Penne in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve penne
Luna Pizza
999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Family Penne Alla Vodka with chicken
|$37.00
Serves 4-6
|Penne alla Vodka with chicken
|$19.00
Penne, grilled chicken and roasted Roma tomatoes tossed in our vodka sauce
The Russell Restaurant Group
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
|Russell Penne
|$18.00
Penne, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
|The Russell Penne
|$19.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT
353 Park Rd, W Hartford
|Penne Alfredo
|$9.99
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$9.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.