Shrimp curry in West Hartford

West Hartford restaurants
West Hartford restaurants that serve shrimp curry

The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford

39 South Main Street, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Shrimp$22.00
More about The Russell Restaurant Group - West Hartford
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Prai Kitchen

23 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Curry Powder$20.00
More about Prai Kitchen

