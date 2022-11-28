Willow Street Pizza LG imageView gallery

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - Los Gatos

review star

No reviews yet

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Lime Chicken

Starters

Honey Wheat Bread

Honey Wheat Bread

$1.99

With oil and vinegar

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$11.99

Spinach, Monterrey jack cheese, artichooke hearts, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, wood-fired flatbread

Calamari Steaks With Spicy Tomato

$13.99

Tossed in spices & parmesan, and pan seared. Served with citrus aioli

Fiery Prawns

Fiery Prawns

$14.50

Fresh roasted corn and tomato salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, spicy Calabrian chili oil, cilantro (GS)

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$10.99

Wood-Fired thick crust., with roasted garlic, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, dill. Gluten free crust, add $3.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.99

Wood-oven roasted, with marinara, parmesan, fresh basil (3 per order)

Willow Wings

Willow Wings

$13.99

Honey chipolte or buffalo hot sauce. (8 wings)

Soup Cup

$6.99

Cup of our homemade soup of the day.

Soup Bowl

$9.99

Bowl of our homemade soup of the day.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Sauteed Broccolini

$9.99

Salads

Side Spring Greens

Side Spring Greens

$7.99

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, & red wine vinaigrette on the side. (GS)

Spring Greens

$11.99

Cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, with red wine vinaigrette on the side(GS)

Side Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, with house Caesar dressing on the side

Caesar

Caesar

$12.99

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, with house Caesar dressing on the side

Side Romaine Gorgonzola

Side Romaine Gorgonzola

$9.99

Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)

Romaine Gorgonzola

Romaine Gorgonzola

$12.99

Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, with balsamic gorgonzola dressing on the side (GS)

Tricolor Kale Sald

Tricolor Kale Sald

$16.99

Kale, romaine, radicchio, summer peas, zucchini noodles, sunflower seeds, avocado, Midnight Moon aged goat cheese, grilled chicken, with citrus vinaigrette on the side

Lime Chicken

Lime Chicken

$16.99

Romaine, roasted corn and tomato salsa, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, avocado, with lime vinaigrette on the side

Little Gem Cobb

Little Gem Cobb

$17.99

Natural herb chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, with balsamic gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side (GS)

Grilled Salmon & Arugula

Grilled Salmon & Arugula

$19.99

Roasted cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, grilled red onions, torn herbs, citrus vinaigrette (GS)

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

Warm Brussels Sprout Salad

$16.99

Caramelized onions, hard-boiled egg, bacon, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Pastas

Artichoke Chicken Fusilli

Artichoke Chicken Fusilli

$19.99

Artichoke hearts, oven roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan, white wine, garlic, thyme. (GSP)

Chicken Tequila Fettucine

Chicken Tequila Fettucine

$19.99

Red bell peppers, red onions, cream, cilantro (GSP)

Mushroom Pesto Penne

Mushroom Pesto Penne

$18.50

Wild mushrooms, oven roasted tomatoes, parmesan, cream, fresh basil (GSP)

Rigatoni & Italian Sausage

Rigatoni & Italian Sausage

$19.99

Homemade marinara, mushrooms, red bell peppers, red onions, parmesan, parsley (GSP)

Salmon Spinach Fettucine

$19.99

Pacific salmon, fresh spinach, caper & dill cream (GSP)

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Parmesan, parsley. (GSP) Add meatballs, $3.50 each (meatballs not gluten free)

Vodka Prawn Fettucine

Vodka Prawn Fettucine

$18.99

Vodka cream, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil (GSP)

Wood-Fired Pizzas

Our 12" pizzas are made with 100% organic 00 Flour. Substitute Gluten Free Crust for $3. (We do not cut our GF crust to avoid contamination. If you want it cut, please let us know in the notes.
BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onions, cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Combination Pizza

Combination Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, local Italian sausage, Soppressata salami, pepperoni, mixed mushrooms, herbs

Garlic Chicken Pizza

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Garlic cream, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, caramelized onions

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, Canadian bacon

Italian Pizza

Italian Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Tomato sauce, fresh basil, parmesan, homemade fresh mozzarella

Mushroom Pizza

$18.99

Sautéed mushrooms with garlic, homemade fresh mozzarella, leek cream, thyme

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, all natural Criminelli pepperoni

Butternut Squash & Kale Pizza

$18.99

Thick sliced tomatoes and homemade fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, balsamic thyme reduction, fresh basil

Thai Chicken Pizza

Thai Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Spicy peanut sauce, mozzarella, roasted chicken, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro

Veggie Pesto Pizza

Veggie Pesto Pizza

$18.99

House basil pesto mozzarella, shaved zucchini, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, fresh ricotta

Mains

Willowburger

Willowburger

$18.99

9 oz Braveheart Angus beef, bacon, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries. *our 100% grassfed beef is from silver farms, is Halal, and has no hormones or antibiotics ever.

Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

House pesto aioli, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, on wood-fired flatbread, garlic fries

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$20.99

Mediterranean style with potatoes, olives, onions, tomatoes and capers (GS)

Roast Chicken

Roast Chicken

$24.99

Half of a Roasted Chicken, with warm balsamic sauce, grilled peppers and onions, buttermilk mashed potatoes, broccolini

Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Honey mustard, Broccolini and Mashed potatoes.

Harvest Grain Bowl

$17.99

Brown rice, red quinoa, brussels sprouts, tomato, butternut squash, kale, sunflower seeds, tahini-turmeric dressing( Vegan)

Impossible Burger

$19.99

Impossible burger, Daiya vegan mozzarella, vegan mayonnaise, avocado, caramelized onions, tomatoes, lettuce, on wood-fired flatbread, with garlic fries.

Grilled Marinated Skirt Steak

$25.99

Garlic herb butter, buttermilk mashed potatoes, broccolini. GS

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage

Kids Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, Canadian bacon

Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain. Choice of plain broccoli or plain fries. Add cheese, $1

Kids Marinara

$6.00

Spaghetti and homemade marinara

K Spaghetti Meatball

$7.99

Kids Butter&Cheese Fusilli

$6.00

Kids Fusilli w/Salmon

$9.50

Fusilli, butter, cheese, salmon pieces

Kids Fusilli with Chicken

$7.00

Fusilli, butter, cheese, chicken pieces

Kids Broccoli Chicken Fusilli

$7.99

Kids Mac'n'Cheese

$6.50

Kraft Mac'n'Cheese

Kids Salmon

$9.99

With plain broccoli, fusilli pasta

Kids Grilled Chicken Strips

$8.50

Kids Breaded Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Broccoli

$4.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

Chocolate sauce, whipped cream, sprinkles

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Apple, walnuts, cranberries, French bread, house caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream

Marianne's Mud Pie

$9.99

Coffee ice cream, fudge, toasted almonds, cookie crust

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.99

Condiments and Extras

Homemade Honey Wheat Bread

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Napkins

Utensils

Ketchup

Crushed Red Peppers

Parmesan

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Pibb Xtra

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Q Sparkling Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Kids

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kids Apple

$2.00

Kids Pineapple

$2.00

Kids Cranberry

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic wood-fired pizza!

Website

Location

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos, CA 95030

Directions

Gallery
Willow Street Pizza LG image

Similar restaurants in your area

Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG
orange starNo Reviews
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200 Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way
orange starNo Reviews
9 Montebello Way Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Steamer's Grillhouse - 31 University Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
31 University Avenue Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Oren's Hummus - Los Gatos
orange starNo Reviews
1 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Gatos

Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
orange star4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
Centonove - 109 W Main St
orange star4.5 • 2,730
109 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa Los Gatos
orange star4.6 • 1,484
81 W Main St Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
The Palms Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,262
115 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Campo Di Bocce
orange star4.3 • 788
565 University Ave Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurantnext
The Pastaria & Market
orange star4.0 • 709
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Gatos
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4 (37 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston