A map showing the location of Vita Nostra, Argentine Bakery Bistro 149 NW 136th AveView gallery

Vita Nostra, Argentine Bakery Bistro 149 NW 136th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

149 NW 136th Ave

Sunrise, FL 33323

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

149 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33323

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

ZONA BLU WESTON
orange starNo Reviews
189 WESTON RD Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
CJ Blacks
orange starNo Reviews
11300 West State Road 84 Davie, FL 33325
View restaurantnext
Quarterdeck - Plantation - 12310 W Sunrise Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
12310 Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Sawgrass, FL - Sawgrass
orange starNo Reviews
12801 W Sunrise Blvd. Unit# F205 Sunrise, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant - 1384 Southwest 160th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1384 Southwest 160th Avenue Sunrise, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
El Balcon de Las Americas - Sawgrass
orange starNo Reviews
11901 West Sunrise Boulevard Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunrise

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunrise
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston