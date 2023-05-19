Lefty's Bagels
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Artisan New York style bagels made with only the highest quality ingredients, and baked with love.
Location
13359 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO 63017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Viviano's Festa Italiano - Chesterfield
4.7 • 1,000
150 Four Seasons Shopping Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chesterfield
The Melting Pot - St. Louis-Town & Country MO
4.5 • 2,088
294 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
4.3 • 1,941
550 Chesterfield Center Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Global Quesadilla Company - Town & Country
4.6 • 1,705
189 Lamp and Lantern Village Chesterfield, MO 63017
View restaurant
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Town & Country
4.4 • 1,233
14171 Clayton Road Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurant
More near Chesterfield