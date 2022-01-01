Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Buffalo Wings
Oswego restaurants that serve buffalo wings
Canale's Restaurant
156 W Utica St, Oswego
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wing Pizza
$0.00
More about Canale's Restaurant
Oswego Sub Shop
106 W Bridge St, Oswego
No reviews yet
***Buffalo Chicken Wing
$5.32
12 oz serving
More about Oswego Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Oswego
Cheese Fries
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Clams
Bisque
Grilled Chicken
Clam Chowder
Chicken Salad
More near Oswego to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(635 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston