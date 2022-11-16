Picasso @ NCRC Café

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla
#20 | Chicken Tenders
#14 | Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Starbucks

Coffee

Coffee

$2.65+
Caffe Americano

Caffe Americano

$3.15+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.45+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.95+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.95+
Iced Caffe Americano

Iced Caffe Americano

$3.15+
Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$3.75+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.95+
Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.95+
Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$3.25+
Pink Drink

Pink Drink

$4.75+
Strawberry Acai Refresher

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$4.45+
Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher

Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher

$4.95+
Dragon Drink

Dragon Drink

$4.75+Out of stock
Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher

Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher

$4.45+Out of stock
Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Refresher

$4.95+Out of stock
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.95+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.95+
Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$4.25+
Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+
Iced Tea Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.95+
Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+
Iced Matcha Lemonade

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$3.25+
Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+
Iced Passion Tea

Iced Passion Tea

$2.95+
Iced Passion Tea Lemonade

Iced Passion Tea Lemonade

$3.95+
Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.45+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75+

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

$5.45+

Burgers

#1 | Picasso's Classic Hamburger

#1 | Picasso's Classic Hamburger

$7.99

1/3 Ib Burger Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle * Make it a Meal with your choice of grill side and fountain beverage.

#2 | Picasso's Classic Cheeseburger

#2 | Picasso's Classic Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/3 Ib Burger Patty | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle

#3 | Picasso's Classic Double Cheeseburger

#3 | Picasso's Classic Double Cheeseburger

$10.79

Two 1/3 Ib Burger Patty | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle

#4 | Mushroom Swiss Burger

#4 | Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.29

1/3 Ib Burger Patty | Swiss Cheese | Sautéed Mushrooms | Mayo

#5 | Remington's Roadhouse Burger

#5 | Remington's Roadhouse Burger

$10.49

1⁄3 Ib Burger Patty | Hardwood Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce

Chicken Sandwiches

#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich

#12 | Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle

#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich

#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle

#14 | Spicy Chicken Sandwich

#14 | Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle

#15 | Remington's Roadhouse Chicken Sandwich

#15 | Remington's Roadhouse Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast | Hardwood Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce

Grill Favorites

#20 | Chicken Tenders

#20 | Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Three Chicken Tenders | Choice of Sauce

#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American Cheese | Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Choice of Bread

Quesadillas

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Choice of Three Vegetables

Black Bean Quesadilla

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Black Bean & Corn Salsa | Southwest Ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.39

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Vegetables

Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

Smoked BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Veggies | BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese | Marinated Chicken | Choice of Three Veggies | Red Hot Sauce

Grill Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Extras

1/3 lb Burger Patty

$3.59

Bacon

$2.19

Fried Egg

$1.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Avocado

$1.49

Cheese

$1.00

Roasted Red Peppers

$1.00

Salsa & Sour Cream

$1.00

Other Spread or Sauce

$0.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order online to save time! Pick up your order at the designated food station, your order will have a name followed by your check # displayed on your reciept. If you have any issues with ordering, please contact the manager Terri Martelle at (734)763-2252 or tmartelle@prgmichigan.com.

Website

Location

2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

Directions

Gallery
Picasso @ NCRC Café image
Picasso @ NCRC Café image

