Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gimme Some Suga

review star

No reviews yet

Texas Highway 6

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Wings (5pc)

Zesty Garlic🔥

Zesty Garlic🔥

$9.99
Sweet chili🔥

Sweet chili🔥

$9.99
Dutty BBQ🔥🔥

Dutty BBQ🔥🔥

$9.99
Creamy Buffalo🔥🔥🔥

Creamy Buffalo🔥🔥🔥

$9.99
Mango Habanero🔥🔥🔥🔥

Mango Habanero🔥🔥🔥🔥

$9.99
Death Row 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Death Row 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

$9.99
Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub) 🍋

Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub) 🍋

$9.99
Plain

Plain

$9.99

Sides

Curly fries

Curly fries

$3.99
Curly Cajun Fries

Curly Cajun Fries

$4.99
Curly Masala Fries

Curly Masala Fries

$4.99
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.99

Buffalo Jalapeño Poppers

$5.99

Milk Shakes

Ferrero Shake

Ferrero Shake

$8.49
Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$8.49

Fusion (Bubble Tea)

Falooda

Falooda

$8.49

Milk Tea (Bubble Tea)

Mango Milk

$6.49

Taro

$6.49

Thai Tea

$6.49

Coffee

$6.49

Coconut

$6.49

Almond

$6.49

Green Tea (Bubble Tea)

Mango GT

$6.49

Pineapple

$6.49

Lychee

$6.49

Passion Fruit

$6.49

Pomegranate

$6.49

Peach

$6.49

Rooh Afza

$6.49

Ice Cream

Mango Kulfi

$3.00

Ras Malai

$3.00

Falooda

$3.00

Malai Kulfi

$3.00

Vanilla

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Sauce on side

Sweet chili🔥

Sweet chili🔥

$0.75
Zesty Garlic🔥

Zesty Garlic🔥

$0.75
Dutty BBQ🔥🔥

Dutty BBQ🔥🔥

$0.75
Creamy Buffalo🔥🔥🔥

Creamy Buffalo🔥🔥🔥

$0.75
Mango Habanero🔥🔥🔥🔥

Mango Habanero🔥🔥🔥🔥

$0.75
Death Row 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Death Row 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Best bubble Tea, Milkshakes, and Ice cream in Texas with a desi twist

Location

Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
403 Texas Highway 6 Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Big Ben Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
636 Hwy 6 Suite 1000 Sugarland, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Brookstreet BBQ Sugar Land
orange starNo Reviews
1418 Hwy 6 Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Crypto Burger
orange starNo Reviews
11910 South Texas hwy 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
FiLLi Café - 11920 S Texas 6 STE 600
orange starNo Reviews
11920 S Texas 6 STE 600 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext
Ashar's Kitchen - Sugarland
orange starNo Reviews
11920 S Texas 6 Sugar Land, TX 77498
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sugar Land

Salata - F - 018 - Sugar Land
orange star4.6 • 1,868
2170 Town Square Place Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Gyro Republic - Sugar Land
orange star4.5 • 1,284
19920 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
orange star4.2 • 870
15215 SW Freeway Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Sugar Land
orange star4.4 • 750
3308 Highway 6 S Sugar Land, TX 77478
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Sugar Land Town Square
orange star4.6 • 602
15911 City Walk Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland
orange star4.7 • 485
13533 University Blvd Sugar Land, TX 77479
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sugar Land
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (108 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1066 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston