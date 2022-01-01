la carreta Portsmouth 172 HANOVER ST

Combination De La Casa

All combinations are served with your choice of shredded beef, beef tips, chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese. All meats are cooked with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes. All our burritos, enchiladas, and beans are topped with cheese. Substitute hard taco shells for soft taco shells, add 75¢ each. Grilled meats/seafood may be substituted for an additional charge.