat cheese, a drizzle of honey and pistachios, served with raspberry walnut vinaigarette.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

A mix of field greens, romaine, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

Just Greens

Just Greens

$5.29

Baby greens, arugula and romaine lettuce, tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.

Meatball Salad

Meatball Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers with balsamic vinegar dressing. Topped with meatballs and Romano.

Grinders

Chicken Parm Grinder

Chicken Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Breaded chicken, sauce, provolone and your choice of sauteed spinach or peppers.

Eggplant Parm Grinder

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$9.99+

Breaded eggplant, peppers, sauce and Provolone.

Ham Grinder

Ham Grinder

$8.99+

Fresh sliced ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.

Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$9.99+

Meatballs, sauce, peppers and Provolone.

Philly Cheese Grinder

Philly Cheese Grinder

$9.99+

Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.

Ragu Combo Grinder

Ragu Combo Grinder

$9.99+

Sausage, meatballs, peppers, sauce and Provolone.

Sausage Grinder

Sausage Grinder

$9.99+

Sausage, sauce, peppers and Provolone.

Turkey Grinder

Turkey Grinder

$8.99+

Fresh sliced turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper.

**NEW** Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Your choice of breaded chicken cutlets or grilled chicken tossed in out house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion and creamy gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.

Chicken Caprese Wrap

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens and balsamic glaze. Served with housemade chips.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served with house made chips.

Pasta

Brocolli Rabe & Sausage

Brocolli Rabe & Sausage

$16.99

Broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes.

Crazy Alfredo

Crazy Alfredo

$18.99

Creamy alfredo sauce with chicken, sausage, pepperoni, cayenne, roasted peppers, ricotta and romano.

Lemon Chicken Pasta

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$16.99

A simple white wine lemon sauce with fresh chicken breast tossed with your choice of pasta.

Pasta Aglio E Olio

Pasta Aglio E Olio

$13.99

Olive oil, roasted garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes, and anchovy topped focaccia crumbs.

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$16.99

Sauce with beef, pork, garlic, onions, red wine, crushed tomato, cream and basil.

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$13.99

Marinara, garlic, basil, and Romano.

Pasta Piccata

Pasta Piccata

$16.99

Chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce with garlic, & capers tossed with your choice of pasta

Pasta w/ Chicken Parm

Pasta w/ Chicken Parm

$16.99

Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.

Pasta w/ Eggplant Parm

Pasta w/ Eggplant Parm

$16.99

Breaded eggplant, sauce and Mozzarella.

Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$16.99

Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.99

Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.

Ravioli Alla Rosa

Ravioli Alla Rosa

$16.99

Cheese ravioli, tomato sauce, cream, garlic, basil and Romano.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp in our house made fra diavolo sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.

Spinach Patch Penne

Spinach Patch Penne

$16.99

Penne pasta, chicken, spinach, red peppers, garlic, EVOO, and romano.

Tortellini Romano

Tortellini Romano

$16.99

Cheese tortellini tossed in Romano cream sauce with tomato and roasted peppers.

Pizzas & Calzones

Lg Cheese

Lg Cheese

$19.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.

Sm Cheese

Sm Cheese

$11.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.

Sm Gluten Friendly

Sm Gluten Friendly

$15.99

Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano. **Gluten Allergy Notice - We work with wheat flour on all other pizzas. Therefore, we cannot guarantee a transfer of gluten will not occur.

Calzone

Calzone

$13.99

Stuffed with ricotta, Mozzarella and your choice of fillings.

**NEW** Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.99

Roasted chicken tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and roasted red peppers.

**NEW** Meat Craver Calzone

$16.99

Pepperoni, meatball, sausage and shredded mozzarella.

Specialty Pizzas

Sm Margherita

Sm Margherita

$13.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.

Sm Bianca

Sm Bianca

$12.99

White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.

Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

Sm Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

$14.99

White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, hot cherry peppers and EVOO.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.

**NEW** Sm Double Pep

**NEW** Sm Double Pep

$15.99

For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.

Sm Carbonara

Sm Carbonara

$15.99

White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.

**NEW** Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbed bacon, & ranch dressing.

Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza

Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza

$14.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.

Sm Fresh Mozz

Sm Fresh Mozz

$13.99

Fresh‎ Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.

Sm Gary & Mary's Garden

Sm Gary & Mary's Garden

$14.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.

Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Sm Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.

Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

Sm Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

$15.99

Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.

Sm Hot Oil Pizza

Sm Hot Oil Pizza

$12.99

Our traditional mozzarella pizza with our house made special blend of spicy olive oil.

Sm Javy's Special

Sm Javy's Special

$14.99

Sausage, pesto, tomato.

Sm Kitchen Sink

Sm Kitchen Sink

$15.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.

**NEW** Sm Mashed Potato Pie

$15.99

White pie with mozz cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.

Sm Marc’s Masterpiece

Sm Marc’s Masterpiece

$14.99

White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.

Sm Meat Pie

Sm Meat Pie

$15.99

Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.

Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx

Sm Sausage & Pepper Bronx

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.

Sm Spinach Patch

Sm Spinach Patch

$13.99

White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Romano, Mozzarella.

Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

Sm Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

$8.99

Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano

Sm Veggie Bronx

Sm Veggie Bronx

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella , ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.

Lg Bianca

Lg Bianca

$20.99

White pie, Mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, garlic, EVOO and fresh basil.

Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Lg Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.99

White pie with Mozzarella, broccoli rabe, sausage, garlic, Romano, red pepper flakes and EVOO.

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.

Lg Carbonara

Lg Carbonara

$26.99

White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.

**NEW** Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

White pie with shredded mozz, house baked chicken, crumbed bacon, & ranch dressing.

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

$23.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.

**NEW** Lg Double Pep

**NEW** Lg Double Pep

$25.99

For the pepperoni lovers! 2 types of pepperoni - traditional spicy and cup and char.

Lg Fresh Mozz

Lg Fresh Mozz

$19.99

Fresh‎ Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, EVOO and grated Romano.

Lg Gary & Mary's Garden

Lg Gary & Mary's Garden

$24.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, eggplant, broccoli, garlic, Romano cheese, EVOO and Mozzarella.

Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Lg Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

$23.99

Red sauce, bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, Romano and Mozzarella.

Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

Lg Hot Honey Pepperoni Bronx

$25.99

Our crispy thin crust, fresh mozzarella pie topped with pepperoni, hot peppers, and honey.

Lg Hot Oil Pie

Lg Hot Oil Pie

$19.99

Our traditional mozzarella pizza with our house made special blend of spicy oil.

Lg Javy's Special

Lg Javy's Special

$23.99

Sausage, pesto & tomato.

Lg Kitchen Sink

Lg Kitchen Sink

$25.99

Red sauce, onions, peppers, mushrooms, meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Romano, garlic and Mozzarella.

**NEW** Lg Mashed Potato Pie

$25.99

White pie with mozz cheese, bacon, cheddar cheese, & mashed potatoes.

Lg Marc’s Masterpiece

Lg Marc’s Masterpiece

$24.99

White pie with fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomato, bacon and fresh basil.

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$22.99

Hand-crushed tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, Romano, EVOO and fresh basil.

Lg Meat Pie

Lg Meat Pie

$25.99

Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.

Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx

Lg Sausage & Pepper Bronx

$24.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, sausage and roasted peppers.

Lg Spinach Patch

Lg Spinach Patch

$23.99

White pie with fresh sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic, Romano, Mozzarella.

Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

Lg Tomato Sauce Pizza - No Mozz

$14.99

Plum tomato sauce, EVOO, basil and Romano.

Lg Veggie Bronx

Lg Veggie Bronx

$23.99

Fresh Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, oregano, EVOO, Romano, spinach and breaded eggplant.

Square Pizzas - Detroit, Grandma & Sicilian

Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$16.99

Square pizza with a slightly thick crust cooked in an olive oil coated pan and topped with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add up to 3 toppings.

Grandma Bakery Pie

Grandma Bakery Pie

$15.99

Our bakery version of the grandma pie leaves out the mozzarella and is topped only with a fresh sweet tomato sauce and imported romano cheese.

Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$16.99

Thick crust Sicilian pizza topped with fresh sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese.

Detroit Red Top

Detroit Red Top

$16.99

Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano and Joey's special blend of cheeses. Add up to 3 toppings.

Detroit White Pie

Detroit White Pie

$17.99

White pie topped with mozz, romano, garlic, EVOO topped with fresh, hand dipped creamy ricotta and fresh basil. Add up to 3 toppings.

Detroit Hot Honey

Detroit Hot Honey

$20.99

Fresh tomato sauce, pepperoni, diced hot cherry peppers, fresh mozzarella, topped with Mike's Hot Honey.

Detroit Motor City

Detroit Motor City

$20.99

Fresh tomato sauce, chopped garlic, oregano, imported pecorino romano cheese, fresh New Haven sausage, Peppadew peppers and pepperoni.

Kid’s Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Kids Pasta With Alfredo

$7.99

Kids Ravioli

$7.99

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.29

Sides

Sd Broc Rabe

$5.99

Sd French Fries

$4.99

Sd Meatballs

$5.99

Sd Sausage

$5.99

Sd Spinach

$5.99

Deep River Chips

$2.29

House Made Chips

$3.49

Family Style

Chicken Parm w/ Penne

$46.99

Lightly breaded tender chicken breasts topped with marinara sauce and lots of mozzarella.

Eggplant Parm w/ Penne

$46.99

Tender slices of breaded eggplant, browned and topped with marinara sauce and fresh mozzarella.

Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken

$46.99

Our version of a classic. Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka tossed with chicken.

Penne w/ Meatballs

$46.99

A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese

Penne w/ Sausage

$46.99

A classic marinara. EVOO, garlic, fresh basil and plenty of grated Romano cheese

Chicken Piccata w/ Pasta

$52.99

Perfectly browned chicken breast, bathed in a sauce of lemon, white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over pasta.

Lemon Chicken w/ Pasta

$52.99

A simple white wine, lemon sauce with fresh chicken over pasta.

Penne Bolognese

$52.99

This famous Northern Italian meat sauce contains beef, pork, garlic, onions, white wine, basil and a touch of cream.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$52.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp in our house made fra diavolo sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$52.99

Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.

Penne Alfredo w/ Chicken

$52.99

Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano tossed with chicken.

Ravioli alla Rosa

$52.99Out of stock

Cheese ravioli, tomato sauce, cream, garlic, basil and Romano.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

353 Park Rd, W Hartford, CT 06119

Directions

Gallery
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image

