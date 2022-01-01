Restaurant header imageView gallery

The La Crosse Club 250 Harborview Plaza

250 Harborview Plaza

La Crosse, WI 54601

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Gray Goose XV

$21.00

Stoli Elit

$18.00

Hibiscus Spritz

$9.00

Hibiscus Martini

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Ford's

$9.00

Bulldog

$12.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Death's Door

$12.00

Tanq 10

$12.00

Bramble

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Appleton 12$

$12.00

Appleton 12

$12.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Goslings Black Rum

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Chivas 13

$15.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$55.00

Bruichladdich

$24.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Mango Smash

$11.00

Oban

$35.00

Limousin Rye

$12.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Old Forester

$18.00

Pappy

$75.00

Doug Todd

$18.00

Baby Stag

$25.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Blanton's\JH Anny

$35.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Buffalo

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$25.00

EH Taylor

$22.00

HBC

$11.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Lillet

$9.00

Cocktails

Cocktail

$9.00

Premium Cocktail

$12.00

Yahara OF

$7.00

Sangria

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Jack Rose

$10.00

Blinker

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Aviation #1

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Beer

Beer - Domestic

$5.00

Beer - Craft Import

$6.50

Wine

Wine

$9.00

TPWC Sav Blanc

$12.00

Brewer Clifton Pinot Noir

$18.00

Stonestreet

$18.00

TPWC Cab Sav

$12.00

Lambrusco

$9.00

1\2 Moet - 12.00 Wine

$12.00

Chandon Bottle

$30.00

Rose

$12.00

Campo Viejo Cava Btl

$25.00

N/A Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Carafe of Juice

$15.00

Carafe of Coffee

$20.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Shirley

$2.50

Mock

$5.00

Half Carafe Coffee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Leisure with dignity.

250 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601

