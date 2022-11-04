- Home
China Wok Newburyport 45 Storey Ave
45 Storey Ave
Newburyport, MA 01950
Appetizers
Egg Roll (2 pcs)
Shrimp Egg Roll (2 pcs)
Spring Roll (2 pcs)
Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Scallion Pancake
BBQ Spare Rib (S)
BBQ Spare Rib (L)
Boneless Spare Ribs (S)
Boneless Spare Ribs (L)
Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)
Edamame
Steam soybean
Fired Jumbo Shrimp (6 pcs)
Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)
Golden Chicken Finger
Chicken Wing (4 pcs)
Beef Teriyaki (4pcs)
Beef Teriyaki (6pcs)
Chicken Teriyaki (4pcs)
Chicken Teriyaki (6pcs)
Pu Pu Platter
(for 2) 23.95 Egg roll (2), beef teriyaki (2), chicken teriyaki (2), chicken wing (2), chicken Finger, boneless spare ribs, crab rangoon (4)
Soup
Wonton Soup (S)
Wonton Soup (L)
Egg Drop Soup w. Chicken (S)
Egg Drop Soup w. Chicken (L)
Shrimp Noodle Soup
House Special Wonton Soup
Wonton, chicken, shrimp & veggies
Chicken Noodle Soup
Sliced chicken and mixed vegetable
Beef Noodle Soup
Sliced beef and mixed vegetable
Hot and Sour Soup (S)
Hot and Sour Soup (L)
Seafood Soup
Bean Curd Mix Vegetables Soup
Tom Yum Soup
The most popular Thai hot & sour soup served with shrimp
Chicken
Chicken w. Broccoli (M)
Chicken w. Broccoli (L)
Chicken w. Snow Peas (M)
Chicken w. Snow Peas (L)
Moo Goo Gai Pan (M)
Moo Goo Gai Pan (L)
Kung Pao Chicken (M)
Kung Pao Chicken (L)
Curry Chicken w. Onion (M)
Curry Chicken w. Onion (L)
Hunan Chicken (M)
Hunan Chicken (L)
Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce (M)
Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce (L)
Szechuan Chicken (M)
Szechuan Chicken (L)
Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (M)
Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (L)
Chicken w. Cashew Nuts (M)
Chicken w. Cashew Nuts (L)
Chicken w. String Beans (M)
Chicken w. String Beans (L)
Chicken w. Mixed Veggies (M)
Chicken w. Mixed Veggies (L)
Basil Chicken (Thai Style)
Hot & Spicy Chicken
Pork
Roast Pork w. Broccoli (M)
Roast Pork w. Broccoli (L)
Roast Pork w. Mixed Veggies (M)
Roast Pork w. Mixed Veggies (L)
Szechuan Pork (M)
Szechuan Pork (L)
Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce (M)
Roast Pork w. Garlic Sauce (L)
Roast Pork w. Snow Peas (M)
Roast Pork w. Snow Peas (L)
Beef
Beef w. Broccoli (M)
Beef w. Broccoli (L)
Beef w. Mix Veggies (M)
Beef w. Mix Veggies (L)
Pepper Steak w. Onion (M)
Pepper Steak w. Onion (L)
Beef w. Snow Peas (M)
Beef w. Snow Peas (L)
Beef w. String Bean (M)
Beef w. String Bean (L)
Beef w. Fresh Mushroom (M)
Beef w. Fresh Mushroom (L)
Beef w. Garlic Sauce (M)
Beef w. Garlic Sauce (L)
Szechuan Flavored Beef (M)
Szechuan Flavored Beef (L)
Hunan Beef (M)
Hunan Beef (L)
Beef w. Black Bean Sauce (M)
Beef w. Black Bean Sauce (L)
Basil Beef (Thai Style)
Hot & Spicy Beef
Seafood
Shrimp w. Broccoli (M)
Shrimp w. Broccoli (L)
Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce (M)
Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce (L)
Shrimp w. Vegetables (M)
Shrimp w. Vegetables (L)
Shrimp w. Cashew Nuts (M)
Shrimp w. Cashew Nuts (L)
Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce (M)
Shrimp w. Garlic Sauce (L)
Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts (M)
Kung Pao Shrimp w. Peanuts (L)
Hunan Shrimp (M)
Hunan Shrimp (L)
Shrimp w. Snow Peas (M)
Shrimp w. Snow Peas (L)
Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce (M)
Shrimp w. Black Bean Sauce (L)
Basil Shrimp (Thai Style)
Szechuan Flavor Shrimp (M)
Szechuan Flavor Shrimp (L)
Vegetable
Buddhist Delight (M)
Buddhist Delight (L)
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce (M)
Broccoli in Garlic Sauce (L)
Broccoli in Brown Sauce (M)
Broccoli in Brown Sauce (L)
Mix Vegetable in Garlic Sauce (M)
Mix Vegetable in Garlic Sauce 8.95 (L)
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Ma-Bo Bean Curd (Szechuan Style)
Green Jade in Garlic Sauce
Broccoli, snow peas & string beans in garlic sauce
Green Jade in Brown Sauce
Broccoli, snow peas & string beans in brown sauce
Tofu Royal (Thai Style)
Tofu sautéed with snow peas, carrots, mushroom, scallion and bean sprouts in light brown sauce
Eggplant Delight (Thai Style)
Sautéed eggplant, peppers, tofu, onion, snow peas, mushrooms and basil in chili brown sauce
Spicy String Beans (Thai Style)
Stir-fried string beans, peppers in Pik Pow sauce
Fried Rice
Low Mein
Vegetable Lo Mein (M)
Vegetable Lo Mein (L)
Beef Lo Mein (M)
Beef Lo Mein (L)
House Special Lo Mein (M)
House Special Lo Mein (L)
Roast Pork Lo Mein (M)
Roast Pork Lo Mein (L)
Chicken Lo Mein (M)
Chicken Lo Mein (L)
Shrimp Lo Mein (M)
Shrimp Lo Mein (L)
Chow Mein
Vegetable Chow Mein (M)
Vegetable Chow Mein (L)
Beef Chow Mein (M)
Beef Chow Mein (L)
House Special Chow Mein (M)
House Special Chow Mein (L)
Roast Pork Chow Mein (M)
Roast Pork Chow Mein (L)
Chicken Chow Mein (M)
Chicken Chow Mein (L)
Shrimp Chow Mein (M)
Shrimp Chow Mein (L)
Mei Fun
Chow Fun
Moo Shu
Egg Foo Young
Chef's Special
General Tso’s Chicken
General Tso’s Tofu
Sesame Chicken
Sesame Beef
Orange Flavor Chicken
Orange Flavor Beef
Mongolian Chicken
Mongolian Beef
Lemon Chicken
Crispy coated chicken breast with lemon dipping sauce
Happy Family
Lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, roast pork, sautéed, w. garden vegetable in brown sauce
Dragon & Phoenix
General Tso’s chicken and jumbo shrimp w. chili sauce
Four Seasons
Jumbo shrimp, beef, chicken, roast pork, sautéed, w. garden vegetables in brown sauce
Triple Crown
Tender white meat chicken, beef, jumbo shrimp sautéed, w. garden vegetable in brown sauce
Seafood King
Lobster meat, scallop, shrimp, squid, sautéed, with garden vegetable in white sauce
Spicy Chili Jumbo Shrimp
Pan Fried Noodles with Seafood
Crispy noodles topped with mixture of seafood and assorted, vegetables in chef’s special sauce
Shrimp & Scallop in Garlic Sauce
Jumbo shrimp, scallops sautéed with vegetables in garlic sauce
Diet Health Items
Side Orders
Rice
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Our famous stir-fried rice with egg, peppers, onions, peas and scallions topped with crispy chicken (add $2.00 for fried egg)
Bangkok Fried Rice
Thai native fried rice with egg and mixed vegetables. Topped with scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple chucks, snow peas, onions, bell peppers and touch of spiced madras curry power. Topped with cashew nuts
Mango Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, green beans, carrots, onions and mango chucks
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with chili paste and mixed vegetables. Topped with scallions
Noodles
Crispy Chicken Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts, scallion and crushed peanuts topped with marinated crispy chicken
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with egg, bean sprouts and scallions topped with crushed peanurts
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, broccoli, carrots, and egg with thick soy sauce
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string beans, onions, basil, peppers and egg, bedded on lettuce
Curry
Red Curry
Chili paste simmered in coconut milk with carrots, peppers, basil, string beans, eggplants, broccoli, mushrooms and bamboo shoots
Massaman Curry
Aromatic spiced-paste simmered in coconut milk with sweet potatoes, peppers, onion, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and peanuts
Yellow Curry
Chili paste simmered in coconut milk with carrots, peppers, onions, pineapple and tomatoes
Mango Curry
A light slightly sweet mango chunks with chili paste simmered in coconut milk, broccoli, onions, tomatoes, peppers, carrots and zucchini with your choice of proteins
Green Curry
Chili paste simmered in coconut milk with peppers, string beans, green peas, mushrooms, basil, zucchini, bamboo shoots and broccoli
All Day Special
Chicken
L1. Chicken w. Broccoli (L)
L2. Szechuan Flavor Chicken (L)
L3. Chicken w. Mixed Vegetables (L)
L4. Kung Pao Chicken (L)
L5. Chicken w. Garlic Sauce (L)
L6. Sweet & Sour Chicken (L)
L7. Hunan Chicken (L)
L8. General Tso’s chicken (L)
L9. Sesame Chicken (L)
L10. Chicken w. String Bean (L)
L11. Orange chicken
Pork
Beef
Shrimp
Vegetables
Lo Mein
Egg Foo Young
Chicken
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950
