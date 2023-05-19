Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lefty's Bagels

No reviews yet

13359 Olive Boulevard

Chesterfield, MO 63017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bagels

A Bagel

$1.95

One of our traditional NYC style kettle-boiled bagels, sweetened with malt and baked daily in our store. We only use unbromated, unbleached, natural flour in our bagels!

Bagel & Schmear

$3.45

One of our traditional NYC style kettle-boiled bagels, sweetened with malt and baked daily topped with schmear of your choice. We only use unbromated, unbleached, natural flour in our bagels!

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.95

Six of our Traditional NYC hand made, kettle-boiled bagels, sweetened with malt and baked daily right here in our store. We only use unbromated, unbleached, natural flours in our bagels!

Dozen Bagels

$17.95

A dozen (12) of our Traditional NYC hand made, kettle-boiled bagels, sweetened with malt and baked daily right here in our store. We only use unbromated, unbleached, natural flours in our bagels!

Bialy

$1.95

Unlike a bagel, it does not have a hole in the middle, but a depression and is only baked. Filled with classic sauteed onion.

Breakfast

Egg Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.95

Freshly baked bagel with applewood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese

The Classic Egg Sammy

$5.49

Freshly baked bagel with farm fresh locally raised egg

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.95

Freshly baked bagel with sauage patty, egg, and cheese.

The Uncle L.E.O.

$13.75

Bagel with nova lox, farm fresh egg, and sautéed onion

I WANT IT ALL

$12.75

Your choice of corned beef or pastrami, farm fresh egg and sautéed onion on a fresh bagel

The Mid-Western

$10.95

Western style bagel sandwich, eggs, choice of meat, bell peppers, jack cheese, onions, and fresh pico de gallo.

West Coast Avocado

$9.95

Fresh avocado, diced tomato, lemon, salt & pepper on a fresh bagel

Smoked Fish Sandwiches

Lox o' Love

$14.95

Freshly baked bagel with Nova Lox and plain cream cheese

Pastrami Lox

$14.95

Freshly baked bagel with Pastrami Smoked Salmon and plain cream cheese

Whitefish

$13.95

Freshly baked bagel with whole Smoked Whitefish and Plain Cream Cheese

Trout

$13.95

Freshly baked bagel with Smoked Trout and Plain Cream Cheese

Sable

$16.95

Freshly baked bagel with Smoked Sable and Plain Cream Cheese

Breakfast Sides

Potato Latke

$2.95

Shredded potatoes and grated onions bound with flour and eggs, then fried until crispy outside and tender inside

Bacon

$2.95

Locally Cured Applewood Smoked Thick Cut Bacon

Sausage Patty

$2.95

Maple sausage formed into handmade patties

Black Forest Ham

$2.95

Thinly sliced and roasted to perfection

Beef Salami

$2.95

100% all Beef Salami

Lunch

Deli Classics

Pastrami

$14.95

Pastrami brisket handcrafted and trimmed from premium cuts and cured with a proprietary spice blend, then smoked over natural hardwood. Our pastrami is flavorful but never overbearing.

Corned Beef

$14.95

New York corned beef with a strong flavor profile, no mild cure here! A classic corned beef with an unforgettable garlic flavor.

Roast Beef

$12.95

New York top round roast beef slow roasted at extremely low temperatures to maintain integrity and keep natural juices intact. The result is a roast beef that is never dry, red throughout with a natural flavor, taste, and texture.

Turkey

$14.95

Turkey Pastrami

$14.95

Beef Salami

$11.95

Black Forest Ham

$11.95

Signature Sandwiches

The New York, New York

$15.95

Freshly baked bagel with corned beef, Swiss cheese and deli mustard

King of the Hill

$15.95

Freshly baked bagel with roast beef, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, horseradish cheese or provolone

BLT

$10.95

You know - Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on a freshly baked bagel

Cousin Rubin

$15.95

Freshly baked bagel with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and deli mustard

The Grand Salami

$12.95

Freshly baked bagel with beef salami, Swiss cheese and deli mustard

Miami Sammy

$13.95

Freshly baked bagel with ham, pickles, Swiss cheese, and mayonnaise

Turkey Club Med

$14.95

Freshly baked bagel with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Havarti cheese and mayonnaise

West Coast Avocado

$9.95

Fresh avocado, diced tomato, lemon, salt & pepper on a fresh bagel

Salads/Soups/Sides

Deli Salads

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Home-made tuna salad with tomato, lettuce, onion, and cucumber on freshly baked bagel

Lefty's Whitefish Salad Sandwich

Lefty's Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Home-made whitefish salad using chunks of smoked whitefish with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cucumber on freshly baked bagel

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.25

Home-made using farm fresh eggs with lettuce and tomato on a freshly baked bagel

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Home-made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a freshly baked bagel

Deli Sides

Sharons Southern Style Cole Slaw

Sharons Southern Style Cole Slaw

$2.25

Vinegar based coleslaw made in-house using an old family recipe

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.25

Classic mustard based potato salad

Snacks

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$2.25

Potato Chips from our favorite local chip companies

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$1.49

Kosher Dill or Half Sour

Beverages

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.15+

Lefty's medium blend by Kaldi's Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.25

Firepot Breakfast Organic Black Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and fresh oak.

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

Ultimate Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Rich Chocolate with Marshmallo topping

Cold Drinks

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$2.45

Serving Coca-Cola Products

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.85

Iced Classic Black Tea from Firepot Tea (16oz) - Notes of dried cherry and malt.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Some of the Finest Sparking Water

Dr. Browns

Dr. Browns

$2.95

Classic New York Deli Soda

Milk

$3.35

Chocolate Milk

$3.35

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Natalies Orange Juice

Deli To Go

Schmear

Plain Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of plain cream cheese

Low-Fat Plain Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of plain cream cheese

Garlic & Herb Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of garlic and herb cream cheese

Nova Lox Schmear

$5.49

8oz container of nova lox cream cheese

Scallion Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of scallion cream cheese

Veggie Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of veggie cream cheese

Jalapeño Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of jalapeño cream cheese

Strawberry Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of strawberry cream cheese

Blueberry Schmear

$4.49

8oz container of blueberry cream cheese

Whipped Butter

$3.49

Smoked Fish

Nova Cured Smoked Salmon

Nova Cured Smoked Salmon

$9.99+

Brined to perfection, our velvety, lightly smoked New York nova is always a star. 4oz or 8oz pre-packaged

Pastrami Lox

Pastrami Lox

$9.99+

Fresh salmon, salt, sugar and a smoldering fire is all we use to make all of our cold smoked salmon. 4oz or 8oz pre-packaged

Grocery

Mustard, Deli - 12oz

Mustard, Deli - 12oz

$4.49

Sy Ginsberg's own New York Style Deli Mustard

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Artisan New York style bagels made with only the highest quality ingredients, and baked with love.

Location

13359 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63017

Directions

