A map showing the location of Rose Park Roasters on Ocean BlvdView gallery

Rose Park Roasters on Ocean Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

455 E Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Maple Lavender Latte
Cold Brew Coffee

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$2.65+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.65+

Espresso

$3.35

Americano

$3.35+

Macchiato (Espresso + 1oz milk)

$4.10

Cortado / Gibraltar (Espresso + 2oz milk)

$4.10

Cappuccino

$4.35

A beautiful ratio of milk to espresso: double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of milk. The milk texture is steamed to a velvety, wet micro-foam.

Flat White

$4.35

Similar to our cappuccino, this drink has a double shot of espresso with 4.5 ounces of milk. The milk texture is steamed to a velvety, wet micro-foam, which is the signature of a flat white.

Classic Latte

$4.35+

Sweet Latte

$4.35+

A latte with a bit of simple syrup for added sweetness.

Caramel Miso Latte

$5.10+

A leveled up version of a caramel latte with the rich umami nuance of miso.

Chocolate Latte

$5.10+

A mocha latte with our house granache syrup made from single origin Guatemalan chocolate from Paralament Chocolate out of Redlands

Vanilla Latte

$5.10+

A latte with our house vanilla syrup

Maple Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Our most popular drink! A latte made with our maple lavender syrup and topped with orange zest.

Espresso + Macchiato Flight

$5.00

Single shot espresso alongside a single shot macchiato

Two Half Lattes Flight (any flavors)

$7.50

Two half size lattes with your choice of flavor for both.

Two Coffees + Cold Brew Flight

$6.50

Try two filter coffees, one comforting and one exciting, plus a choice of either cold brew.

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$27.00

64oz of cold brew. Choose between our creamier nitro cold brew or a fruiter, more floral option.

Steamer (just milk!)

$2.50+

Organic milk served steamed or on ice.

Herb & Root Latte

$5.25+

Tea Drinks

Tea

$3.85

Loose leaf tea brewed by the cup

Cold Brewed Tea

$3.35+

Typically a black tea brewed to be ideal as an iced tea.

Fine Feathers Kombucha

$5.95

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Mint Agave Matcha Latte

$4.95+

A matcha latte sweatened with our mint agave syrup.

Lavender in the Fog

$5.25+

A black tea latte with our maple lavender syrup and orange zest on top.

Other Drinks

Steamer (just milk!)

$2.50+

Organic milk served steamed or on ice.

G&G Drinks

Rainbow Tonic "shots"

$7.00

Rainbow Juice

$12.00

Bottled Cold Brew (Comforting), 8oz

$4.99+

8oz bottle of our more comforting flavor profile of seasonal, rotating cold brew

Bottled Cold Brew (Exciting), 8oz

$4.99+

8oz bottle of our more exciting flavor profile of seasonal, rotating cold brew

Fine Feathers Kombucha

$5.95

Tepache

$3.99

Topo Chico

$2.75

Tepache

$3.99

Harmless Harvest

$5.99

Boxed Water

$2.99

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.25

Pastries & Quick Bites

Apricot Rosemary Scone

$4.35

Our signature sweet scone with apricot and rosemary. Delicately balanced between light and moist.

Ginger Molasses Scone

$4.35

A seasonal sweet scones with a delicate balance between light and moist.

Banana Bread Slice

$4.35

Our most popular baked good!

Buttermilk Biscuit & Jam

$4.45

A flaky buttermilk biscuit served with seasonal jam.

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie with sea salt

$3.45

Classic

Sweet Potato Handpie (vegan)

$5.00

Delicious, savory handpie with mushrooms and leeks. Also vegan!

Pumpkin Tea Cake (vegan)

$4.85

Mini olive oil loaf with orange and thyme.

Rum Raisin Oatmeal Walnut Cookie

$3.45

Butternut Squash Galette

$5.00

Seasonal galette pastry with carrot and carmelized fennel.

Maple Almond Granola, 16oz

$14.00

16oz of our house almond maple granola.

Market Jam

$8.00Out of stock

8oz of rotating seasonal jams.

Hot Sauce

$9.00

5oz bottle of our house hot sauce with fermented fresno chilis and seasonal fruit for a subtle sweetness.

Chocolate Bar

$8.00

Vegan Fruit Galette

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan pastry with market fruit and vegan strustel. **no nuts**

Grab & Go Mushroom Bread Pudding

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Creating moments of pause with craft roasted coffees, seasonal pastries, and chef driven food. Welcome to the process.

Location

455 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Modica's Restaurant & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
455 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Foundation Sandwich Shop - 160 The Promenade N
orange starNo Reviews
160 The Promenade N Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Pop's Java - 449 E Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
449 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The Ordinarie
orange star4.5 • 1,092
210 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
135 Pine Avenue Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
The 4th Horseman
orange star4.5 • 380
121 W 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston