A map showing the location of Rooster's - Jackson, MS 2906 N State Street STE 104View gallery

Rooster's - Jackson, MS 2906 N State Street STE 104

No reviews yet

2906 N State Street STE 104

Jackson, MS 39216

Popular Items

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburger

Burger

Hamburger

$7.95+

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on bun baked fresh daily

Cheeseburger

$8.25+

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and cheese on bun baked fresh daily

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95+

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.75+

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled muchrooms and Swiss cheese on bun baked fresh daily

Nacho Burger

$8.95+

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapenos and queso cheese sauce on bun baked fresh daily

Stupid Burger

$9.25+

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, bacon, grilled onions and Monterey Jack cheeseon bun baked fresh daily

Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on bun baked fresh daily

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on bun baked fresh daily

Chicken Club

$8.75

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily

Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$8.75

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled muchrooms and Swiss cheese on bun baked fresh daily

Chicken Jalapeno

$8.75

Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, jalapenos and queso cheese on bun baked fresh daily

Hot, Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

served as two sliders and dressed with cole slaw and sweet heat pickles

Fried Chicken Club

$9.25

Served as two sliders, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, swiss cheese and bacon on bun baked fresh daily

BBQ Chop

$8.50

Plates

Hamburger Steak

$12.50

Topped with brown gravy and sauteed onions and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll

Country Fried Steak

$13.75

Topped with white gravy and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll

Creole Hamburger Steak

$12.50

Topped with creole tomato gravy and muchrooms and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll

Red Beans & Rice

$11.25

Topped with smoked sausage, jalapenos and onions and comes with your choice of two sides and a fresh roll

Finn's Favorite

$5.50

Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Salads

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Fresh Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers

House Salad

$9.25

Fresh Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, bacon and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers

Fried or Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Served on a bed of fresh romaine topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons

Devil's Caesar

$11.00

Hot, Hot version of the fried chicken caesar salad

#JXNCKN

Mushroom Chicken Cutlet

$12.75

5 oz. pan-broiled chicken breast, topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss, comes with a fresh roll and your choice of two sides

Tomato Cutlet

$12.75

5 oz. pan-broiled chicken breast, topped with creole tomato gravy, comes with a fresh roll and your choice of two sides

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Three tenders, honey mustard, a fresh roll, and your choice of two sides

Smothered Chicken & Grits

$12.95

"Grits & Grillades" Two tenders smothered in creole tomato gravy on a bed of cheese grits and served with a side salad and fresh roll

Snack Box

$8.75

Two tenders with honey mustard and fries

Sides

Curly Fries

$2.95

Butter Fries

$2.95

Fresh cut fries tossed in garlic and chive butter

Onion Rings

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.25

side salad of Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, carrots, pickles, olives, onions, and croutons on a bed of romaine hearts, iceberg, and spring mix. Served with crackers

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Served with your choice of gravy

Side Red Beans & Rice

$2.75

Topped with jalapenos and onions

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Green Beans

$2.75

Baked Beans

$2.75

Rice & Gravy

$2.75

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Extra Toppings

$0.50

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Extra Sausage

$3.00

Gravy Fries

$4.25

with your choice of gravy

Deviled Eggs

$0.75+

Desserts

Cookies

$1.85

3 chocolate chip cookies

Homemade Banana Pudding

$3.00

Drinks

Tea

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2906 N State Street STE 104, Jackson, MS 39216

