Sammie Joes Creole 1120 Millie St

1120 Millie St

Rosenberg, TX 77471

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Sammie Cheeseburger

$12.00

Culture Foods

Pepper Jack Boudin Balls (5)

$12.00

A mixture of ground pork and rice w/ pepper jack cheese, along with seasonings

Gumbo

$12.00

Chicken, Shrimp, & Sausage

Boudin Link

$6.00

Bourbon Fried Ribs

$14.00

Deep Fried Pork Ribs topped w delicious Peppered Bourbon Sauce

Mardi Gras Pasta

$12.00

Swamp Fries

$12.00

Red Bean Bowl

$9.00

Cheesy Spaghetti Bowl

$9.00

Fried Wings

$12.00

Fried Catfish Basket

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Fried Catfish/Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Bayou Fries

$12.00

Sammie Fry

$5.00

Sammie Salad

$7.00

Sammie Loaded Fries

$11.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Craw Juice

$3.00

Swamp Juice

$3.00

Purple Passion

$3.00

Desserts

Ooeey Gooeeey Butter Cake

$4.00

Beignets

$7.00

Mardi Gra Cheesecake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Louisiana Eats serving Creole & Cajun Food

1120 Millie St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

