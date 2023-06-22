Thai Taste - Dilworth
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thai Taste is proud to have served the Charlotte community since 1988 as the city's first Thai restaurant and continues to bring you the most delicious authentic Thai cuisine. So, whether you're a first timer or a veteran, join us for the best Thai cuisine in town.
Location
324 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
