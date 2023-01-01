A map showing the location of Super Mega Bien 1260 25th StView gallery

Super Mega Bien 1260 25th St

No reviews yet

1260 25th St

Denver, CO 80205

Small Plates

Roasted Beets

Peppadews, Spiced Pepitas, Tamarind Vinaigrette, Cumin Yogurt

Patatas Bravas

Crispty Potatoes, Chorizo, Parmesan, Chives, Spicy Tomato Aioli

Green Garbanzo Hummus

Tahini, Garlic, Avocado, Parsley, Tortillas Chips

Carne Asada

Grilled Beef Flank Steak, Argentinian Chimichurri

Saffron Arancini

Arborio Rice, Parmesan, Onion, Salsa Brava

Ceviche

Albacore Tuna, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Mousse, Tortilla Chips

Pork Wings

Crispy Fried, Cholula BBQ Sauce

Arepas de Queso

Corn and Cheese Cakes, Pepita Pesto, Achiote Crema

Ropa Vieja

Cuban Style Slow Braised Beef, Jasmine Rice, Plantains, Olive Tapenade

Rice Noodles and Chipotle Shrimp

Jalapeño, Radish, Sunflower Seeds, Hoisin Sauce

Send Dim Sum 1-2

Send Dim Sum 3-4

Send Dim Sum 5+

Extra Wing

$3.00

Extra Croquette

$2.50

Large Plates

Excellent Salad

$15.00

Spinach, Arugula, Pecorino, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Toasted Almonds, Ginger Cherries, Cilantro Vinaigrette

Spanish Rice 1/2

$20.00

Half Portion: Jasmine Rice, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Roasted Vegetables, Goat Cheese and Manchego Cheese

Spanish Rice Full

$38.00

Full Portion: Jasmine Rice, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Roasted Vegetables, Goat Cheese and Manchego Cheese

Puerco Negro

$30.00

Yucatan-Style Slow Braised Pork with Salsa Macha, Avocado Mousse, and Tortillas

Green Chile Chicken Legs

$30.00

Brined and Slow Cooked, Green Chile Sauce, Rice and Beans, Tortillas

Whole Colorado Striped Bass

$38.00

Pan-Roasted Whole Fish, Bok Choy, Yuca, Tri-Colored Carrots, Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Curry Sauce

Spicy Dry Rub Beef Brisket

$36.00

Slow-Braised with Cumin, Paprika, Garlic, and Onion. Served with a Creamy Chipotle Slaw, and Warm Steamed Buns

Sides

Pao de Queijo

$9.00

with Chimichurri

Plantains

$7.00

with Pineapple Salsa

Arroz con Frijoles

$6.00

Tortillas

$5.00

4 Tortillas

Steam Buns

$6.00

Arroz

$4.00

Frijoles

$4.00

Desserts

Tarta de Santiago

$8.00

Traditionaly Spanish Almond Cake, Fresh Fruit Compote

Flan De Coco

$6.00

Vanilla, Toasted Coconut, Caramel Drizzle

Chocolate Budino

$8.00

Spiced Dark Chocolate Custard, Whipped Cream, Caramel Popcorn

$ Dimsum $

DS Beets

$11.00

DS Patatas

$12.00

DS Hummus

$10.00

DS Carne

$15.00

DS Arancini

$11.00

DS Ceviche

$15.00

DS Wings

$14.00

DS Arepas

$10.00

DS Ropa

$13.00

DS Rice Noodles

$14.00

HH Beets

$9.00

HH Patatas

$10.00

HH Hummus

$8.00

HH Carne

$13.00

HH Arancini

$9.00

HH Ceviche

$13.00

HH Wings

$12.00

HH Arepas

$8.00

HH Ropa

$11.00

HH Rice Noodles

$12.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Clasico Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Los Hops Gin & Tonic

$13.00

La Rosa Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Las Heirbas Gin & Tonic

$13.00

SMB Old Fashioned

$15.00

Mezcal Negroni

$15.00

Chicha Morada

$15.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$15.00

Frozen Mango Daiquiri

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Fernet & Coke

$12.00

Sangria Roja

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Capirina

$13.00

Martini Vodka

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$12.00

Mixie Shot

Manhattan

$13.00

Tequila Margarita

$12.00

Martini Gin

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mezcal Sour

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Tequila Tuesday

$9.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$10.00

Silver Tree

$12.00

St George Citrus

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$20.00

DBL Silver Tree

$24.00

DBL St George Citrus

$24.00

GIN

Well Gin

$10.00

Benham's

$12.00

Wheeler's

$11.00

Idlewild Purple Haze

$13.00

Dry Town

$14.00

Ransom Old Tom

$14.00

DBL Well Gin

$20.00

DBL Benham's

$24.00

DBL Wheeler's

$22.00

DBL Idlewild Purple Haze

$26.00

DBL Dry Town

$30.00

DBL Ransom Old Tom

$30.00

RUM/CACHACA/PISCO

Well Rum

$10.00

Flora de Cana

$11.00

Plantation Dark

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Zaya Gran Reserva

$15.00

Centenario Limitada

$20.00

Well Cachaca

$10.00

Agua Viva

$12.00

Agua Amburana

$16.00

Barsol

$13.00

Santiago

$11.00

DBL Well Rum

$20.00

DBL Flora de Cana

$22.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$22.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$26.00

DBL Zaya Gran Reserva

$30.00

DBL Centenario Limitada

$44.00

DBL Well Cachaca

$20.00

DBL Agua Viva

$24.00

DBL Agua Amburana

$34.00

DBL Barsol

$26.00

DBL Santiago

$22.00

TEQUILA/AGAVE/MEZCAL

Well Tequila

$10.00

Dona Loca Blanco

$15.00

Lalo Blanco

$13.00

AguaMiel Reposado

$14.00

Dona Loca Reposado

$17.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$17.00

Dona Loca Anejo

$20.00

Hacienda Solto Plata

$13.00

Venenosa Raicilla

$16.00

Rancho Tepua

$14.00

Well Mezcal

$11.00

Dona Loca Espadin

$15.00

Dona Loca Tobala

$21.00

Dona Loca Tepeztate

$25.00

Derrumbes

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$20.00

DBL Dona Loca Blanco

$30.00

DBL Lalo Blanco

$26.00

DBL AguaMiel Reposado

$30.00

DBL Dona Loca Reposado

$36.00

DBL Cantera Negra Anejo

$36.00

DBL Dona Loca Anejo

$44.00

DBL Hacienda Solto Plata

$26.00

DBL Venenosa Raicilla

$34.00

DBL Rancho Tepua

$30.00

DBL Rayu Espadin

$22.00

DBL Dona Loca Espadin

$30.00

DBL Dona Loca Tobala

$46.00

DBL Dona Loca Tepeztate

$56.00

DBL Derrumbes

$26.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Old Grand Dad

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

McKenna

$14.00

Gun Fighter Rye

$14.00

Old Overholt Rye

$11.00

Laws Rye

$17.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$20.00

DBL Old Grand Dad

$22.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$24.00

DBL McKenna

$30.00

DBL Gun Fighter Rye

$30.00

DBL Old Overholt Rye

$22.00

DBL Laws Rye

$36.00

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Fernet Vallet

$11.00

Amaro Di Angostura

$11.00

Sacred Bond Brandy

$11.00

St George Bruto

$12.00

Casa D'Aristi XTA

$12.00

Brinley Coco Cream

$11.00

Kraken Black Roast

$11.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$28.00

DBL Fernet Vallet

$22.00

DBL Amaro Di Angostura

$22.00

DBL Sacred Bond Brandy

$22.00

DBL St George Bruto

$24.00

DBL Casa D'Aristi XTA

$24.00

DBL Brinley Coco Cream

$22.00

DBL Kraken Black Roast

$22.00

DRAFT BEER

DR Ratio Mexican Lager

$7.00

DR La Cumbre IPA

$7.00

DR Platt Park Amber

$7.00

DR Cider

$7.00

CANNED BEER

Imperial Lager

$6.00

F&G Stout

$7.00

La Cumbre Wheat

$8.00

Rotating Sour

$9.00

N/A Gruvi

$8.00

RED WINE

GL Cellar Communica, 'Vi del Mas', Red Blend

$14.00

GL Punta Final Malbec

$10.00

GL Koyle Carmenere

$12.00

GL Achidos de Perdidos, 28 Uvas

$10.00

GL Luberri Rioja 'Seis'

$13.00

HF 'Vi del Mas', Red Blend

$7.00

HF Punta Final Malbec

$5.00

HF Koyle Carmenere

$6.00

HF 28 Uvas Red Blend

$5.00

HF Rioja 'Seis'

$7.00

BT Cellar Communica, 'Vi del Mas', Red Blend

$56.00

BT Punta Final Malbec

$40.00

BT Koyle Carmenere

$48.00

BT Achidos de Perdidos, 28 Uvas

$40.00

BT Luberri Rioja 'Seis'

$52.00

BT Tabali Pinot Noir

$24.00Out of stock

BT Blissful Red Blend

$20.00Out of stock

BT HD Old Vine Cabernet

$26.00Out of stock

BT LAN Tempranillo

$24.00Out of stock

BT Tinto Negro Malbec

$22.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE

GL Casamaro Verdejo

$11.00

GL Koyle Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Burgans Albarino

$13.00

HF Casamaro Verdejo

$6.00

HF Koyle Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

HF Burgans Albarino

$7.00

BT Casamaro Verdejo

$44.00

BT Koyle Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BT Burgans Albarino

$52.00

BT La Crema Pinot Gris

$22.00Out of stock

BT OdjFell Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

BT Mettler Albariño

$24.00

SPARKLING & ROSE WINE

GL Ixta Harri Garnacha Rose

$12.00

GL Gruet Brut

$11.00

HF Ixta Harri Garnacha Rose

$6.00

HF Gruet Brut

$6.00

BT Ixta Harri Garnacha Rose

$44.00

BT Gruet Brut

$44.00

BT Dancing Crow Rose

$22.00

BT Gruet Sparkling Rose

$24.00

NA BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coke Can

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$3.50

Arnold Plamer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Iced Tea REFILL

Arnold Plamer REFILL

Lemonade

$3.50

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

N/A Jojo

$8.00

N/A Chicha

$8.00

Lemonade REFILL

Club Soda

Club Soda REFILL

N/A Classico

$5.00

N/A La Rosa

$5.00

N/A Los Hops

$5.00

N/A Las Hierbas

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Sprite Can

$3.50

Izzy Clementine Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1260 25th St, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

