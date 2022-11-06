Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime Pizza Santa Monica

review star

No reviews yet

1811 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Chopped Salad

Family Meal & Packages

Family Meal- Cheese Pizza

Family Meal- Cheese Pizza

$30.00

Cheese pizza with a side of Garlic Knots & a choice of Caesar or Chopped Salad.

Prime Pizza Game Day Special

Prime Pizza Game Day Special

$175.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 36 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese

18" Round Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage

White Pizza

White Pizza

$28.00

Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Sausage-Kale Pizza

Sausage-Kale Pizza

$28.00

Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan

Arrabiata Pizza

Arrabiata Pizza

$28.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper & basil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, radicchio & jalapeño

Vegan Pizza

$28.00

Square Pizza Pies

Grandma Square Pizza

Grandma Square Pizza

$28.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce

Sicilian Square Pizza

Sicilian Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes

Spicy Pep Square Pizza

Spicy Pep Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, Calabrian chili

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

$31.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza
$30.00

$30.00

Half & Half Pizzas

Half & Half Round Pizza

Half & Half Round Pizza

$28.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!

Half & Half Square Pizza

Half & Half Square Pizza

$33.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.

Gluten Free Square Pizza Pies

Gluten Free Grandma Square Pizza

Gluten Free Grandma Square Pizza

$16.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Sicilian Square Pizza

Gluten Free Sicilian Square Pizza

$17.00

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Spicy Pep Square Pizza

Gluten Free Spicy Pep Square Pizza

$17.00

Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma
$17.00

$17.00

Slices

Cheese Slice
$3.50

Cheese Slice

$3.50
Pepperoni Slice
$4.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.50
Spicy Pep Square Slice
$5.50

Spicy Pep Square Slice

$5.50
White Slice

White Slice

$4.50
Supreme Slice
$5.00

Supreme Slice

$5.00

Sausage Slice
$4.50

$4.50
Grandma Square Slice
$5.00

Grandma Square Slice

$5.00
Sicilian Square Slice
$5.00

Sicilian Square Slice

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*

Sides

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.50

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.00

Our house made beef and pork meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)

Wings

Wings

$10.00

six piece chicken wings with buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.00Out of stock
Ranch (16oz)
$6.00

Ranch (16oz)

$6.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Italian Dressing
$1.00

$1.00

Caesar Dressing
$1.00

$1.00

Pesto

$3.00

Buffalo

$1.00
Zab's Original Hot Sauce
$16.00

Zab's Original Hot Sauce

$16.00
Zab's St. Augustine Style Hot Sauce
$16.00

Zab's St. Augustine Style Hot Sauce

$16.00

Zab's Hot Honey
$18.00

$18.00

Catering

Buffalo Wings Tray
$45.00

$45.00

Garlic Knots Tray 30 pc
$20.00

$20.00

Caesar Salad Tray
$36.00

$36.00

Chopped Salad Tray
$40.00

$40.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
The Italian Ice Shoppe
$5.50

The Italian Ice Shoppe

$5.50

Condiments

Please request condiments. As of 6/1/22, California prohibits food establishments from providing single-use utensils, as well as single-use condiments unless they are requested by the customer.

Parmesan Cheese

Crush Red Chili Flake

Fork

Knife

Paper Plates (qty 4)

Straw

Napkins

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water
$2.50

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

A&W Root Beer
$2.50

$2.50

Sunkist Orange
$2.50

$2.50

Perrier Lemon

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata
$3.00

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Beer & Wine

Pizza Port California Honey
$6.00

$6.00

Fremont Golden Pilsner
$5.00

$5.00

Modern Times Dungeon Map IPA
$7.00

$7.00

Made West IPA
$8.00

$8.00

Juneshine Mango Day Dream Kombucha
$8.00

$8.00

Julian Harvest Apple Cider
$7.00

$7.00

Nomadica Red

$8.00Out of stock

Nomadica Sparkling White

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday 7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The best New York style pizza in LA!

Website

Location

1811 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

