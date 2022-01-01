Cookies in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve cookies
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
BAGELS
Lox Stock & Bagels
332 North Main St, West Hartford
|Jumbo Peanut Butter Cookie
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
DORO Marketplace Catering
1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford
|DORO Cookie Platter
|$35.00
4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Cookie-Sprinkle
|$2.49
|Cookie, Large, Holiday
|$3.99
|Cookie-Choco Chip
|$2.49
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Large Cookie Plate
|$9.00
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
63 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|WHIPPED COOKIE DOUGH
|$7.95
Served with a glass of milk
More about DORO Marketplace
DORO Marketplace
1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
|Cranberry Cookies
|$5.95
|Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.75
Chocolate Cookie | Peanut Butter Chips **Contains Dairy, Nuts, & Gluten**
More about Plan B
Plan B
138 Park road, West Hartford
|Warm Cookie Sundae
|$6.75
Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry
More about The Place 2 Be
The Place 2 Be
50 Memorial Road, West Hartford
|Cookies & Cream Oreo Pancakes
|$14.00
TB2B signature pancakes with giant Oreo wafer sandwich, Oreo crumbles, buttercream, chocolate and white chocolate drizzles, and strawberries.