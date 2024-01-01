Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Egg Rolls
Oswego restaurants that serve egg rolls
113 Main -
113 S Main Street, Oswego
No reviews yet
Shrimp Egg Rolls
$12.00
More about 113 Main -
Sakamoto Japanese Grill & Sushi - 2984 U.S. Route 34
2984 U.S. Route 34, Oswego
No reviews yet
Vegetable Egg Rolls
$5.00
Deep fried flour sheet wrapped, cabbage, carrots, celery, with side Pinku dipping sauce.
More about Sakamoto Japanese Grill & Sushi - 2984 U.S. Route 34
