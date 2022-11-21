Plymouth Rd No Thai!
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
On the Northside of AA, on Plymouth Rd.
Location
1745 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
No Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor