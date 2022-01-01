Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Toro Loco Mexican Street Food

22 raymond rd, west hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fry "Nachos"$7.95
fries loaded with queso fundido, pico de gallo and guac
Frida West Hartford image

 

Frida West Hartford

1150 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side - French Fries$5.50
Truffle French Fries$8.00
Parmesan Cheese
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of French Fries$6.00
CoraCora Restaurant image

 

CoraCora Restaurant

162 Shield Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT image

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sd French Fries$4.99
Max Burger - West Hartford image

 

Max Burger - West Hartford

124 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Gluten Free French Fries$5.95
SM Gluten Free French Fries$3.95
