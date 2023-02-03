Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Songbird cafe

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2707 Plymouth Rd

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Weekday Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Egg and choice of cheese on a toated brioche bun. *Add bacon or sausage for 1.50

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs cooked your way, home fries, toast. *Add bacon or sausage for $2.00

OMELETTE: Mushroom, Spinach, Goat Cheese

$14.00

Three egg omelette served with home fries

OMELETTE: Spinach, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper

$14.00

Three egg omelette served with home fries

OMELETTE: Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Onion

$14.00

Three egg omelette served with home fries

OMELETTE: Sausage, Cheddar, Pepper, Onion, Avo

$14.00

Three egg omelette served with home fries

Custom Build Omelette

$9.00

Three egg omelette served with home fries

Breakfast Sides

~~~~ 2 Eggs Any Style ~~~~~

$3.75

Choose from over easy, over medium, over hard, scrambled, sunny side up.

~~~~ Bacon Side ~~~~

$4.75

4 pieces of thick cut bacon

~~~~ Sausage Side ~~~~

$4.75

4 pork sausage links

~~~~ TOAST ~~~~

$3.00

2 pieces of toasted italian bread

~~~~ HOME FRIES ~~~~

$4.50

Triple cooked potatos with caramelized onions. Prepped in-house from scratch.

Weekend Brunch

~~~~Guac & Roll ~~~~

$13.00

Housemade avocado spread, roasted red peppers, provolone, fried egg, brioche bun. Served with home fries.

~~~~Phoenix Bsammie ~~~~

$13.00

Housemade paprika aioli, cheddar, provolone, bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, brioche bun. Served with home fries.

~~~~ Bulgogi Parm Omelette ~~~~

$14.00

3 eggs, bulgogi bbq beef, bell peppers, parmesan. Served with home fries.

~~~~ Avocado Toast ~~~~

$13.00

Multigrain toast, housemade avocado spread, scrambled egg.

~~~~ Belgian Waffle ~~~~

$11.50

Rotating flavors. Served with fruit & syrup.

~~~~Pesto & Provolone ~~~~

$13.00

Housemade paprika aioli, cheddar, provolone, bacon, caramelized onion, fried egg, brioche bun. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Sides

~~~~ 2 Eggs Any Style ~~~~~

$3.75

Choose from over easy, over medium, over hard, scrambled, sunny side up.

~~~~ Bacon Side ~~~~

$4.75

4 pieces of thick cut bacon

~~~~ Sausage Side ~~~~

$4.75

4 pork sausage links

~~~~ TOAST ~~~~

$3.00

2 pieces of toasted italian bread

~~~~ HOME FRIES ~~~~

$4.50

Triple cooked potatos with caramelized onions. Prepped in-house from scratch.

Cold Drinks

12oz COLD BREW

$3.63

House brewed with Hyperion coffee

16oz COLD BREW

$4.34

House brewed with Hyperion coffee

12oz ICED TEA

$3.63

House brewed iced tea

16oz ICED TEA

$4.34

House brewed iced tea

12oz ITALIAN SODA

$2.10

Choice of syrup with soda water

16oz ITALIAN SODA

$2.65

Choice of syrup with soda water

12oz GINGER TEA *ICED

$4.00

16oz GINGER TEA *ICED

$4.50

12 oz MILK

$1.75

16 oz MILK

$2.00

12oz Specialty Lattes

12oz CARAMEL LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk

12oz MOCHA LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, housemade mocha syrup, steamed milk

12oz VANILLA LATTE

$4.75

Double shot espresso, housemade vanilla syrup, steamed milk

12oz CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, cardamom rose syrup, steamed milk

12oz LAVENDER LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, housemade lavender syrup, steamed milk

12oz DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$4.85

Single shot espresso, chai, steamed milk

12oz TURMERIC GINGER HONEY LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk

12oz DIRTY TARO LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, taro flavor, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

12oz ROSEMARY SEA SALT LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk

12oz SUGAR-FREE FLAVOR LATTE

$4.75

Double shot espresso, choice of SF syrup, steamed milk

12oz PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$4.85

Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk

12oz GINGERBREAD LATTE

$4.85

Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk

12oz CON MIEL

$4.85

Double shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk

16oz Specialty Lattes

16oz CARAMEL LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk

16oz MOCHA LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, housemade mocha syrup, steamed milk

16oz VANILLA LATTE

$5.25

Triple shot espresso, housemade vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16oz CARDAMOM ROSE LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, cardamom rose syrup, steamed milk

16oz LAVENDER LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, housemade lavender syrup, steamed milk

16oz DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$5.60

Double shot espresso, chai, steamed milk

16oz TURMERIC GINGER HONEY LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk

16oz DIRTY TARO LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, taro flavor, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16oz ROSEMARY SEA SALT LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, housemade rosemary caramel syrup, steamed milk

16oz SUGAR-FREE FLAVOR LATTE

$5.25

Triple shot espresso, choice of SF syrup, steamed milk

16oz PEPPERMINT MOCHA

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk

16oz GINGERBREAD LATTE

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk

16oz CON MIEL

$5.60

Triple shot espresso, turmeric/ginger, honey syrup, steamed milk

Coffee/ Espresso

12oz AMERICANO

$3.50

Double shot espresso with hot water

16oz AMERICANO

$4.00

Triple shot espresso with hot water

12oz CAFE AU LAIT

$4.00

Brewed coffee with steamed milk

16oz CAFE AU LAIT

$4.50

Brewed coffee with steamed milk

12oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Double shot espresso with steamed milk/ thicker foam

16oz CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

Triple shot espresso with steamed milk/ thicker foam

12oz HOUSE COFFEE

$2.59

Rotating Hyperion batch brew

16oz HOUSE COFFEE

$3.07

Rotating Hyperion batch brew

COFFEE REFILL

$1.00

12oz LATTE

$4.50

Double shot espresso with steamed milk

16oz LATTE

$5.00

Triple shot espresso with steamed milk

16oz HOT TEA *One Size Only

$3.00

Choice of loose leaf tea

CORTADO

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk

MACCHIATO

$3.25

Double shot of espresso with milk foam

96 Ounce Coffee Carafe

$30.00

96 ounce carafe. Serves 10-12

DOUBLE SHOT ESPRESSO

$3.50

QUAD SHOT ESPRESSO

$4.00

Soda + Water + Juice

BOTTLE WATER FOH

$1.35

COKE FOH

$1.65

DIET COKE FOH

$1.65

IZZIE SODA FOH

$1.75

ORANGE JUICE FOH

$2.00

PERRIER FOH

$2.50

Tea & Non-Coffee

12oz CHAI LATTE

$4.50

Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk

16oz CHAI LATTE

$5.00

Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk

12oz MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.85

Matcha powder, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16oz MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$5.60

Matcha powder, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16oz LONDON FOG *One Size Only

$5.00

Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, steamed milk

16oz HOT TEA *One Size Only

$3.00

Choice of loose leaf tea

12oz STEAMER

$2.25

Choice of syrup with steamed milk

16oz STEAMER

$2.75

Choice of syrup with steamed milk

12oz TARO VANILLA BEAN STEAMER

$4.00

Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk

16oz TARO VANILLA BEAN STEAMER

$4.50

Vanilla chai mix, steamed milk

16oz TEA LATTE *One Size Only

$5.00

Choice of tea. Steamed milk.

12oz HOT COCOA

$3.25

Choice of syrup with steamed milk

16oz HOT COCOA

$3.75

Choice of syrup with steamed milk

16 oz GINGER TEA *One Size Only

$5.00

BOH ONLY DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER BOH

$0.50

COKE BOH

$0.50

DIET COKE BOH

$0.50

IZZIE SODA BOH

$1.00

ORANGE JUICE BOH

$1.00

PERRIER BOH

$1.00

Yogurt+Granola+Parfait

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Housemade granola (rolled oats, honey, almonds, pecans, dried cranberries, raisins), layered with greek yogurt

Apple Slices

$2.75

Berries

$4.00

Only Yogurt

$4.00

Only Granola

$5.00

Soup

Cup Of Soup

$4.50

Soup comes with a side of bread

Bowl Of Soup

$6.75

Soup comes with a side of bread

Baked Goods

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$6.00

Baked with vanilla custard and a sprinkle of golden raisins on top. Coated with bourbon, vanilla glaze

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Green Tea Muffin

$3.75

Green tea muffin with candied ginger and walnuts

Scones

$4.00

Rotating flavors

Coffee Cake: Mini Loaf

$3.75

Coffee Cake: Bundt

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Cupcake

$3.75

Tarts

$4.25

Pudding Cake Cup

$6.00

Bread Side

$2.00

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$4.00

Buttercream sandwiched between oatmeal cookies

Cookies

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

M&M Sugar Cookie

$2.50

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Our delicious chocolate chip cookie but gluten free!

GF Peanut Butter Butterscotch Cookie

$2.75

GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75

Bars

Cardamom Rose Blondie

$3.75

Cardamom spiced blondie with white chocolate chips, topped with pistachio crumble

GF Almond Joy Bar

$4.00

Cookie crust, coconut, chocolate ganache, almonds

GF Pumpkin Pie Bar

$4.00

Pie crust, pumpkin filling *contains walnuts

GF Fruit Oat Bar

$4.00

Pie crust, rolled oats, jam filling in rotating flavors *contains nuts

Brownie

$3.75

Fudgy brownies in rotating flavors

GF Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Oat Bar

$4.00

Oat crust, Peanut butter & chocolate filling, oat streusel

Sides

Side Of Pickle Spear

$0.50

Side of Chips

$2.25

Side Of Apple Slices

$2.75

Side Of Avocado Spread

$2.50

Side Of Caramelized Onion

$1.00

Side Of Tomato Slices

$2.50

Side Of Turkey

$4.50

Side Of Corned Beef

$5.50

Side Of Cheddar

$2.50

Side Of Mozzarella

$4.00

Side Of Provolone

$2.50

Side Of Parmesan

$2.50

Side Of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Fig Jam

$1.00

Side Of Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Of Gochujang Honey

$1.00

Side Of Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Lemon Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Regular Mayo

$0.25

Side Of Basil Walnut Pesto

$1.00

Side Of Phoenix Mayo

$0.75

Apparel

Songbird Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Songbird Long Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Songbird Sticker

$2.00

Goods

Gochujang Roasted Peanuts

$7.00

Gochujang roasted peanuts 7 ounce bag

Gochujang Croutons Original

$5.50

Delicious croutons with a kick! Flavored with olive oil, butter, garlic and gochujang chili paste

Gochujang Croutons Parmesan Garlic

$5.50

Delicious croutons with a kick! Flavored with olive oil, butter, garlic and gochujang chili paste

Gochujang Butter Spread

$7.00

9 ounce jar of gochujang butter spread. Use for sandwiches, charcuterie, toast, marinades.

Gochujang Hot Honey

$9.00

10 ounce jar of gochuang hot honey. Use for pizza, chicken, dips, charcuterie.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Trio

$10.95

Cheddar, smoked gouda, provolone, apple butter, tomato on italian bread

Caprese

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil walnut pesto, balsamic vinegar, olive oil on italian bread

Northside BLT

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, lemon mayo, housemade avocado spread on italian bread

Pistachio Turkey

$11.95

Pistachio crumbles, oven roasted turkey, goat cheese, fig preserves, apple slices on italian bread

Chipotle Turkey Club

$11.95

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, housemade chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on italian bread

Corned Beef And Cheddar

$12.95

Corned beef, cheddar, caramlized onions, housemade horseradish mayo, dijon, tomato on italian bread

Bacon Pesto Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Provolone, mozzarella, bacon, tomato, housemade basil walnut pesto on italian bread

Tofu And Avocado Wrap

$12.50

Pan fried tofu, provolone, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce on a flour tortilla

Gochujang Honey Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken tender chunks, housemade gochujang hot honey, mayo, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla

Kids Special

$5.95

Choice of Grilled cheddar, PB &J, Turkey and cheddar

Custom Build Sandwich

$7.00

Weekday Lunch Special

$11.50

Half sandwich and cup of tomato soup. Comes with a dill pickle spear

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Coffee bar, Bakery

Location

2707 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Directions

