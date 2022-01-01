Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve penne

Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Penne Alla Vodka with chicken$37.00
Serves 4-6
Penne alla Vodka with chicken$19.00
Penne, grilled chicken and roasted Roma tomatoes tossed in our vodka sauce
Banner pic

 

The Russell Restaurant Group

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Russell Penne$18.00
Penne, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
The Russell Penne$19.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Item pic

 

Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alfredo$9.99
Penne Alfredo$9.99
Cream, ricotta, butter, and Romano
Penne Alla Vodka$9.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Alla Vodka Chicken$24.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Penne Alla Vodka$20.00
sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
PENNE W/ MARINARA$10.00
