Buffalo wings in Oswego

Oswego restaurants
Oswego restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Canale's Restaurant

156 W Utica St, Oswego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wing Pizza$0.00
More about Canale's Restaurant
Oswego Sub Shop

106 W Bridge St, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
***Buffalo Chicken Wing$5.32
12 oz serving
More about Oswego Sub Shop

