Thai

The Joy Nest

24 Reviews

$$

50 Water St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Rolls
Radnar Noodles
Miso Soup

Tapas

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$10.00

Rice wrapper with fresh vegetables and choice of protein. Not fried. Served with a hoisin dipping sauce.

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$13.00

House-made fried dumplings filled with minced pork and Thai prik king curry paste, served with sweet chili sauce.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$10.00

Edamame lightly tossed with fresh ginger, garlic, tamari, honey and sriracha. (GF Vegan)

Mushroom Spring Roll

Mushroom Spring Roll

$11.00

Crispy vegetarian shitake mushroomspring rolls with dipping sauce.

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$15.00

Minced chicken, peas, and corn fried in a delicate wonton wrapper.

Fried Wontons

Fried Wontons

$13.00

Fried dumplings filled with chicken, shrimp, and herbs.

Bao Bun

Bao Bun

$13.00

Delicate, open face bao sandwich with hoisin sauce, mayo, sour mustard, radish, cucumber, red onions, and greens. Choice of protein.

Thai Tacos

Thai Tacos

$14.00

Three fried wonton shells with fresh herbs, and spices. Choice of pork, chicken, beef, or veggie.

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$15.00

Grilled marinated pork skewers, served with spicy sauce and sticky rice.

Kanom Jeep (CH/SH Dumpling)

Kanom Jeep (CH/SH Dumpling)

$13.00

Steamed chicken and shrimp dumplings, served with ginger sauce.

Fried Seafood Sampler

$20.00

Fried scallops, shrimp, and calamari served with two Thai-style dipping sauces.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Served with sweet chili garlic sauce.

Lobster Rangoon

Lobster Rangoon

$15.00

A little twist on the classic crab rangoon, handmade and served with sweet chili sauce.

Sai Oua

Sai Oua

$7.00

Street-style herbed spicy sausage, served with sticky rice.

Luk Chin Ping

Luk Chin Ping

$15.00

Thai pork meatballs. Grilled on skewers and served with a house made spicy sauce.

Pla Goong

Pla Goong

$15.00

Spicy shrimp salad. Shrimp stir fried with lemongrass, red onion, house-made sauce and Thai herbs served with mixed greens.

Suea Rong Hai (Crying Tiger)

Suea Rong Hai (Crying Tiger)

$17.00

Crying tiger beef. Street-market style grilled beef strips with spicy sauce, served with sticky rice.

Small Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00

Classic miso soup with tofu and wakame. (Vegetarian)

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Chicken and shrimp wontons in clear broth.

Spicy Lemongrass Soup

Spicy Lemongrass Soup

$9.00

Hot and sour soup with mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari.

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$15.00

Bed of grated papaya, with carrots, green beans, tomato, and a homemade lime dressing.

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$17.00

Chunks of sweet mango, with red onion, bell peppers, tomato, and cashews.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$18.00

Available in tom yum, kimchi, or green curry flavors!

Hot Basil

Hot Basil Minced Chicken (Gaprow)

$20.00

Hot Basil Minced Pork (Gaprow)

$20.00

Hot Basil Minced Beef (Gaprow)

$20.00

Noodle Soup

Thai style rice noodle soup with roasted duck, bean sprouts, and bok choy.

Veggie Noodle Soup

$16.00

Thai style rice noodles with mixed veggies. (GF Vegan)

Beef Noodle Soup

$18.00

Thai style rice noodles with braised beef and spices, bean sprouts, and bok choy.

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$22.00

Thai style rice noodle soup with roasted duck, bean sprouts, and bok choy.

Green Curry Noodles

$20.00

Classic green curry served with steamed yellow noodles.

Kanom Jeen Noodles

$20.00Out of stock

Fermented rice noodles with spicy coconut curry, white fish, vegetables, herbs, beansprouts, pickles, and egg.

Spicy Lemongrass Noodles

$25.00

Hot and sour soup with mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari.

Ramen

Ramen

$20.00
Spicy ramen

Spicy ramen

$20.00

Dinner Entrees

Beef & Broccoli

$20.00

Classic beef and broccoli stir fry, served with a choice of rice.

Crispy Basil Duck

$28.00

Crispy duck stir-fried in a spicy basil sauce with vegetables and a choice of rice.

Fish Curry

$20.00

Green curry served with vegetables and rice.

Koh Samui Salmon

Koh Samui Salmon

$24.00

Pan seared salmon in a Thai-style glaze served with steamed vegetables and a choice of rice.

Pad Woon Sen

$20.00

Stir fried glass noodles with egg, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari, in a light savory sauce

Crazy Udon (seafood)

Crazy Udon (seafood)

$26.00

Stir fried Japanese udon noodles in a spicy sauce, with vegetables, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari.

Radnar Noodles

$18.00

Wide rice noodles served with a traditional Thai tapioca gravy. Add crispy noodles (+2).

Crispy Basil Chicken

$20.00

Chicken stir-fried in hot basil sauce, served with choice of rice.

Dessert

Chocolate roti

$11.00
Mango sticky rice

Mango sticky rice

$13.00Out of stock

Fried banana

$10.00

Sides

White rice

$2.00

Brown rice

$3.00

Sticky rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thai-inspired noodle soups and Thai tapas in a vibrant speakeasy environment with live jazz and boozy cocktails.

50 Water St, Newburyport, MA 01950

