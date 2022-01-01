The La Crosse Club 250 Harborview Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Leisure with dignity.
Location
250 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, WI 54601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in La Crosse
Recovery Room Sports Pub and Grill - 901 7th St
4.5 • 323
901 7th St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant