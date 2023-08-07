Food

Appetizers

Bread & Oil

$5.00

Sliced sesame hoagie, herbed olive oil, finishing salt

Tomato & Burrata

$13.00

Garlic roma tomatoes, burrata, crostini, basil, olive oil

Mushroom Bruschetta

$14.00

Costini, ricotta, balsamic pearls, chives

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Twisted dough, seasoned, parmesan, finishing salt, olive oil, marinara

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

Whipped ricotta , cherry tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, olives, garlic, olive oil, herbs, salt, lemon, grilled baguette

Sandwiches

Sopprasatta Sandwich

$16.00

Cherry tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers, olives, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, olive oil

Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage, provolone cheese, dressed arugula, pesto, roasted red peppers, gremolata

House Sandwich

$16.00

Capicola, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, mozzerella, lettuce, tomatoes, goddess dressing

Vegan Sausage Sandwich

$16.00

Vegan sausage, roasted red peppers, vegan parmesan, pesto, gremolata

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Meatballs, marinara, mozzerella

Salads

Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine, breadcrumbs, parmesan, crostini, lemon zest, caesar dressing

Caprese

$8.00+

Heirloom tomatoes, pesto, burrata, balsamic pearls, lemon zest, basil, garlic oil, finishing salt

House Salad

$8.00+

Butter gem lettuce, roasted red peppers, capicola, parmesan, pine nuts, goddess dressing or white balsamic

Pasta Salad

$18.00

Romaine, pulled chicken, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, castelvetrano olives, roma tomatoes, salami, capicola, gorgonzola, radiatore pasta, artichokes, basil, parmesan, herbed lemon vinaigrette

Pastas

Spaghetti

$13.00

Spaghetti, parmesan & baguette. Choice of sauce and protein option

Manicotti

$17.00

Pasta filled with ricotta, marinara, three cheese blend, pesto

Ravioli

Stuffed ravioli, marinara, parmesan, gremolata, breadcrumbs, olive oil

Chicken Radiatore

$18.00

Pulled chicken, pesto, bechamel, radiatore pasta, pine nuts, parmesan

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Breaded chicken medallions, mushrooms, garlic, onions, sweet marsala wine, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded chicken, mozzarella, spaghetti, marinara

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Breaded eggplant, mozzarella, spaghetti, marinara

Hot Fish

$22.00

White Fish, jalapeno lemon butter cream sauce, garlic roma tomatoes, spaghetti

Pizzas

New Jersey

$13.00+

Gently sweetened tomato sauce, parmesan, basil

Margarita

$14.00+

Marinara, basil, burrata

Testa Rossa

$17.00+

Pepperoni, salami, chili flakes, mozzarella blend

Spinach Funghi

$17.00+

Mushrooms, spinach,mozzarella blend, bechamel, parmesan

Salsicca

$17.00+

Vegan sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese

Build Your Own

$17.00+

Roasted Red Pepper

$14.00+

Marinara, thinnly sliced potatoes, hard cheese blend

Chicken Gorgonzola

$17.00+

Chicken, bechamel, gorgonzola, thinnly sliced potatoes, chives

White Fish

$18.00+

Béchamel, white fish, herbs, parmesan, pinenuts, lemon

Kids

Kids French Bread Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni, plain cheese or vegan cheese

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Pasta, marinara or butter & parmesan

Kids Spag & Meat

$8.00

Pasta, marinara or butter & parmesan

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Beef or four cheese stuffed ravioli with marinara

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Spumoni Gelato

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Cannoli stuffed with sweet cream

Drinks

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$6.00

Founders Solid Gold

$7.00

Founders All Day IPA

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Peroni

$6.00

Bell's Oberon

$7.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

Painted Turtle Hard Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Athletic Brewing IPA N/A

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Long Drink Zero

$5.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Forbidden Fruit Hard Cider Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Painted Turtle Hard Cider

$6.00

Wine

Parducci Pinot Noir

$11.00

Ravel L Stitch Canernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

True Grit Reserve Red

$12.00

Tolentino Malbec

$11.00

House Cabernet

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

Blandford L L Lurton Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Te Henga Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Powers Chardonnay

$12.00

Goats Do Roam White Blend

$9.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

Willamsette Valley Rose

$11.00

Gruvi Bubbly Rose N/A

$6.00

Villa Rosa Moscato D'Asti

$9.00

Gruvi Dry Secco N/A

$6.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Electric Cheetah Rootbeer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Italian Soda

$5.00