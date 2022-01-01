Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oswego sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Oswego restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Oswego

Skip's Fish Fry image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's Fish Fry

42 West 2nd Street, Oswego

Avg 4.4 (706 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Haddock 3/4lb$12.99
Haddock Sandwich$9.99
Clams - Large$7.99
More about Skip's Fish Fry
LaGrafs Pub and Grill image

 

LaGrafs Pub and Grill

187 East 10th St, Oswego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheese$12.99
Crisp bacon and your favorite cheese
Brunch$12.99
Bacon, American cheese and an egg cooked to your specification
Classic$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese
More about LaGrafs Pub and Grill
Oswego Sub Shop image

 

Oswego Sub Shop

106 W Bridge St, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deli Pickle$1.62
More about Oswego Sub Shop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oswego

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Oswego to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston