Kale salad in West Hartford
West Hartford restaurants that serve kale salad
Savoy Pizzeria
32 LaSalle Road, West Hartford
|Kale Salad
|$9.95
peppers, roasted garlic, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER
965 Farmington Ave, W Hartford
|Kale & Pomegranate Salad
|$8.29
Baby Kale, Fresh Pomegranate Seeds, Julienne Apple, House made Pomegranate Dressing
Max's Oyster Bar
964 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
|Kale and Brussels Salad
|$13.00
cranberries, bacon, parmesan cheese, Marcona almonds, lemon-garlic dressing