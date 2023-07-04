A map showing the location of **NEW Willie's Burgers - K st. 110 K StreetView gallery

**NEW Willie's Burgers - K st. 110 K Street

110 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

BURGERS

Hamburgers

Hammers include lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, and 1000 island. H1 and H3 have no cheese. the H2 and H4 have cheese
Hammer 1

Hammer 1

$5.95

Hamburger single patty, no cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion

Hammer 2

$7.95

Cheeseburger single patty, dbl cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion

Hammer 3

$8.45

Hamburger double patty, no cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion

Hammer 4

Hammer 4

$9.60

Cheeseburger double patty, dbl cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion

Hammer 5

$9.95

Cheeseburger triple patty, dbl cheese, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, fresh onion

Chiliburgers

Slammers include; mustard, pickles, tomato, and diced onions, chili

Slammer C

$6.95

Chiliburger: Single Patty, no cheese, thick tomato, Diced onions, Mustard, World Famous chili sauce

Slammer CC

$8.10

Chili-Cheese-Burger: Single Patty, Single cheese, thick tomato, Diced onions, Mustard, World Famous chili sauce

Slammer DC

$9.15

Chiliburger: Double Patty, no cheese, thick tomato, Diced onions, Mustard, World Famous chili sauce

Slammer DCC

$9.95

Chili-Cheeseburger: Double Patty, Double cheese, thick tomato, Diced onions, Mustard, World Famous chili sauce

Slammer TCC

$10.65

Chili-Cheese-Burger: Triple Patty, Triple cheese , thick tomato, Diced onions, Mustard, World Famous chili sauce

Sides

Fries

Fries

Fries

$3.96+

regular

Garlic Fries

$6.55+

Cupped garlic

Chili Fries

$4.90+

Fries with world famous chili sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.10+

Reg Fries with world famous chili sauce and slice American cheese

Zoo Fries

$4.10+

Reg fries, 1000, American cheese, grilled onions, tomatoes

Burger Fries

$9.90

Zoo fries with patty

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Battered Chicken strip

Fried Zucchini

$7.55

Fresh zucchini, batter, olive oil, parmesan, fresh chopped garlic

Onion Rings

$7.55

Batter rings

OTHER

Hot Dog

$7.25

Chili Dog

$7.95

Veggie Burger

$9.20

Triple Cheese, No Meat

$4.85

Mozzarella Basil

$9.55

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Battered Chicken strip

Chicken Club

$11.50

Beignets

$5.33+

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Coke, diet coke, sprite, Dr ppr, lemonade, fanta

Coke

$2.76

Water Cup

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.95

Gatorade

$3.60

Monster

$4.00

apple juice

$2.50

rockstar

$4.25

SHAKES

Vanilla Shake

$5.30

Strawberry Shake

$5.30

Chocolate Shake

$5.30

Coffee Shake

$5.30

Mocha Shake

$5.30

Banana Shake

$5.30

Pineapple Shake

$5.30

Strawberry banana

$5.80

BEER

Draft Beer

Local craft on tap

Bike Dog

$6.65

Jack Rabbit

$6.60
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

