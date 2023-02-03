The Songbird cafe
2707 Plymouth Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Weekday Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and choice of cheese on a toated brioche bun. *Add bacon or sausage for 1.50
Classic Breakfast
Two eggs cooked your way, home fries, toast. *Add bacon or sausage for $2.00
OMELETTE: Mushroom, Spinach, Goat Cheese
Three egg omelette served with home fries
OMELETTE: Spinach, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper
Three egg omelette served with home fries
OMELETTE: Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Onion
Three egg omelette served with home fries
OMELETTE: Sausage, Cheddar, Pepper, Onion, Avo
Three egg omelette served with home fries
Custom Build Omelette
Three egg omelette served with home fries
Breakfast Sides
~~~~ 2 Eggs Any Style ~~~~~
Choose from over easy, over medium, over hard, scrambled, sunny side up.
~~~~ Bacon Side ~~~~
4 pieces of thick cut bacon
~~~~ Sausage Side ~~~~
4 pork sausage links
~~~~ TOAST ~~~~
2 pieces of toasted italian bread
~~~~ HOME FRIES ~~~~
Triple cooked potatos with caramelized onions. Prepped in-house from scratch.
Weekend Brunch
~~~~Guac & Roll ~~~~
Housemade avocado spread, roasted red peppers, provolone, fried egg, brioche bun. Served with home fries.
~~~~Phoenix Bsammie ~~~~
Housemade paprika aioli, cheddar, provolone, bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, brioche bun. Served with home fries.
~~~~ Bulgogi Parm Omelette ~~~~
3 eggs, bulgogi bbq beef, bell peppers, parmesan. Served with home fries.
~~~~ Avocado Toast ~~~~
Multigrain toast, housemade avocado spread, scrambled egg.
~~~~ Belgian Waffle ~~~~
Rotating flavors. Served with fruit & syrup.
~~~~Pesto & Provolone ~~~~
Housemade paprika aioli, cheddar, provolone, bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, brioche bun. Served with home fries.
Cold Drinks
12oz COLD BREW
House brewed with Hyperion coffee
16oz COLD BREW
House brewed with Hyperion coffee
12oz ICED TEA
House brewed iced tea
16oz ICED TEA
House brewed iced tea
12oz ITALIAN SODA
Choice of syrup with soda water
16oz ITALIAN SODA
Choice of syrup with soda water
12oz GINGER TEA *ICED
16oz GINGER TEA *ICED
12 oz MILK
16 oz MILK
12oz Specialty Lattes
12oz CARAMEL LATTE
Double shot espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk
12oz MOCHA LATTE
Double shot espresso, housemade mocha syrup, steamed milk
12oz VANILLA LATTE
Double shot espresso, housemade vanilla syrup, steamed milk
12oz CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Double shot espresso, cardamom rose syrup, steamed milk
12oz LAVENDER LATTE
Double shot espresso, housemade lavender syrup, steamed milk
12oz DIRTY CHAI LATTE
Single shot espresso, chai, steamed milk
12oz TURMERIC GINGER HONEY LATTE
Double shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk
12oz DIRTY TARO LATTE
Double shot espresso, taro flavor, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
12oz ROSEMARY SEA SALT LATTE
Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk
12oz SUGAR-FREE FLAVOR LATTE
Double shot espresso, choice of SF syrup, steamed milk
12oz PEPPERMINT MOCHA
Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk
12oz GINGERBREAD LATTE
Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk
12oz CON MIEL
Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk
16oz Specialty Lattes
16oz CARAMEL LATTE
Triple shot espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk
16oz MOCHA LATTE
Triple shot espresso, housemade mocha syrup, steamed milk
16oz VANILLA LATTE
Triple shot espresso, housemade vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16oz CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE
Triple shot espresso, cardamom rose syrup, steamed milk
16oz LAVENDER LATTE
Triple shot espresso, housemade lavender syrup, steamed milk
16oz DIRTY CHAI LATTE
Double shot espresso, chai, steamed milk
16oz TURMERIC GINGER HONEY LATTE
Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk
16oz DIRTY TARO LATTE
Triple shot espresso, taro flavor, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16oz ROSEMARY SEA SALT LATTE
Triple shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk
16oz SUGAR-FREE FLAVOR LATTE
Triple shot espresso, choice of SF syrup, steamed milk
16oz PEPPERMINT MOCHA
Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk
16oz GINGERBREAD LATTE
Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk
16oz CON MIEL
Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk
Coffee/ Espresso
12oz AMERICANO
Double shot espresso with hot water
16oz AMERICANO
Triple shot espresso with hot water
12oz CAFE AU LAIT
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
16oz CAFE AU LAIT
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
12oz CAPPUCCINO
Double shot espresso with steamed milk/ thicker foam
16oz CAPPUCCINO
Triple shot espresso with steamed milk/ thicker foam
12oz HOUSE COFFEE
Rotating Hyperion batch brew
16oz HOUSE COFFEE
Rotating Hyperion batch brew
COFFEE REFILL
12oz LATTE
Double shot espresso with steamed milk
16oz LATTE
Triple shot espresso with steamed milk
16oz HOT TEA *One Size Only
Choice of loose leaf tea
CORTADO
Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk
MACCHIATO
Double shot of espresso with milk foam
96 Ounce Coffee Carafe
96 ounce carafe. Serves 10-12
DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO
QUAD SHOT ESPRESSO
Soda + Water + Juice
Tea & Non-Coffee
12oz CHAI LATTE
Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk
16oz CHAI LATTE
Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk
12oz MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
Matcha powder, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16oz MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE
Matcha powder, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16oz LONDON FOG *One Size Only
Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk
16oz HOT TEA *One Size Only
Choice of loose leaf tea
12oz STEAMER
Choice of syrup with steamed milk
16oz STEAMER
Choice of syrup with steamed milk
12oz TARO VANILLA BEAN STEAMER
Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk
16oz TARO VANILLA BEAN STEAMER
Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk
16oz TEA LATTE *One Size Only
Choice of tea. Steamed milk.
12oz HOT COCOA
Choice of syrup with steamed milk
16oz HOT COCOA
Choice of syrup with steamed milk
16 oz GINGER TEA *One Size Only
Yogurt+Granola+Parfait
Baked Goods
Bourbon Bread Pudding
Baked with vanilla custard and a sprinkle of golden raisins on top. Coated with bourbon, vanilla glaze
Blueberry Muffin
Green Tea Muffin
Green tea muffin with candied ginger and walnuts
Scones
Rotating flavors
Coffee Cake: Mini Loaf
Coffee Cake: Bundt
Cinnamon Roll
Cupcake
Tarts
Pudding Cake Cup
Bread Side
Oatmeal Creme Pie
Buttercream sandwiched between oatmeal cookies
Cookies
Bars
Cardamom Rose Blondie
Cardamom spiced blondie with white chocolate chips, topped with pistachio crumble
GF Almond Joy Bar
Cookie crust, coconut, chocolate ganache, almonds
GF Pumpkin Pie Bar
Pie crust, pumpkin filling *contains walnuts
GF Fruit Oat Bar
Pie crust, rolled oats, jam filling in rotating flavors *contains nuts
Brownie
Fudgy brownies in rotating flavors
GF Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Oat Bar
Oat crust, Peanut butter & chocolate filling, oat streusel
Sides
Side Of Pickle Spear
Side of Chips
Side Of Apple Slices
Side Of Avocado Spread
Side Of Caramelized Onion
Side Of Tomato Slices
Side Of Turkey
Side Of Corned Beef
Side Of Cheddar
Side Of Mozzarella
Side Of Provolone
Side Of Parmesan
Side Of Chipotle Mayo
Side Of Fig Jam
Side Of Peanut Butter
Side Of Gochujang Honey
Side Of Horseradish Mayo
Side Of Lemon Mayo
Side Of Regular Mayo
Side Of Basil Walnut Pesto
Side Of Phoenix Mayo
Goods
Gochujang Roasted Peanuts
Gochujang roasted peanuts 7 ounce bag
Gochujang Croutons Original
Delicious croutons with a kick! Flavored with olive oil, butter, garlic and gochujang chili paste
Gochujang Croutons Parmesan Garlic
Delicious croutons with a kick! Flavored with olive oil, butter, garlic and gochujang chili paste
Gochujang Butter Spread
9 ounce jar of gochujang butter spread. Use for sandwiches, charcuterie, toast, marinades.
Gochujang Hot Honey
10 ounce jar of gochuang hot honey. Use for pizza, chicken, dips, charcuterie.
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Trio
Cheddar, smoked gouda, provolone, apple butter, tomato on italian bread
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil walnut pesto, balsamic vinegar, olive oil on italian bread
Northside BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon mayo, housemade avocado spread on italian bread
Pistachio Turkey
Pistachio crumbles, oven roasted turkey, goat cheese, fig preserves, apple slices on italian bread
Chipotle Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, housemade chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on italian bread
Corned Beef And Cheddar
Corned beef, cheddar, caramlized onions, housemade horseradish mayo, dijon, tomato on italian bread
Bacon Pesto Grilled Cheese
Provolone, mozzarella, bacon, tomato, housemade basil walnut pesto on italian bread
Tofu And Avocado Wrap
Pan fried tofu, provolone, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce on a flour tortilla
Gochujang Honey Chicken Wrap
Chicken tender chunks, housemade gochujang hot honey, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla
Kids Special
Choice of Grilled cheddar, PB &J, Turkey and cheddar
Custom Build Sandwich
Weekday Lunch Special
Half sandwich and cup of tomato soup. Comes with a dill pickle spear
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Coffee bar, Bakery
2707 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105