Caymus Suisun The Walking Fool 2019

$47.00

Opens with a lean earthiness—the scent of rustic wood mixes with sweet spice, a whiff of cigar box, dusty pavement and old leather, infused with garden ripe strawberries and cherries. The palate is smooth and lively, featuring flavors of juicy raspberry, the subtle tartness of cranberry, and notes of espresso and smoked meat. Underlying acidity makes this wine mouthwatering, while its tannins lend a gritty yet softly fine texture. On the finish: a trace of vibrant cranberry, luxurious cocoa and an extra kick of spice.