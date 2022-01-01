Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in West Hartford

Go
West Hartford restaurants
Toast

West Hartford restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Savoy Pizzeria

32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$9.95
peppers, roasted garlic, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Savoy Pizzeria
HBC - WEHA Center image

 

HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale & Pomegranate Salad$8.29
Baby Kale, Fresh Pomegranate Seeds, Julienne Apple, House made Pomegranate Dressing
More about HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
Banner pic

 

Max's Oyster Bar

964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale and Brussels Salad$13.00
cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing
More about Max's Oyster Bar
Restaurant Bricco image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Restaurant Bricco

78 LaSalle Rd, West Hartford

Avg 4.6 (1771 reviews)
Takeout
L-Chopped Kale Salad$11.00
More about Restaurant Bricco

Browse other tasty dishes in West Hartford

Hanger Steaks

Sweet Potato Fries

Pepperoni Pizza

Turkey Bacon

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West Hartford to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston