Cookies in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve cookies

Savoy Pizzeria image

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Choc Chip Cookie$10.00
More about Savoy Pizzeria
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

69 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.75
More about Spot Coffee
Luna Pizza image

 

Luna Pizza

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies$4.00
More about Luna Pizza
Item pic

BAGELS

Lox Stock & Bagels

332 North Main St, West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Peanut Butter Cookie
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Lox Stock & Bagels
Banner pic

 

DORO Marketplace Catering

1253 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
DORO Cookie Platter$35.00
4 each chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, & dark chocolate peanut butter chip
More about DORO Marketplace Catering
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie-Sprinkle$2.49
Cookie, Large, Holiday$3.99
Cookie-Choco Chip$2.49
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Cookie Plate$9.00
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen

63 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
WHIPPED COOKIE DOUGH$7.95
Served with a glass of milk
More about Vinted Wine Bar & Kitchen
DORO Marketplace image

 

DORO Marketplace

1253 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip | **Contains Dairy, & Gluten**
Cranberry Cookies$5.95
Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Cookie | Peanut Butter Chips **Contains Dairy, Nuts, & Gluten**
More about DORO Marketplace
Plan B image

 

Plan B

138 Park road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Cookie Sundae$6.75
Jumbo house-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry
More about Plan B
Item pic

 

The Place 2 Be

50 Memorial Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies & Cream Oreo Pancakes$14.00
TB2B signature pancakes with giant Oreo wafer sandwich, Oreo crumbles, buttercream, chocolate and white chocolate drizzles, and strawberries.
More about The Place 2 Be

