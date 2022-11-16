Picasso @ NCRC Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Order online to save time! Pick up your order at the designated food station, your order will have a name followed by your check # displayed on your reciept. If you have any issues with ordering, please contact the manager Terri Martelle at (734)763-2252 or tmartelle@prgmichigan.com.
Location
2800 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carson's American Bistro - Carson's American Bistro
No Reviews
2000 Commonwealth Blvd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor