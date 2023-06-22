Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Taste - Dilworth

review star

No reviews yet

324 East Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MAIN MENU

APPETIZERS

1. Sar Tah

$10.00

Marinated chicken (4) grilled with coconut cream. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce on the side.

2. Vegetable Fresh Rolls (steamed)

$7.00

Fresh rolls (2) with fresh basil, lettuce, carrots and steamed rice noodles. Served with a lioght sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

3. Tofu Tod

$8.00

Lightly fried tofu served with Thai sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

4. Poh Peah Tod (Fried Spring Rolls)

$7.00

Thai spring rolls (4) preppared with fresh vegetables and served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.

5. Koong Gra Bok

$10.00

Fresh shrimp(4) wrapped in egg roll shells, deep fried and served with our own sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

6. Pla Muk Tod

$10.00

Fresh squid lightly battered and fried. Served with Thai sweet and spicy sauce topped with peanuts.

8. Mee Krob

$10.00

Crispy rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, fired tofu and green onions in sweet and sour sauce. Served with fresh lettuce.

9. Ka Nom Jeb (Dumplings)

$9.00

Steamed or fried dumplings (4) wtuff with ground chicken and water chestnuts.

10. Tod Mun Pla

$10.00

Deep fried minced fish kneaded with chili paste. Served with cucumber sauce topped with peanuts.

SALADS

11. Thai Salad

$9.00

A combination of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, fried tofu and topped with Thai peanut dressing and crispy noodles.

12. Beef Salad (served with rice)

$20.00

Sliced grilled beef with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and spicy Thai dressing.

14. Yum Woon Sen (served with rice)

$18.00

Clear bean noodles, carrots, red and green onions mixed in Thai chili sauce

Nam Sod

$18.00

SOUPS

16. Tom Yum (Bowl)

$8.00

Slightly sour and spicy with Thai herbs, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and muishrooms

16. Tom Yum (Large)

$8.00

Slightly sour and spicy with Thai herbs, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and muishrooms

17. Tom Kha (Bowl)

$8.00

Coconut milk with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, galanga, cilantro and lemongrass.

17. Tom Kha (Large)

$8.00

Coconut milk with mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, galanga, cilantro and lemongrass.

18. Gaeng Jerd (Bowl)

$8.00

Clear broth soup with green onions, celery, napa cabbage, snow peas and mushrooms topped with fried onions and cilantro.

18. Gaeng Jerd (Large)

$8.00

Clear broth soup with green onions, celery, napa cabbage, snow peas and mushrooms topped with fried onions and cilantro.

CURRIES

20. Gaeng Dang

$18.00

Red curry with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots, string beans, chili and fresh basil.

21. Gaeng Panang

$18.00

Panang curry with snow peas, mushrooms, peas, carrots and fresh basil.

C-1. Gaeng Keow Wan

$18.00

Green curry with lemon grass, bamboo shoots, green beans, peas, carrots and fresh basil

C-2. Gaeng Massaman

$18.00

Yellow curry with white onions, potatoes, carrots and roasted peanuts topped with fried onions.

C-3. Gaeng Kua

$18.00

Red curry with pineapples and fresh lime leaves.

DUCK

25. Gaeng Ped

$28.00

Roasted crispy duck in a red curry with white onions, pineapples, bell peppers, tomatoes, chili and fresh basil.

26. Ped Gra Pow

$28.00

Roasted crispy duck sauteed with fresh basil, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and carrots.

27. Ped Prew Wan

$28.00

Roast duck with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, celery, pineapples, snow peas and bell peppers topped with sweet and sour sauce.

CHEF SPECIALS

S1. Stir-fried Asparagus

$20.00

Fresh cut asparagus stir-fried with mushrooms, carrots and snow peas.

S2. Thai Taste Chicken

$24.00

Crispy chicken and broccoli served over a bed of fresh lettuce and sweet-spicy sauce

S3. Siam Shrimp

$27.00

Crispy shrimp sauteed in our chef's special sauce with crispy noodles topped with ground peanuts.

S4. Larb

$19.00

Minced chicken cooked with fresh Thai herbs and spices in a chef's special sauce served with lettuce.

STIR-FRIED DISHES

31. Pud Prik Khing

$18.00

Chili paste stir fried with green beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil leaves.

32. Pud Gra Pow (Basil)

$18.00

Fresh basil stir fry with mushrooms, bell peppers, white onions and carrots.

33. Gra Tiem Prik Thai (Garlic)

$18.00

Ground peper, carrots, white onions, green onions and celery stir-fried in garlic sauce served over a bed of lettuce.

34. Preow Wan (Sweet and Sour)

$18.00

Onions, cucumbers, celery, snow peas, bell peppers, pineapples and tomatoes stir-fried in our sweet and sour sauce.

35. Pud Met Ma Muang (Cashew)

$18.00

Chili paste sauteed with roasted cashew nuts, cabbage, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.

36. Pud Puk (Mixed Vegetables)

$18.00

Stir-fried tomatoes, bamboo shoots, cabbage, celery, broccoli, snoew peas, napa cabbage adn mushrooms in a light oyster sauce.

37. Pra Rarm Long Song (Spinach)

$18.00

Steamed fesh spinach, peas, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage and mushrooms topped with our peanut sauce.

38. Pud Khana

$18.00

Stir-fried broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms and carrots in a brown sauce.

39. Khing Sod

$18.00

Fresh ginger stir-fried with mushrooms, white onions, green onions, napa cabbage, carrots, celery adn snow peas.

NOODLES/FRIED RICE

40. Pud Thai

$17.00

One of the most famous Thai dishes. Thin rice noodles sauteed with eggs, beans sprouts, green onions, ground peanuts and Thai spices.

41. Pud Woon Sen

$17.00

Clear bean noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, eggs, tomatoes, celery, carrots, white onions, green onions, mushrooms and napa cabbage.

42. Pud See Ew

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, eggs, carrots and napa cabbage in a light soy sauce.

43. Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, white onions and green onions.

44. House Noodles

$19.00

Wide Rice Noodles stir-fried in a light oyster sauce with eggs, white onions, green onions, bean sprouts, lettuce and peanuts.

45. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$17.00

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots and fresh basil.

46. Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Thai Jasmine Rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, tomatoes, white onions, green onions, pineapples and cashew nuts.

SPECIALS

Tom Yum Pho

$17.00

Chef's Soup

$17.00

Chef's special broth with rice noodles, cilantro, tomatoes, green onions, bean sprouts and fried garlic

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$12.00

Coconut Pudding

$10.00

EXTRAS

X -Fresh Roll Sauce

$0.75

X- Spring Roll Sauce

$0.75

X- Koong Gra Bok Sauce

$0.75

X- Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

X- Peanut Sauce

$1.25

X- Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

X- Red Sauce

$0.25

Soy Sauce

Chili Powder

DRINKS

N/A Bev

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

SIDES

Lunch Soup

Lunch Soup Small

$2.00

Lunch Soup Medium

$3.50

Lunch Soup Large

$7.00

Lunch Soup To Go (Small)

$5.50

Lunch Soup To Go (Large)

$10.00

Steamed Sides

Steamed Veggies

$8.00

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Steamed Chicken

$9.00

Curry Sauce

Gaeng Dang Sauce

$8.00

Rice

X -Rice (small)

$3.50

X - Rice (large)

$7.00

Extra Fried Roll

Extra Fried Roll

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thai Taste is proud to have served the Charlotte community since 1988 as the city's first Thai restaurant and continues to bring you the most delicious authentic Thai cuisine. So, whether you're a first timer or a veteran, join us for the best Thai cuisine in town.

Location

324 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

