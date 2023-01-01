Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp curry in
West Hartford
/
West Hartford
/
Shrimp Curry
West Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp curry
The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
39 South Main Street, West Hartford
No reviews yet
Curry Shrimp
$22.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Prai Kitchen
23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
Avg 4.7
(497 reviews)
Shrimp Curry Powder
$20.00
More about Prai Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford
Cake
Curry Chicken
Filet Mignon
Egg Sandwiches
Thai Tea
Fried Rice
Chocolate Cake
Cookies
More near West Hartford to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(472 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston