- Home
- /
- Long Beach
- /
- The MODERN Kitchen + Bar - 2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar 2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110
No reviews yet
2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110
Long Beach, CA 90806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS + SIDES
BRAZILIAN CHEESE ROLL {GF}
gruyere, parmesan + cheddar
CHARCUTERIE BOARD
salami + mortadella + cheese, whole grain dijon, cornichons, imported olives, dried apricot + sliced baguette
CHICKEN + 3 CHEESE HATCH CHILI DIP
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS (3)
BREAKFAST CROISSANT
warm breakfast croissant. ham or bacon + cheese with mayo, tomato + sprouts
HOUSEMADE KETTLE CHIPS
chipotle ranch
HUMMUS
house-made garbanzo bean hummus with pita chips + cucumbers
PICKLED EGGS
chili peppers + kettle chips
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
SIDE CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP
SALADS + SOUP
1/2 CAESAR SALAD + CUP OF SOUP
ARUGULA BLUEBERRY
wild arugula, blueberries, manchego cheese, toasted almonds + honey lemon dijon vinaigrette
CAESAR
torn romaine hearts, roasted pepitas, shaved parmesan + classic caesar dressing // CONTAINS EGG + ANCHOVY
CHOPPED COBB
smoked turkey breast, persian cucumbers, boiled egg, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles + avocado
SHRIMP ENDIVE
belgium endive, grilled shrimp, crispy capers, parmesan + lemon caesar
SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL
served with brazilian cheese roll
SOUP OF THE DAY CUP
served with brazilian cheese roll
TOMATO BISQUE SOUP BOWL
served with a brazilian cheese roll
TOMATO BISQUE SOUP CUP
served with a brazilian cheese roll
SANDWICHES- served with kettle chips
1/2 SANDWICH + 1/2 CAESAR OR CUP OF SOUP
excludes the patty melt
CALIFORNIA CLUB
smoked turkey breast, cheddar, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes + alfalfa sprouts on butter croissant
ITALIAN
salami, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise + house vinaigrette on a french baguette
MODERN ITALIAN
goat cheese, salami, lettuce, basil, tomato, olive oil + balsamic served on a baguette
PASTRAMI
thin-sliced warm pastrami, melted provolone cheese, golden mustard + pickles on rye
PATTY MELT
char-grilled angus beef patty with melted cheddar cheese, topped with caramelized onions on griddled sourdough
TUNA
albacore, shallots, celery, pickles + mayonnaise on sourdough
TUNA MELT
albacore, shallots, celery, pickles, mayonnaise + melted extra sharp cheddar on sourdough
VEGGIE
provolone, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, mayonnaise + sprouts on griddled squaw
TARTINES + FLATBREADS
AVOCADO TOAST
fresh smashed avocado, lemon zest, cotija cheese, watermelon radish, everything seasoning + microgreens on squaw
CAPRESE TOAST
heirloom tomato, burrata, prosciutto, garlic, basil, olive oil + balsamic reduction on sourdough
SMOKED SALMON TOAST
cream cheese, capers, red onion + microgreens on sourdough
FLATBREAD PIZZA- CHEESE
FLATBREAD PIZZA- PASTRAMI
FLATBREAD PIZZA- PEPPERONI + SAUSAGE
BAKED- served with small green salad
ARNOLD PALMER
COFFEE
EGGNOG
HOT CHOCOLATE
LEMONADE
MINERAL WATER
SODA
SODA WATER
TO GO WATER OR SODA WATER
WATER
NON-ALCOHOLIC
BEER + CIDER
BOTTLE
Antigal 2016 Uno Red 2016 (Mendoza) 85pts.
beefy berry flavors come with charred oak notes, while this tastes burnt and blackened on a finish with grabby tannins.
Achaval Ferrer Malbec
Austin Hope Cabernet (Paso) (17) 95Pts.
aromas of black cherry, hickory smoke and vanilla cookie lead into a palate of brown sugar, sea salt, caramel and black cherry foam, all framed by polished tannins and just enough acidity.
Beringer Knight's Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Burgess Hillside Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 92Pts.
gorgeous black fruit, gravel, violets, black cherry, anise, juicy palate with nice stucture and velvety tannins along with chocolate flavors. finishes with very elegant bittersweet tannins.
Caymus Napa Valley Cab 1L
Caymus Special Selection
Daou
Folie a Deux Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 91Pts.
aromas of black currant, cherry, dark plum and violets are balanced by notes of sage, fennel, olives, black tea and tobacco—all layered over soft, fine-grained tannins. rich, round and robust, this wine showcases ripe, concentrated flavors of strawberry jam, molasses and anise notes complemented by chocolate. cherry tobacco notes with a hint of vanilla
Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 92 Pts.
rich with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. the wine is juicy on the palate with bright red cherries and blackberry flavors prominent, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak, finishing long with round, soft tannins.
Juggernaut
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso)
bright ripe black cherry and blackcurrant fruit, baking spice, savory dried autumn leaves, subtle violet floral notes with a hint of caramelized barrel sweetness. dry, moderate plus bodied, with ripe red and black cherry, and blackcurrant fruit joined by vanilla and cinnamon spice.
Robert Hall Artisan Collection
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet
flavors of ripe bing cherries, blackberries and plum, accented with vanilla, toasty oak and hints of coffee. aromas of red berry and spice, juicy cherry, black currant and black pepper.
Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 Napa Valley 90Pts.
ripe currant, fresh Bing cherry, dark plum, with a hint of sage. full-bodied with soft tannins, a velvety mouthfeel and a long, lingering finish.
Stone Cellars Cabernet- HOUSE
aromas of cocoa and vanilla are enhanced by the rich flavors of currant and dark ripe fruits. pleasing flavors of cassis and cola along with cinnamon and nutmeg
Austin Hope Quest
DAOU Vineyards Soul of a Lion 2019
Joseph Phelps Insignia, Napa Valley 2018
Troublemaker Red Blend Paso Robles 90Pts.
a blend of syrah, petite sirah, grenache, mourvèdre and zinfandel. aromas of caramelized black fruit, oak and black pepper lead into an extremely rich palate that’s loaded with vanilla, caramel, fudge and black cherry
VDR Red Blend 2015
full-bodied yet supple, with deep, ripe fruit flavors of black currant and black raspberry perfumed by delicate notes of crushed violet. a firm, chalky tannin structure belies the velvety, luscious mouthfeel.
Lyeth Estate 'Fleur de Lyeth' Red
well balanced, the wine coats the palate with richflavors of blueberryand plum accented by subtle red fruitnotes of strawberry and Bing cherry. with a medium body, firm tannins and a longfinish,
Rutherford Ranch 'Rhiannon' Red Blend 2017
bright mixed berries layered with expressive toasty oak. lush, fruit-driven flavors of blackberry, bing cherry, raspberry. deep ruby color with lush mouthfeel and a long finish
Conundrum Red Blend 2017 89Pts.
lush flavors of cherries and baking chocolate, this wine has fine tannins that create a silky smoothness.
Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool 2019
Opens with a lean earthiness—the scent of rustic wood mixes with sweet spice, a whiff of cigar box, dusty pavement and old leather, infused with garden ripe strawberries and cherries. The palate is smooth and lively, featuring flavors of juicy raspberry, the subtle tartness of cranberry, and notes of espresso and smoked meat. Underlying acidity makes this wine mouthwatering, while its tannins lend a gritty yet softly fine texture. On the finish: a trace of vibrant cranberry, luxurious cocoa and an extra kick of spice.
Caymus Suisun Grand Durīf
Stone Cellars Rose- HOUSE
aromas of watermelon, berry fruits, and slight minerality. coupled with a very dry palate, the minerality leads to a crisp finish.
Hess Collection Shirtail Ranches Rosé 2017
a burst of fresh, red berry aromatics. supported by a racy acidity, the wine is deliciously full of strawberries with hints of orange citrus that lead to a mouthwatering finish.
Onehope Reserve Rosé 2017
light flavors of pink sweet tarts, raspberry, tart cherry, strawberry cream, and maybe rose petals.
Stolpman Estate Rose (Paso) (16)
pure fresh strawberry and watermelon give way to a touch of stone and earth. sweet tart candy with an alluring freshness. In the mouth, a touch of saline and flint add a savory edge to the soft, voluptous texture.
Stoplman Para Maria Rose (Santa Barbara (16)
lively, peppy balance and juicy brambly blackberry. graphite and cracked pepper create an impression of seriousness with a hint of savory wood from the whole-bunch carbonic fermentation.
Joel Gott Rose 2017
aromas of strawberry, cherry, rhubarb and white peach with floral notes. on the palate, the wine opens with bright, red fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity, and a clean, balanced finish.
Connundrum White Blend
intriguing tropical notes and natural acidity.
Mahoney Vermentino (Carneros) (14)
opens up with a lovely floral and citrus bouquet. on the palate, crisp green apple flavors are the focus, while stony minerality and a small bit of oak
Opera Prima
bright pale yellow color, presents an intense aroma of fresh citrus fruits, expression of herbs and hints of flower petals. delicate, elegant, small bubbles caress the palate leaving a dry, smooth aftertaste.
Pata Negra Brut Cava NV
a toasty nose with hints of green apples and citrus, lively and easy to drink.
Pata Negra NV Organic Brut Rosé Cava 87Pts.
a red-meets-copper color and smoky saucy plum aromas set up a tight palate with plum-skin acidity. flavors of red plum and sour cherry finish dry and fresh
Taittinger Brut La Francaise NV 93Pts.
smoke and toast accents lace crushed raspberry, candied lemon zest and apple blossom notes in this firm, aperitif-style champagne.
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2006 95 Pts.
very intense and complex on the nose, this is a full-bodied, round, rich and mouth-filling, but also refined prestige cuvée; it reveals a fascinating purity, precision and freshness. the finish is long and complex, and shows a spicy minerality. there are coffee beans, bread and toast aromas in the aftertaste.
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV 92 Pts.
some oyster shell, berry biscuits, fresh strawberries and gently toasty brioche here. lots to like. the palate is plump and flavorsome with plenty of berries and citrus intertwined. good depth. grapefruit finish.
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut (1.5 Liter Magnum) 92 Pts.
lemony richness on the nose, a struck match character that falls in with lemon vanilla note. toffee apple allure on the palate with chalky coolness & savoury nutty finish.
Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose 90 Pts.
bright-strawberry and raspberry-fruit thread on the nose with a gently spicy edge too. the palate's big on flavor and really exuberant thanks to expressive strawberry and hints of pink grapefruit.
Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose 93 Pts.
intensely fruity flavors, clean and slightly sharp, the wine opens to the sensation of freshly picked red berries: strawberries, morello cherries, black currants and raspberries. the finish is supple and rounded.
Artesa Chardonnay, Carneros
notes of honeysuckle, orange blossom, key lime and golden peach.
Beckon 2016 Chardonnay, Central Coast
creamy lemon, lime blossom and a hint of hazelnut, set against a chalky backbone. the palate shows a flash of sweetness then tightens around a steely core, offering orange skin tang, zingy lime rind and slightly richer hints of cashew cream.
Chateau Montelana Chardonnay, Napa
ripe peach, pear and cloves dominate the nose amidst a flurry of floral and honeysuckle notes. there’s a wonderful fullness and weight on the palate punctuated by ripe melon, green apple, and fresh citrus. the oak contribution remains subtle with a hint of vanilla and baking spice. the density of the wine is readily apparent as grilled pineapple, lychee, and a rich creaminess linger.
Clos du Bois Chardonnay
aromas of apple blossom, ripe pear, and sweet lemon drop complemented by toasty oak, spice, and cream. this white wine has bright, juicy flavors and a long, fresh finish.
Folie A Deux Chardonnay, Russian River
notes of baking spices, ripe pear and apple, peach, lemon custard and hints of orange blossom and vanilla toast. flavors of ripe vanilla, mandarin and toasted caramel are accompanied by a crisp, refreshing, creamy mid-palate and a long, viscous finish.
House Chardonnay- CK Mondavi
a medium-bodied with a hint of oak. aromas of lemon and citrus combined with flavors of apple and pear lead to a delightfully crisp finish.
Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay
aromas of ripe pear and honeydew melon with floral notes. on the palate, the wine opens with bright citrus and tropical flavors.
Mer Soliel Reserve Chardonnay, St. Lucia Highlands
fresh, bright aromas and the taste of white peach, this wine has a vibrant acidity balanced by the lush flavors of fully ripe fruit.
Napa Cellars
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay 2016
the nose reveals ripe apple, melon, citrus and tropical fruit aromas enriched by creamy malolactic tones, spicy french oak nuances and enticing baked bread scents.
Rombauer Chardonnay 2017, Carneros
enticing aromas of vanilla, peach, and mango are layered with apricots, creme brulee, butter, and a slight minerality.
Sea Sun Chardonnay
Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay, Russian River
buttery and complex. flavors of crisp, zesty lemon, green apple, lime and barrel spice. the wine rounds out with our signature citrus acidity and a nicely balanced long, flavorful finish.
Badet Clement & Cie Pontificis Grenache-Syrah-Mourvedre 2014
aromas of spice, black fruits and herbs and a palate of supple, yet rich spicy fruit.
2016 Paul Mas Estate Malbec Vin de Pays d'Oc
these 19-year-old vines produce a powerful and complex wine that is full-bodied yet strikes an ideal balance between concentrated fruit, ripe tannins, and layers of sweet spices
Domaine Lafage Tessellae Old Vines GSM 2014 92Pts.
a delicious, dense ruby wine with notes of red and black cherries, earth, spice, pepper, and a touch of Provençal garrigue. fresh vibrant acidity is also present, and the wine is uncomplicated but rich, fleshy, and very well balanced.
Chateau Lalande St-Julien 2016 93Pts.
bright, intense ruby color. elegant nose of crushed red black berry fruit, spices and a hint of vanilla. rich and round in the mouth with a touch of freshness. soft well-integrated tannins and a long finish.
Guigal Chateau Neuf du Pape (10) 93Pts.
roasted mesquite and alder notes providing the frame while the steeped plum, raspberry and black currant fruit core waits in reserve. a charcoal accent pins down the finish.
Côté Mas
Château Tour Bayard
Mirabeau 2017 Rosé (Côtes de Provence) 1.5L
full of bright, ripe strawberry flavors and smooth acidity, this is a rich style of rosé, fruity while also having a soft texture and a full aftertaste.
Mirabeau Pure Rose 2016 1.5L 90Pts.
a complex rosé, with apronounced mineral structure it’s characterised by elegant notes of wild strawberry, citrus, white flowers and a hint of lychee.
Château Beaulieu 2019 Cuvée Alexandre Rosé (Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence) 91pts.
grenache and cinsault dominate this wine. rich structure comes from the intense acidity, light tannin edge and full, red-fruit flavors.
Chateau de Berne Romance 2019 Cotes de Provence 89Pts.
dominant orchard fruits like peaches, peach ring candies and a sweet fruit salad. a very beautiful, floral and intense nose
Jolivet Sancerre Rose 2018
a pale salmon pink in color with a subtly nose of fresh berries. on the palate the wine is delicate and elegant with layers of herb, strawberry and a clean, crisp finish.
Les Valentines Le Caprice de Clementine Rose 2018 90Pts.
the nose is pure with berries and citrus, light pink in color, limpid. it is a well-balanced wine, where fresh fruits are cut with acidity and given weight by a ripely spicy character.
Gassier 2018 Esprit Gassier Rosé (Côtes de Provence) 90Pts.
the blend of grenache, cinsault, syrah and vermentino creates a wonderful freshness, while also showing richness and a touch of spice. it is intensely fruity
Jean-Luc Colombo 2017 La Dame du Rouet Rosé (Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence) 90Pts.
aromas of redcurrants and raspberries with fresh herbs from the area such as rosemary, thyme, fennel and pine.
Saget la Perriere La Petite Perriere Pinot Noir Rose 2018
notes of sour cherry, raspberry, gooseberry with hints of spiciness.
Whispering Angel
Vignobles Lacheteau Vouvray (Chenin Blanc) (Loire) (15) 89 Pts.
tropical and balanced
Domaine Saint-Nicolas Les Clous 2013
mineral with a salty, iodine-like character (think of a fresh breeze off the sea) complimented with added weight and fruit
Michel Redde Les Tuilieres Sancerre (15)
aromatic, mineral and saline pureness of each soil. zesty with a hint of grass as well as white fruit on the nose. crisp on the palate, with pronounced but well-balanced acidity.
Domaine de la Fruitiere Les Vignes Blanches (Loire)
a blend of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, folle blanche, melon de bourgogne. this combination keeps the cool crispness of the region, offering bright green fruits and intense perfumed acidity.
Château la Freynelle 2018 Sauvignon-Sémillon-Muscadelle (Bordeaux Blanc)
brilliant straw color. lovely fruity nose of white peaches, citrus fruits, and beeswax. elegant, charming palate with good fruit flavors and a smooth buttery finish.
Fortant Hills Reserve Viognier 2013
this wine is buttercup yellow in color and features a generous, complex nose with notes of fresh apricot and grapevine flowers. rich and smooth on the palate boasting lovely tropical fruit flavors
Mommessin Pouilly-Fuisse 2012
light golden to greenish yellow. a floral bouquet with ripe apple and citrus fruit flavors. a rich, silky mouth feel and a hint of almonds on a long smooth finish.
Saget la Perriere La Petite Perriere Sauvignon Blanc 2019 88 Pts.
aromas of white flowers, elderflowers and acacia, balanced with a light minerality. the middle of the palate wakes up in a pleasant freshness, finishing with fruity notes of white peaches and lychees.
Louis Jadot Puligny-Montrachet 2019 92Pts.
Veins of smoke and vanilla introduce this solidly built, richly textured village-level Puligny-Montrachet matured in 30% new oak for 16 months. Brisk in Meyer lemon and pear flavors and accented by that classic limestone brininess,
Louis Jadot Chassagne-Montrachet 2019 93 PTS.
Toasted almond and toffee notes mingle into ripe lemon and pear in this silky, cream-textured white. Judiciously oaked and luscious yet bright-eyed in fruit character.
Bouchard Aine & Fils
Louis Jadot Bourgogne Blanc 2019
Louis Jadot Chablis 2020
Louis Jadot Macon-Villages 2020
Louis La Tour Chablis Chanfleure
SANTA MARGARITA ROSÉ
Banfi Centine Toscana 2018 90pt.
luscious berry and ripe cherry on the nose. hints of vanilla and fresh herbs on the palate. soft tannins and great acidity balance out this enticing red.
Rossetti Chianti 2016
a light ruby red colour, and teases the nose with aromas of cherries, wild berries, spice and dry herbs
Tormaresca 2012 Masseria Maime Negroamaro (Salento) 91Pts
aromas of spiced plum, leather, vanilla and a whiff of blue flower. the structured but elegant palate conveys blackberry, dried cherry, mint, savory herb and clove alongside bracing but fine-grained tannins and bright acidity. the lingering finish ends on a licorice note.
Terredora di Paolo Aglianico Campania 2016 90Pts.
ruby red with violet reflections, this wine offers aromas of black cherry, wild blackberry and plum fruit with a spicy, toasted overtone. on the palate, it is soft and elegant
Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico 2015 92Pts.
floral nose enhanced by fruity notes of wild blackberry, raspberry and cherry, which lead into balsamic highlights of eucalyptus and thyme accompanied by mineral touches of graphite and spicy pink pepper.
2017 Le Monde Pinot Grigio
amber yellow, with light copper hints. Fine and elegant with sharp bouquet and persistent floral notes. evident sensations of white fruit on the palate giving distinct freshness and sapidity.
Palladino Roero Arneis DOCG, Piedmont 87Pts.
the nose is marked by the delicate aroma of white flowers and tropical fruits. excellent as an aperitif.
Pahlmeyer Merlot 2015 NAPA VALLEY 95PTS.
aromas of red fruit, crushed raspberries and jam mingle with notes of orange-spiced tea and blueberry muffin. on the palate, a rich entry turns soft and plush, with bright red fruit supported by balanced acidity. this is a juicy wine, with satisfying depth and length.
Josh Cellars Merlot 2017 90 Pts.
balanced flavors of blueberry, raspberry, and milk chocolate and scents of fragrant violets and vanilla.
Giesen Marborrough Estate Pinot Noir 2018 91pts.
a deep crimson red hue with light purple highlights. the attractive bouquet exhibits sharp aromas of clove, five spice, red cherry and toasty cedar, with subtle earthy notes
Giesen Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (Marlborough) 91Pts.
pale yellow color with green hues. aromatically bright, featuring notes of green pineapple, crushed nettle, apple, freshly crushed mint, with tropical undertones.
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (Marlborough) 91Pts.
aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. a fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
Craggy Range Winery Te Muna Road Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2016 92 Pts.
pale lemon straw. complex aromatics of white peach, lime, lemon blossom and thai basil. refreshing palate profile with nectarine and citrus notes that carry long across the palate to a refined chalky and dry finish.
ROBERT MONDAVI WINERY PRIVATE SELECTION PINOT NOIR
aromas of ripe red cherries and violets, underscored by hints of Asian spice, sweet tobacco and madagascar vanilla bean. a palate of sweet cherries and strawberries is framed by soft tannins on the lingering finish.
HESS ALLOMI PINOT NOIR 2019 90Pts.
full of red fruit aromas woven together with notes of cinnamon and sandalwood. beautifully structured and lush, the palate is loaded with complete layers of cherries, brown spices and savory notes that surround silky tannins, persisting through a long finish.
A to Z 2016 PINOT NOIR (Oregon) 90Pts.
rounded in feel, lightly spiced and showing fresh cranberry and cherry flavors.
ARTESA PINOT NOIR (Carneros) (14) 90pts.
silky, sanguine and tart, this wine is defined by tones of strawberry, rhubarb and citrus. it is a delicate, lightly textured wine that holds its ripeness well and has a lingering spice note.
ARTESA PINOT NOIR (Carneros) (16) 90pts.
silky, sanguine and tart, this wine is defined by tones of strawberry, rhubarb and citrus. it is a delicate, lightly textured wine that holds its ripeness well and has a lingering spice note.
JOEL GOTT PINOT NOIR
fruit forward and spice driven wine with depth and racy acid layers. there is a big taste of dark berries along with toasted oak.
Joel Gott Oregon Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley) (14)
aromas of bing cherry, marionberry and boysenberry with hints of sandalwood and anise. on the palate, flavors of candied black cherry and licorice lead to soft, velvety tannins on the mid-palate and a long, elegant finish.
Josh Cellars Pinot Noir 2017 89pts.
lush cherry and strawberry flavors with a hint of lightly toasted oak.
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Ramos Pinto Duas Quintas 2016 89pt.
attractive soft fruit and touches of tannins give this wine an instant appeal. The black-currant freshness is balanced by a core of dryness and lifted by acidity.
Mahoney Estate Pinot Noir (Carneros) (12)
Melville Estate Syrah (Sta. Rita Hills) (14)
Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon (Central Coast) (12)
Murphy-Goode Cabernet Sauvignon (13)
Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé
Château Prieuré-Lichine - Margaux (14)
Chateau Grand Puy Lacoste Pauillac (11)
Château Roudier Montagne-Saint-Émilion (11)
M. Chevallier Carte Noire Cava Brut
Mionetto Prosecco Brut DOC
intense fruity bouquet with a hint of golden apples. very dry, fresh, light in body and well-balanced.
Cecilia B Spumante Rosé
ripe bartlet pear, underripe honeycrisp apple, ripe golden melon, honeysuckle flowers, and a touch of bready yeast.
CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc-HOUSE
straw color. aromas of cannabis and limeade with a glycerous, vibrant, fruity light-to-medium body and a smooth, cheery white grapefruit and fresh cut grass finish with no oak flavor. a highly drinkable sauvignon Blanc with a nice grassy style.
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Sauvignon Blanc
a dry, light-bodied white wine with grapefruit, nectarine and a hint of minerality
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
the lemon blossom, asian pear, lime sherbet and candied orange peel notes are pure, fragrant, silky smooth and juicy, with intensity and a lift of freshness on the finish from a lemon verbena accent
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc Napa Valley (18)91Pts.
tropical aromas of white flowers, ripe melon, and sweet citrus. the citrus and tropical characters extend onto the palate with ripe guava and crisp pink grapefruit, balanced by bright acidity and accented by a flinty vein of minerality.
Michael David Winery Sauvignon Blanc 2017 89Pts.
aromas of golden delicious apples and floral notes of honeysuckle & orange blossom. bright acids dance in harmony with asian pear, grapefruit, lemon zest and citrus flavors.
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 2017 90Pts.
bright scents of wet stone and citrus blossom, with subtle notes of nectarine, newly ripened honeydew, tangerine, and a hint of guava.
St. Francis Sauvignon Blanc 2017 89Pts.
zesty scents of lemons and limes with touches of fresh herbs, mown grass and elderflower. medium-bodied, lively and clean
Sonoma Coast Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc (18)
classic profile of jasmine, lemongrass, pineapple and tangerine on the nose. the lively palate reveals zingy notes of citrus zest, flavors of granny smith apples and nectarines.
Giesen Sauvignon
Ferrari- Carano Fume Blanc
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Opera Prima Tempranillo 2010
red and black fruits, blueberries, blackberries, blackberry bush, strawberries, raspberries, redcurrants with fallen leaves aromas.
Pata Negra 2009 Reserva (Rioja) 86Pts.
ripe aromas of baked berry fruits and raisin are limited but fine. a plump mouthfeel is pushed by acidic zing, yet overall the palate isn't all that exact in structure. plum and cassis flavors finish jammy but good.
Bodegas Castano Solanera 2015 92Pts.
a blend of monastrell, cabernet sauvignon, and tintorera which is aged inoak for 10 months. richly flavored with dark fruit and spices
Terras Gauda Abadia de San Campio Albarino 2020, 90 PTS
Intense, fresh aromas of tropical fruit, ripe pineapple, mango and banana. Freshness, power, balance and very long finish.
Mumm Napa Brut Rose 91Pts
luscious and festive, this rose has a light pink color, with floral strawberry and cream aromas followed by succulent raspberry, graham cracker and mineral flavors that have a crisp finish.
La Burgondie Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé Brut
apple, grapefruit, flinty mineral notes. sweet and sour, bright, acidic finish.
St. Francis Old Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma) (14) 90Pts.
abundant aromas of dark red berries, cherry compote and warm spice. lingering, bright flavors follow, with notes of boysenberry pie, fresh cranberry and a touch of white pepper. the finish is long, smooth and a little spicy.
St. Francis Old Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma) (16) 90Pts.
deep aromas and flavors of ripe black cherries are laced with spice and toasted oak notes in this full-bodied wine of velvet tannins and a long finish.
Oak Ridge Old Vine Zinfandel (Lodi) (14)
flavors of sweet cherries, blackberries and earthy spice. jammy and robust through the long finish.
Pfaffl Grüner Veltliner vom Haus 2017 90Pts.
Gran Reserva Malbec
GLASS
Pata Negra Brut Cava NV
a toasty nose with hints of green apples and citrus, lively and easy to drink.
Pata Negra NV Organic Brut Rosé Cava 87Pts.
a red-meets-copper color and smoky saucy plum aromas set up a tight palate with plum-skin acidity. flavors of red plum and sour cherry finish dry and fresh
Opera Prima Sparkling Brut
Mionetto Prosseco Brut DOC, Italy
Taittinger Brut, Champagne, France 2015
House
aromas of cocoa and vanilla are enhanced by the rich flavors of currant and dark ripe fruits. pleasing flavors of cassis and cola along with cinnamon and nutmeg
Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve
2016; 92 Pts rich with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. the wine is juicy on the palate with bright red cherries and blackberry flavors prominent, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak, finishing long with round, soft tannins.
Robert Hall Artisan Collection
2018 Beautiful fine oak on the nose. Strong pure Cabernet flavor with perfect vanilla notes and black fruit notes complementing perfectly. Excellent soft vanilla finish.
Austin Hope
Daou
Bogle
Beringer Knight's Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillside
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet
Banfi Centine Toscana 2018 90pt
Luscious berry and ripe cherry on the nose. Hints of vanilla and fresh herbs on the palate. Soft tannins and great acidity balance out this enticing red.
House
a medium-bodied with a hint of oak. aromas of lemon and citrus combined with flavors of apple and pear lead to a delightfully crisp finish.
Beckon 2016 (Central Coast) 88Pts.
creamy lemon, lime blossom and a hint of hazelnut, set against a chalky backbone. the palate shows a flash of sweetness then tightens around a steely core, offering orange skin tang, zingy lime rind and slightly richer hints of cashew cream.
Napa Cellars 2018
90 Pts This wine is 100% barrel-fermented and aged in 27% new French oak, making for a creamy feel that will widely appeal. Effusive and broadly structured, it offers notes of clove, baked apple, mango and a lasting tease of coconut.
Sonoma-Cutrer
(Russian River) 2015 Buttery and complex. Flavors of crisp, zesty lemon, green apple, lime and barrel spice. The wine rounds out with our signature citrus acidity and a nicely balanced long, flavorful finish.
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Chardonnay
Achaval Ferrer Malbec- Argentina
Banfi Centine, Toscana
Lyeth Estate 'Fleur de Lyeth'
well balanced, the wine coats the palate with richflavors of blueberryand plum accented by subtle red fruitnotes of strawberry and Bing cherry. with a medium body, firm tannins and a longfinish,
Oak Ridge Old Vine Zinfandel, Lodi
Flavors of sweet cherries, blackberries and earthy spice. Jammy and robust through the long finish.
Rhiannon Red Blend, St. Helena
The Pessimist by Daou, Paso Robles
loads of blue fruits; chocolate and violet aromas and flavors; full bodied and decadent. Petite Sirah based.
Walking Fool Red Blend by Caymus, Suisun Valley
Abadia De San Campo Albarino, Rias Baixas
Bouchard Aîné & Ils Chardonnay, Pays D'oc
Cantin Mesa Vermentino di Sardegna Giunco 2018 92Pts
Bright straw yellow. Tasting is energetic and quick-fire yet all-embracing, freshness and saltiness dictate the rhythm and underpin the aromatic fruity and balsamic hints. Intense with citrus zest, white-fleshed fruit and tropical fruits with balsamic notes from Mediterranean shrubs and hints of iodine.
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, Venezie
Ferrari-Carano Fume Blanc, Sonoma County
Louis Jadot Macon Villages, Beaune
Pfaffl Gruner Veltliner, Austria
Windisch Riesling, Rheinhessen
Joel Gott
fruit forward and spice driven wine with depth and racy acid layers. there is a big taste of dark berries along with toasted oak.
Sea Sun by Charlie Wagner
AtoZ Oregon Pinot Noir
House
aromas of watermelon, berry fruits, and slight minerality. coupled with a very dry palate, the minerality leads to a crisp finish.
Hess Collection Shirtail Ranches 2017
a burst of fresh, red berry aromatics. supported by a racy acidity, the wine is deliciously full of strawberries with hints of orange citrus that lead to a mouthwatering finish.
Joel Gott
Aromas of strawberry, cherry, rhubarb and white peach with floral notes. On the palate, the wine opens with bright, red fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity, and a clean, balanced finish.
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Napa
Giesen, Marlborough
91 Pts Pale yellow color with green hues. Aromatically bright, featuring notes of green pineapple, crushed nettle, apple, freshly crushed mint, with tropical undertones.
House
straw color. aromas of cannabis and limeade with a glycerous, vibrant, fruity light-to-medium body and a smooth, cheery white grapefruit and fresh cut grass finish with no oak flavor. a highly drinkable sauvignon Blanc with a nice grassy style.
Joel Gott
the lemon blossom, asian pear, lime sherbet and candied orange peel notes are pure, fragrant, silky smooth and juicy, with intensity and a lift of freshness on the finish from a lemon verbena accent
Kim Crawford
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Sauv Blanc
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
COCKTAILS
AMARETTO CRANBERRY KISS
vodka, amaretto, cranberry juice, orange juice
APERITIF SPRITZ
AVIATION
aviation gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette + lemon juice
BEES KNEES
gin, fresh lemon juice, honey syrup
BLACKBERRY BOURBON SMASH
bourbon, lemon juice, Giffard Crème de Mûre, housemade thyme syrup
BLOOD ORANGE BOULEVARDIER
bourbon, sweet vermouth, campari, blood orange juice
BLOOD ORANGE MARGARITA
tequila, fresh lime and blood orange juice + triple sec
BLOODY MARY
BROWN BUTTER OLD FASHIONED
buttered bourbon, bitters, orange zest, sugar, crispy sage
CHOCO MINT-CHATA MARTINI
CLASSIC COSMO
vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, cointreau
CUCUMBER COSMO
cucumber vodka, cranberry, lime juice, rosemary syup
DIRTY
EMERALD
ESPRESSO MARTINI
FRENCH 75
gin, prosecco, lemon juice, thyme syrup
GRILLED PINEAPPLE & JALAPENO MEZCAL MARGARITA
mezcal, jalapeno-infused tequila, cointreau, pineapple juice, lime juice, honey
HEMINGWAY DAIQUIRI
papa's pillar rum, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice + lime juice
HIBISCUS MAI TAI
rum, orange curaçao, pineapple juice, lemon juice, hibiscus + thyme syrup, orgeat
IRISH JULEP
IRISH MINT MARTINI
IRISH MULE
JACKALOPE
KIR or KIR ROYALE
KUMQUAT GINGER MARGARITA
tequila, lime juice, kumquat juice, jalapeno, ginger syrup
LAVENDER LEMON DROP
vodka, fresh lemon juice, lavender syrup
LYCHEE MARTINI
MANHATTAN
rye, vermouth, angostura and orange bitters
MARTINI
MARTINI- GREY GOOSE
MIMOSA
MODERN CADILLAC
corazon tequila, lime juice, agave, grand marnier + an amaretto float
MODERN SANGRIA
chablis, vodka, triple sec, citrus juices
OLD FASHIONED
bourbon, bitters, sugar, orange peel
ORANGE BLOSSOM
PALOMA
tequila, grapefruit juice, pamplemouse, lime juice, triple sec, simple syrup, squirt
PB&J SHOT
screwball peanut butter whiskey, Crème de Mûre
PEACH BOURBON SMASH
bourbon, lemon juice, thyme syrup, fresh peaches
PEACH SANGRIA
chablis, vodka, peach schnapps, lemon juice
PEANUT BUTTER CUP
PINEAPPLE COCONUT MARGARITA
tequila, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice
POMEGRANATE MULE
vodka, pomegranate juice, lime juice, mint syrup, ginger beer
PROSECCO SPRITZER
prosecco, limoncello, lemon juice and zest
RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT COSMO
vodka, cointreau, ruby red grapefruit juice
SCREWBALL NIGHT CAP
SIDECAR
SKINNY MARGARITA
tequila, lime juice, orange juice, soda
SPANISH SANGRIA
red wine, rum, orange curacao, orange juice, apples
SPARKLING BLUEBERRY MOJITO
rum, blueberries, lemon juice, mint syrup, bubbles
TRADITIONAL IRISH COFFEE
WHITE RUSSIAN
vodka, tia maria, heavy cream
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach, CA 90806