West Hartford pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in West Hartford

Savoy Pizzeria image

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Jersey Shore$17.50
meatball, fontina, cherry peppers, parmesan
Soppressata Picante$17.50
soppressata, mystic cheese "melinda mae", evoo, chili flakes, oregano, hot honey drizzle
Red Veg Redemption$15.50
broccoli rabe, artichoke hearts, caramelized onion, sundried tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Med Mozzarella$16.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
House Salad$8.50
Mixed field greens, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, our italian dressing made with 100% olive oil & red wine vinegar
Sm Mozzarella$11.50
Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce
More about Luna Pizza
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.99
A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.
Boneless Wings$8.99
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.
Chicken Parm Grinder$8.99
Breaded chicken, sautéed spinach, sauce and Provolone.
More about Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Hartford

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Arugula Salad

Rigatoni

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston