Tacos in Oswego
Oswego restaurants that serve tacos
More about Whacko Gringo
Whacko Gringo
107 West Bridge Street, Oswego
|Chimichurri Beef Taco
|$5.95
Seasoned ground beef, house chimichurri creama, pico, pickled red onion, flour tortilla.
|Quesabirria CHICKEN Tacos (Three)
|$15.95
Shredded CHICKEN, corn tortilla, muenster cheese, onion & cilantro. Comes with Beef consommé broth for dipping. THREE Tacos.
|QuesaBirria Tacos (three)
|$15.95
Braised Birria Beef, corn tortilla, muenster cheese, onion & cilantro. Comes with Beef consommé broth for dipping. THREE Tacos