Asian Fusion
Chinese
Thai

China Wok Newburyport 45 Storey Ave

review star

No reviews yet

45 Storey Ave

Newburyport, MA 01950

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)
General Tso’s Chicken
Roast Pork Fried Rice

Appetizers

Egg Roll (2 pcs)

$5.55

Shrimp Egg Roll (2 pcs)

$5.95

Spring Roll (2 pcs)

$4.95

Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)

$9.55

(Choice of pork or vegetable)

Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)

$9.55

(Choice of pork or vegetable)

Scallion Pancake

$6.75

BBQ Spare Rib (S)

$10.95

BBQ Spare Rib (L)

$19.95

Boneless Spare Ribs (S)

$9.95

Boneless Spare Ribs (L)

$16.95

Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)

$6.25

Edamame

$5.25

Steam soybean

Fired Jumbo Shrimp (6 pcs)

$9.95

Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)

$8.95

Golden Chicken Finger

$10.95

Chicken Wing (4 pcs)

$9.75

Beef Teriyaki (4pcs)

$9.95

Beef Teriyaki (6pcs)

$12.95

Chicken Teriyaki (4pcs)

$8.95

Chicken Teriyaki (6pcs)

$10.95

Pu Pu Platter

$24.95

(for 2) 23.95 Egg roll (2), beef teriyaki (2), chicken teriyaki (2), chicken wing (2), chicken Finger, boneless spare ribs, crab rangoon (4)

Soup

Wonton Soup (S)

$4.95

Wonton Soup (L)

$6.95

Egg Drop Soup w. Chicken (S)

$3.95

Egg Drop Soup w. Chicken (L)

$5.95

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$9.45

House Special Wonton Soup

$9.55

Wonton, chicken, shrimp & veggies

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.95

Sliced chicken and mixed vegetable

Beef Noodle Soup

$9.45

Sliced beef and mixed vegetable

Hot and Sour Soup (S)

$4.25

Hot and Sour Soup (L)

$6.45

Seafood Soup

$10.95

Bean Curd Mix Vegetables Soup

$7.55

Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

The most popular Thai hot & sour soup served with shrimp

Chicken

Chicken w. Broccoli (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. Broccoli (L)

$12.95

Chicken w. Snow Peas (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. Snow Peas (L)

$12.96

Moo Goo Gai Pan (M)

$9.95

Moo Goo Gai Pan (L)

$12.96

Kung Pao Chicken (M)

$9.95

Kung Pao Chicken (L)

$12.95

Curry Chicken w. Onion (M)

$9.95

Curry Chicken w. Onion (L)

$12.95

Hunan Chicken (M)

$9.95

Hunan Chicken (L)

$12.95

Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce (L)

$12.95

Szechuan Chicken (M)

$9.95

Szechuan Chicken (L)

$12.95

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$12.95

Chicken w. Cashew Nuts (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. Cashew Nuts (L)

$12.95

Chicken w. String Beans (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. String Beans (L)

$12.95

Chicken w. Mixed Veggies (M)

$9.95

Chicken w. Mixed Veggies (L)

$12.95

Basil Chicken (Thai Style)

$13.95

Hot & Spicy Chicken

$12.95

Pork

Roast Pork w. Broccoli (M)

$9.95

Roast Pork w. Broccoli (L)

$12.96

Roast Pork w. Mixed Veggies (M)

$9.95

Roast Pork w. Mixed Veggies (L)

$12.95

Szechuan Pork (M)

$9.95

Szechuan Pork (L)

$12.95

Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce (M)

$9.95

Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$12.95

Roast Pork w. Snow Peas (M)

$9.95

Roast Pork w. Snow Peas (L)

$12.95

Beef

Beef w. Broccoli (M)

$10.95

Beef w. Broccoli (L)

$14.95

Beef w. Mix Veggies (M)

$10.95

Beef w. Mix Veggies (L)

$14.95

Pepper Steak w. Onion (M)

$10.95

Pepper Steak w. Onion (L)

$14.95

Beef w. Snow Peas (M)

$10.95

Beef w. Snow Peas (L)

$14.95

Beef w. String Bean (M)

$10.95

Beef w. String Bean (L)

$14.95

Beef w. Fresh Mushroom (M)

$10.95

Beef w. Fresh Mushroom (L)

$14.95

Beef w. Garlic Sauce (M)

$10.95

Beef w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$14.95

Szechuan Flavored Beef (M)

$10.95

Szechuan Flavored Beef (L)

$14.95

Hunan Beef (M)

$10.95

Hunan Beef (L)

$14.95

Beef w. Black Bean Sauce (M)

$10.95

Beef w. Black Bean Sauce (L)

$14.95

Basil Beef (Thai Style)

$14.95

Hot & Spicy Beef

$14.95

Seafood

Shrimp w. Broccoli (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Broccoli (L)

$14.95

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce (L)

$14.95

Shrimp w. Vegetables (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Vegetables (L)

$14.95

Shrimp w. Cashew Nuts (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Cashew Nuts (L)

$14.95

Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$14.95

Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts (M)

$10.95

Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts (L)

$14.95

Hunan Shrimp (M)

$10.95

Hunan Shrimp (L)

$14.95

Shrimp w. Snow Peas (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Snow Peas (L)

$14.95

Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce (M)

$10.95

Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce (L)

$14.95

Basil Shrimp (Thai Style)

$14.95

Szechuan Flavor Shrimp (M)

$10.95

Szechuan Flavor Shrimp (L)

$14.95

Vegetable

Buddhist Delight (M)

$8.95

Buddhist Delight (L)

$10.95

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce (M)

$8.95

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce (L)

$10.95

Broccoli in Brown Sauce (M)

$8.95

Broccoli in Brown Sauce (L)

$10.95

Mix Vegetable in Garlic Sauce (M)

$8.95

Mix Vegetable in Garlic Sauce 8.95 (L)

$10.95

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Ma-Bo Bean Curd (Szechuan Style)

$11.95

Green Jade in Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Broccoli, snow peas & string beans in garlic sauce

Green Jade in Brown Sauce

$10.95

Broccoli, snow peas & string beans in brown sauce

Tofu Royal (Thai Style)

$12.95

Tofu sautéed with snow peas, carrots, mushroom, scallion and bean sprouts in light brown sauce

Eggplant Delight (Thai Style)

$12.95

Sautéed eggplant, peppers, tofu, onion, snow peas, mushrooms and basil in chili brown sauce

Spicy String Beans (Thai Style)

$11.95

Stir-fried string beans, peppers in Pik Pow sauce

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$6.75+

Roast Pork Fried Rice

$6.95+

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.25+

Beef Fried Rice

$6.95+

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.95+

House Special Fried Rice

$7.25+

Low Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein (M)

$6.95

Vegetable Lo Mein (L)

$8.95

Beef Lo Mein (M)

$8.95

Beef Lo Mein (L)

$10.95

House Special Lo Mein (M)

$8.95

House Special Lo Mein (L)

$11.75

Roast Pork Lo Mein (M)

$7.95

Roast Pork Lo Mein (L)

$9.95

Chicken Lo Mein (M)

$7.95

Chicken Lo Mein (L)

$9.75

Shrimp Lo Mein (M)

$8.95

Shrimp Lo Mein (L)

$10.55

Chow Mein

Vegetable Chow Mein (M)

$6.95

Vegetable Chow Mein (L)

$8.95

Beef Chow Mein (M)

$8.95

Beef Chow Mein (L)

$11.95

House Special Chow Mein (M)

$8.95

House Special Chow Mein (L)

$11.55

Roast Pork Chow Mein (M)

$6.95

Roast Pork Chow Mein (L)

$9.95

Chicken Chow Mein (M)

$7.95

Chicken Chow Mein (L)

$10.95

Shrimp Chow Mein (M)

$8.95

Shrimp Chow Mein (L)

$11.95

Mei Fun

Veg. Mei Fun

$9.95

Roast Pork Mei Fun

$11.95

Chicken Mei Fun

$10.95

Beef Mei Fun

$12.95

Shrimp Mei Fun

$12.95

Singapore Mei Fun

$12.95

House Special Mei Fun

$12.95

Chow Fun

Veg. Chow Fun

$11.95

Roast Pork Chow Fun

$12.95

Chicken Chow Fun

$12.95

Beef Chow Fun

$13.95

Shrimp Chow Fun

$13.95

Moo Shu

Moo Shu Vegetables

$10.95

Moo Shu Chicken

$11.55

Moo Shu Pork

$11.75

Moo Shu Beef

$11.95

Moo Shu Shrimp

$11.95

Egg Foo Young

Veggies Egg Foo Young

$9.95

Mushrooms Egg Foo Young

$9.95

Chicken Foo Young

$10.55

Pork Foo Young

$10.55

Beef Foo Young

$10.95

Shrimp Foo Young

$10.95

House Special Foo Young

$11.95

Chef's Special

General Tso’s Chicken

$13.95

General Tso’s Tofu

$12.95

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Sesame Beef

$16.95

Orange Flavor Chicken

$13.95

Orange Flavor Beef

$16.95

Mongolian Chicken

$14.95

Mongolian Beef

$16.95

Lemon Chicken

$13.95

Crispy coated chicken breast with lemon dipping sauce

Happy Family

$18.95

Lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, roast pork, sautéed, w. garden vegetable in brown sauce

Dragon & Phoenix

$16.95

General Tso’s chicken and jumbo shrimp w. chili sauce

Four Seasons

$16.95

Jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, roast pork, sautéed, w. garden vegetables in brown sauce

Triple Crown

$16.95

Tender white meat chicken, beef, jumbo shrimp sautéed, w. garden vegetable in brown sauce

Seafood King

$18.95

Lobster meat, scallop, shrimp, squid, sautéed, with garden vegetable in white sauce

Spicy Chili Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95

Pan Fried Noodles with Seafood

$19.95

Crispy noodles topped with mixture of seafood and assorted, vegetables in chef’s special sauce

Shrimp & Scallop in Garlic Sauce

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp, scallops sautéed with vegetables in garlic sauce

Diet Health Items

Steamed Broccoli

$9.95

Steamed Bean Curd w. Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

Steamed Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Steamed White Meat Chicken w. Broccoli

$12.95

Steamed Shrimp w. Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

Steamed Shrimp w. Broccoli

$14.95

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Pork (L)

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp (L)

$12.95

Side Orders

Jasmine White Rice (S)

$2.50

Jasmine White Rice (L)

$3.95

Brown Rice (S)

$2.95

Brown Rice (L)

$4.25

Duck Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

Duck Sauce (12oz)

$2.50

Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Mustard (12oz)

$2.50

Drink

Water (bottle)

$1.50

Coke (bottle)

$2.75

Sprite (bottle)

$2.75

Fanta (bottle)

$2.75

Root Beer (bottle)

$2.75

Diet Coke (bottle)

$2.75

Lemonade (bottle)

$2.75

Ginger Ale (bottle)

$2.75

Rice

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$12.95

Our famous stir-fried rice with egg, peppers, onions, peas and scallions topped with crispy chicken (add $2.00 for fried egg)

Bangkok Fried Rice

Thai native fried rice with egg and mixed vegetables. Topped with scallions

Pineapple Fried Rice

Fried rice with pineapple chucks, snow peas, onions, bell peppers and touch of spiced madras curry power. Topped with cashew nuts

Mango Fried Rice

Fried rice with egg, green beans, carrots, onions and mango chucks

Basil Fried Rice

Fried rice with chili paste and mixed vegetables. Topped with scallions

Noodles

Crispy Chicken Pad Thai

$13.95

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanuts topped with marinated crispy chicken

Pad Thai

Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions topped with crushed peanurts

Pad See Ew

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, broccoli, carrots, and egg with thick soy sauce

Drunken Noodles

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string beans, onions, basil, peppers and egg, bedded on lettuce

Curry

Red Curry

Chili paste simmered in coconut milk with carrots, peppers, basil, string beans, eggplants, broccoli, mushrooms and bamboo shoots

Massaman Curry

Aromatic spiced-paste simmered in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, peppers, onion, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and peanuts

Yellow Curry

Chili paste simmered in coconut milk with carrots, peppers, onions, pineapple and tomatoes

Mango Curry

A light slightly sweet mango chunks with chili paste simmered in coconut milk, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, peppers, carrots and zucchini with your choice of proteins

Green Curry

Chili paste simmered in coconut milk with peppers, string beans, green peas, mushrooms, basil, zucchini, bamboo shoots and broccoli

All Day Special

All dishes served with white rice or pork fried and egg roll ( except D6 no egg roll )

D1. Chicken Finger, Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.95

D2. Crab Rangoon(4),Chicken teriyaki (2)

$11.95

D3. Beef Teriyaki(2), Boneless Spare Ribs

$11.95

D4. Chicken Finger, Fried Shrimp(2)

$11.95

D5 Chicken Teriyaki(2), Fried Shrimp(2)

$11.95

D6. Chicken Wing (4) w. Roasted Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken

L1. Chicken w. Broccoli (L)

$9.55

L2. Szechuan Flavor Chicken (L)

$9.55

L3. Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables (L)

$9.55

L4. Kung Pao Chicken (L)

$9.55

L5. Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$9.55

L6. Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)

$9.55

L7. Hunan Chicken (L)

$9.55

L8. General Tso’s chicken (L)

$9.55

L9. Sesame Chicken (L)

$9.55

L10. Chicken w. String Bean (L)

$9.55

L11. Orange chicken

$9.55

Pork

L11. Pork w. Mixed Vegetable (L)

$9.55

L12. Pork w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$9.55

L13. Pork w. Broccoli (L)

$9.55

L14. Szechuan Flavor Pork (L)

$9.55

L15. Boneless Spare Ribs (L)

$10.95

Beef

L16. Beef w. Mixed Vegetable (L)

$10.55

L17. Beef w. Mushroom (L)

$10.55

L18. Pepper Steak w. Onion (L)

$10.55

L19. Szechuan Flavor Beef (L)

$10.55

L20. Beef w. Broccoli (L)

$10.55

L21. Beef w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$10.55

Shrimp

L22. Shrimp w. Broccoli (L)

$10.55

L23. Shrimp w. Mixed Vegetables (L)

$10.55

L24. Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$10.55

L25. Kung Pao Shrimp (L)

$10.55

L26. Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce (L)

$10.55

L27. Szechuan Flavor Shrimp (L)

$10.55

Vegetables

L28. Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce (L)

$9.25

L29. Broccoli w. Brown Sauce (L)

$9.25

L30. Mix Vegetable in Garlic Sauce (L)

$9.25

L31. Buddhist Delight (L)

$9.25

L32. Bean Curd w. Broccoli (L)

$9.25

Lo Mein

L33. LO Mein (L)

$9.95

Egg Foo Young

L34. Egg Foo Young (L)

$9.95

Chicken

Chicken w. Broccoli (D)

$11.95

Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (D)

$11.95

Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables (D)

$11.95

Chicken w. String Bean (D)

$11.95

General Tso’s chicken (D)

$11.95

Hunan Chicken (D)

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken (D)

$11.95

Orange flavor Chicken

$11.95

Sesame Chicken (D)

$11.95

Sweet & Sour Chicken (D)

$11.95

Szechuan Flavor Chicken (D)

$11.95

Pork

Pork w. Mixed Vegetable (D)

$11.95

Pork w. Garlic Sauce (D)

$11.95

Pork w. Broccoli (D)

$11.95

Szechuan Flavor Pork (D)

$11.95

Boneless Spare Ribs (D)

$11.95

Beef

Beef w. Mixed Vegetable (D)

$12.75

Beef w. Mushroom (D)

$12.75

Pepper Steak w. Onion (D)

$12.75

Szechuan Flavor Beef (D)

$12.75

Beef w. Broccoli (D)

$12.75

Beef w. Garlic Sauce (D)

$12.75

Shrimp

Shrimp w. Broccoli 9.25 (D)

$12.75

Shrimp w. Mixed Vegetables (D)

$12.75

Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce (D)

$12.75

Kung Pao Shrimp (D)

$12.75

Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce (D)

$12.75

Szechuan Flavor Shrimp (D)

$12.75

Vegetables

Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce (D)

$11.45

Broccoli w. Brown Sauce (D)

$11.45

Mix Vegetable in Garlic Sauce (D)

$11.45

Buddhist Delight (D)

$11.45

Bean Curd w. Broccoli (D)

$11.45

Lo Mein

LO Mein (D)

$11.95

Egg Foo Young

Egg Foo Young (D)

$11.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

