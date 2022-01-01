Oswego sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Oswego
More about Skip's Fish Fry
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's Fish Fry
42 West 2nd Street, Oswego
|Popular items
|Haddock 3/4lb
|$12.99
|Haddock Sandwich
|$9.99
|Clams - Large
|$7.99
More about LaGrafs Pub and Grill
LaGrafs Pub and Grill
187 East 10th St, Oswego
|Popular items
|Bacon & Cheese
|$12.99
Crisp bacon and your favorite cheese
|Brunch
|$12.99
Bacon, American cheese and an egg cooked to your specification
|Classic
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese